Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Riot Fest, william shatner

William Shatner's Heavy Metal Band (Yup) Set for Chicago's Riot Fest

William Shatner and his heavy metal band, The *uckers, will perform their untitled album at Chicago's Riot Fest 2026 in September.

Article Summary William Shatner will debut his new heavy metal band, The *uckers, at Chicago’s Riot Fest 2026 in Douglass Park.

Shatner says the band will perform songs from a still-untitled album during the festival set in September 2026.

The 95-year-old Star Trek icon hyped the show on Instagram, calling himself a new heavy metal rock god.

Shatner joins a massive Riot Fest lineup featuring Tool, Iggy Pop, Morrissey, Pixies, Nas, and Patti Smith.

If late screen legend Christopher Lee did it at his advanced age approaching 100, why not William Shatner? The 95-year-old Star Trek legend and Canadian icon will debut his new heavy metal rock band at Riot Fest on September 20th at Chicago's Douglass Park, after the festival finally convinced the actor, author, and musician to attend, after more than a decade of trying to court him. Not shying away from the provocative, the $#*! My Dad Says star will be fronting The *uckers, which will perform from their still-untitled album.

William Shatner's Heavy Metal Band The *Uckers Will Be Featured at Riot Fest

Upon the initial announcement, Shatner wrote, "I am going to be doing a live performance of my new live heavy metal spectacle at Douglas Park in Chicago on Sunday, August 20, 2026. This is an event you definitely will be telling your grandchildren about! 😉. I hope to see you there. More info at [Riotfest]." In a separate post, he outlined conditions and bullet points for what Chicago and Riot Fest must provide, performance- and hospitality-wise, along with his thoughts.

"So now that my appearance in Chicago at @riot_fest is known, I want to start acting like the Heavy Metal Rock God that I am. 🙌🏻 So… I have a few demand…err🤨…requests for Chicago. ☺️Shatner wrote. "Should this go to [chicagosmayor] or maybe [govpritzker] ?🤷 Nothing unreasonable here as far as I can see. Hopefully you can find @johnstamos – I have heard he's hard to pin down. 😉 You have a couple months here to get this together. I know Chicagoans can make me happy. 😉 Come see me at [RiotFest] and worship your new Heavy Metal Rock God! 😝Live long and Rock on! 🤘🏻"

The three-day event will feature a mix of rock legends and up-and-comers, including Twenty One Pilots, Iggy Pop, Rise Against, Pixies, Sex Pistols, All-American Rejects, Alkaline Trio, Tool, Morrissey, Social Distortion, Nas, Dad Religion, Sugar, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Format, Patti Smith and Her Band, and more. For more information, you can check it out here.

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