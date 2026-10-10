William Shatner, Ben Stiller Talk Star Trek at NYCC 2026 (IMAGES)

On Saturday, Paramount+ and CBS Studios beamed down to New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 for a special Star Trek Universe panel that celebrated the franchise's past, present, and future. The session kicked off with a conversation among the cast and executive producers/co-showrunners of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff: Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, Robert Picardo, and co-showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. From there, the panel continued with a special presentation of clips and a conversation with William Shatner. The Star Trek icon and moderator Ben Stiller (Severance) discussed memorable behind-the-scenes moments and stories from some of Kirk's most iconic on-screen moments – with Stiller surprising Shatner by revealing the original Gorn head from his personal Star Trek memorabilia collection.
Here's a look at the official image gallery from the event, with the complete NYCC panel waiting for you above:
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Ben Stiller attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Robert Picardo, Bella Shepard, William Shatner, Holly Hunter, Alex Kurtzman, Karim Diané and Sandro Rosta attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner, Holly Hunter and Alex Kurtzman attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner and Holly Hunter attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
William Shatner attends the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Ben Stiller and William Shatner attend the CBS & Paramount+ Star Trek Universe Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center during New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 in New York. Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for CBS/Paramount+