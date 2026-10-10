Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: star trek, william shatner

William Shatner, Ben Stiller Talk Star Trek at NYCC 2026 (IMAGES)

Check out highlights and images from today's conversation between Star Trek icon William Shatner and moderator Ben Stiller during NYCC.

On Saturday, Paramount+ and CBS Studios beamed down to New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 for a special Star Trek Universe panel that celebrated the franchise's past, present, and future. The session kicked off with a conversation among the cast and executive producers/co-showrunners of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff: Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, Robert Picardo, and co-showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. From there, the panel continued with a special presentation of clips and a conversation with William Shatner. The Star Trek icon and moderator Ben Stiller (Severance) discussed memorable behind-the-scenes moments and stories from some of Kirk's most iconic on-screen moments – with Stiller surprising Shatner by revealing the original Gorn head from his personal Star Trek memorabilia collection.

Here's a look at the official image gallery from the event, with the complete NYCC panel waiting for you above:

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