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William Shatner on His Star Trek Future: Wants "Idea Worthy of Kirk"

William Shatner released a statement clarifying his future with the Star Trek franchise and what it would take for him to return as Kirk.

Article Summary William Shatner says a Star Trek return is possible only if a meaningful, Kirk-worthy idea truly serves the franchise.

Shatner made clear he would not revive Captain Kirk for nostalgia alone after the character’s heroic death in Generations.

Past Star Trek comeback chances included J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film, but Shatner rejected a small cameo opposite Leonard Nimoy.

A Strange New Worlds alternate-reality Kirk story was also discussed, though it was ultimately scrapped before production.

If there's anything that William Shatner's been bugged about throughout his life since his final live-action appearance in Star Trek in 1994's Generations, it's been about a possible return in whatever form it would take. There have been rumors for decades with ideas of how to bring back the 95-year-old Canadian actor to the franchise, but with his advancing age, that window's shrinking by the day, and Shatner's okay with that since Kirk died a heroic death on Veridian III, saving the galaxy once more, with Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. Unlike Picard, however, Shatner has never had another chance to close Kirk's story on screen, but he's approached it in his 1996 novel, "The Return." Shatner posted a statement on social media about his terms- take it or leave it- about whether he was to ever return to the Star Trek franchise. With the way things look on Paramount's end, it's probably not likely to ever happen.

Star Trek Legend William Shatner on His Return Terms and How the Idea Needs to be "Worthy of Kirk"

"In order to put a stop to the rumor mill before it starts producing even more fiction than Star Trek ever did, let me say this: If someone came up with a meaningful way to bring Captain Kirk to life, and gave him something genuinely interesting to do that added to the beauty and spirit of Star Trek, I would be delighted to consider it," Shatner wrote. "But that has never come up. I love Star Trek just as much as all of you folks do. Kirk has been an extraordinary part of my life, and I would never want to bring him back simply for the sake of bringing him back. So, until someone comes knocking with an idea worthy of Kirk… I wait. For them. Or for eternity."

The biggest opportunities that came since The Next Generation crossover film were in the form of J. J. Abrams' 2009 soft reboot of Star Trek that saw the younger Kelvin incarnation of The Original Series crew, where Shatner's Kirk greets Leonard Nimoy's Spock Prime in a recorded birthday message that was rejected because Shatner didn't want to be in a glorified cameo and wanted his Kirk to be as important to the story as Nimoy's Spock. The premise of the film had Nimoy's character travel through a black hole into the Kelvin universe, which takes place in an alternate reality and is set before the events of the 1966 NBC series. The other major opportunity came in the form of a proposed alternate reality episode of Strange New Worlds that sees Shatner's Kirk return where the events of TOS season 1's "The City on the Edge of Forever" ended differently, and he remained in New York during the Great Depression, possibly living that dark reality of Nazis winning World War II, as revealed by showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, but it was scrapped. Whether that was worthy of Kirk wasn't anything to Shatner; the actor hasn't publicly commented on whether he was even made aware of the story. Shatner's surviving TOS co-stars George Takei and Walter Koenig have made franchise returns in some form in recent years, with Takei's appearance on Voyager and the animated Lower Decks, reprising his role as Sulu; and Koenig playing his character, Pavel Chekov's grandson, Federation President Anton Chekov, in a voiceover cameo on Picard, named after the late Anton Yelchin, who played the Kelvin Chekov.

A statement from me to you. pic.twitter.com/I8GqsWMMaT — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 26, 2026

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