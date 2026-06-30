Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

Will WWE NXT Suffer From Post-"The Great American Bash" Depression?

The Great American Bash is over, but WWE NXT is live tonight, with the fallout (and everyone who wasn't on the show) starting at 8 pm ET.

Article Summary WWE NXT airs live tonight on CW at 8 pm ET, with a lighter card and plenty of fallout from Great American Bash.

El Hijo del Vikingo defends the AAA Latin American Championship on WWE NXT against EK Prosper in a rare crossover title match.

NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes battle Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno in another AAA vs. WWE showdown.

Jaida Parker faces Karmen Petrovic, while Mason Rook meets Jackson Drake as WWE NXT resets after the weekend special.

NXT is live tonight, not pre-taped for any holiday, but one where they gave everyone who was at The Great American Bash the week off. The show will have one championship on the line, but it's an AAA fight as El Hijo del Vikingo shows up to defend the Latin American Championship against EK Prosper. Why is a AAA title being defended in NXT? No one knows! But it's one of four matches happening tonight on a show that we're sure will be filled with a dozen recaps and replays from the special attraction you probably skipped on Sunday to watch AEW Forbidden Door. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Lucha Superstar El Hijo del Vikingo will be in NXT to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper. A big win over Keanu Carver earned Prosper the championship opportunity, and he's aiming to win his first title in WWE. The NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defend the gold against Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno of AAA. The AAA Superstars came to NXT Great American Bash looking for a fight, and they got it in the form of a championship opportunity. Who will walk out as the NXT Tag Team Champions?

After losing to Nattie, Jaida Parker is determined to do whatever it takes to get back in the win column. Can Karmen Petrovic earn another big win for her mentor, Nattie, or will Parker prove that she's still dangerous? Two of NXT's best and brightest will face off when Mason Rook takes on The Vanity Project's Jackson Drake. Drake disrespected Rook in a major way last week on NXT, and General Manager Robert Stone saw an opportunity to settle their differences in the ring. Will Rook or Drake earn the much-needed win coming out of the Great American Bash?

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