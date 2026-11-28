Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: john carpenter, william shatner

William Shatner & John Carpenter BFFs After Convention Snub Apology

Director John Carpenter is willing to give actor William Shatner a second chance at a first impression following a snub at an Orlando con.

Article Summary William Shatner drew John Carpenter’s ire after ignoring the filmmaker’s greeting at an Orlando convention greenroom.

On Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner’s podcast, Carpenter recalled the Shatner snub and bluntly called him an asshole.

Shatner answered with a playful public apology, praising Carpenter and asking for another chance to properly meet.

Carpenter accepted Shatner’s apology online, joking that even Captain Kirk deserves a second chance at first contact.

It seems like even William Shatner is aware of how off-putting he can be sometimes, as director and composer John Carpenter reflected on a snub on Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner's podcast Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny during a Florida convention when he tried to get Captain Kirk's attention, but was ignored as he was focused on his phone. The first impression rubbed the legendary Halloween and The Thing director the wrong way.

John Carpenter and William Shatner Squash Their Brief Beef with Online Statements

"This guy, he's sitting in the greenroom, on his phone like this [scrolling]. And I just thought, 'Well, I'm going to go in and introduce myself.' I said, 'Hello, Mr. Shatner, I'm John Carpenter,'" Carpenter told the Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard stars. "'Pleasure.' Did not look up from the phone. This piece of shit did not look up from the phone. He's an asshole." It's a reputation Shatner's familiar with as he's not endeared himself to many of his The Original Series castmates, including George Takei and the late Walter Koenig. Shatner released a statement on social media.

Dear Mr. Carpenter: I live in infamy due to the fact that I didn't look up when you said hello to me. I don't know why I didn't look up, but I obviously didn't you. I was probably reading a great review of one of your movies and it occupied my attention to the point where I didn't look up. I would've looked up because you are obviously one of the great directors in film and I admire you so much, and I would've relished the chance to talk to you. Next time you see me, please come over and introduce yourself, because I really don't know what you look like and apparently you know what I look like, But I would enjoy saying hello to you, and this piece of shit would confide in you his admiration. My Best."

Carpenter response:

"Dear Mr. Shatner, This is John Carpenter. I met you in Orlando, or I should say, I said hello to you and introduced myself in Orlando. You would not look me in the eye. Maybe it's a Canadian thing. I'm willing to give you another chance. I'm nothing if not generous.

Regardless, the next time I see you at a convention, I will happily introduce myself again, and we can actually start our relationship. After all, even Captain Kirk deserves a second chance at first contact. Sincerely,

John Carpenter

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!