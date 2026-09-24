Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: NYCC, star trek, Starfleet Academy

William Shatner, Starfleet Academy S02 Set to Rep Star Trek at NYCC

To celebrate Star Trek 60, New York Comic Con is hosting TOS icon William Shatner and the cast of Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy Season 2.

Article Summary Star Trek 60 comes to New York Comic Con 2026 with William Shatner and Starfleet Academy season 2 on one panel.

William Shatner returns to the Star Trek spotlight as Captain Kirk remains central to the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

The NYCC Star Trek panel is set for October 10, bringing together Shatner, Starfleet Academy stars, and producers.

With Star Trek TV in transition, Starfleet Academy season 2 stands as Paramount+’s final completed live-action series.

New York Comic Con 2026 is certainly not going to be left out of the Star Trek 60 fanfare, pulling in the alpha and omega of the TV franchise, starting with The Original Series star William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, and joining him for the panel will be the stars of Starfleet Academy season 2, the final TV series on Paramount+ for now with Strange New Worlds season 4 wrapping, the fifth and final season waiting to be released, and no active productions with the upcoming reboot film from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein still under development.

Star Trek 60: The Original Series Star William Shatner and Starfleet Academy Cast to Appear at NYCC

Shatner played Kirk for the best part of 38 years, from the Gene Roddenberry-created NBC series, Filmation's The Animated Series, the six TOS films, and his final live-action appearance in the role in the 1994 The Next Generation crossover film Generations. While there were attempts to bring the 95-year-old Canadian actor back from the J. J. Abrams 2009 soft reboot of Star Trek, which was dropped with Shatner's lack of interest in a glorified cameo to a proposed alternate reality episode of Strange New Worlds that would revisit his Kirk had the events of TOS's "The City on the Edge of Forever" gone differently, the window might be closed on the actor's final chance at a second curtain call performance for those who soured on the Kirk bridge death.

The panel, which takes place on October 10th from 3:15 -4:15 p.m., will also host the season two cast of Starfleet Academy, which was already filmed by the time Paramount announced its cancellation, pulling the rug out from under them. Joining Shatner will be stars Holly Hunter (Capt. Nahla Ake), Sandro Rosta (Caleb Mir), Bella Shepard (Genesis Lythe), Karim Diané (Jay-Den Kraag), and Robert Picardo (The Doctor), as well as co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Despite SNW wrapping season 4, there hasn't been a date for season 5 or SFA season 2, but it's slated to release in 2027 with its logline: "follows our cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance, and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom."

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