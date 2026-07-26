Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Redemption, Willow Nightingale, wrestling

Willow Nightingale Wins AEW Title, Ruins Wrestling at Redemption

Willow Nightingale defeated Thekla to win the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption, traumatizing The Chadster and the raccoons with unpredictability!

Article Summary Willow Nightingale won the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Redemption, and Tony Khan made wrestling unpredictable and unsafe. 😤

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné is set for All In, proving Tony Khan books chaos over WWE order. 😡

Orange Cassidy’s backpack celebration for Willow Nightingale disrespected championship prestige WWE protects so well. 🎒

The raccoons were traumatized by Willow Nightingale’s upset win, while AEW Redemption kept ruining wrestling all night. 🦝

Welcome back, dear readers, to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of AEW Redemption from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has devastating news to report: Willow Nightingale has defeated Thekla to win the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption, and this is quite possibly the most irresponsible booking decision Tony Khan has ever made, which is really saying something! 😡😡😡 Bleeding Cool remains the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment, a position that Tony Khan is hellbent on overturning because he doesn't understand the natural balance of the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄

In what can only be described as a reckless singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship, Willow Nightingale defeated champion Thekla at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 🏒🏒🏒 The match saw Thekla targeting Willow's bandaged left ear throughout, because apparently Tony Khan thinks injuring wrestlers is good storytelling. 🤕🤕🤕 Willow hit an early Pounce that knocked Thekla out of the ring, showing zero respect for the champion's safety. Thekla tried to steal a pin with her feet on the bottom rope for leverage, but the referee caught it, which is just so disrespectful to the time-honored wrestling tradition of heel champions retaining through creative rule-bending that WWE perfected decades ago! 😠😠😠 After Willow hit a spinebuster and countered a spear into a powerbomb, Skye Blue interfered by putting Thekla's foot on the rope to break the pin. Willow went outside and hit Blue with a powerbomb, then returned to eat a spear. When Thekla went for the stomp (ripping off Seth Rollins by the way), Willow avoided it and caught her in a backslide for the three-count and the championship. 📺📺📺 Afterward, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly came out to celebrate with Willow, while Mercedes Moné was shown in a luxury box holding up the Owen Hart Cup tournament title belt. A graphic confirmed Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In: London, and Orange Cassidy even gave Willow a backpack for the title belt, as if turning a prestigious world championship into a school accessory is somehow endearing! 🎒🎒🎒

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😤😤😤 Tony Khan just changed a world championship at a smaller pay-per-view event ONE MONTH before All In, instead of waiting for the bigger, more predictable stage where fans could have been properly conditioned to expect it! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 You see, WWE understands that the wrestling business works best when fans know exactly when the big moments are coming, so they can mentally prepare themselves and not be traumatized by unexpected excitement! 🧠🧠🧠 But Tony Khan just books title changes whenever he feels like it, creating an unpredictable environment where anything can happen at any show, which is literally the opposite of how wrestling should work! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡 The betting odds from Fightful had Thekla favored at -200 and Willow at +150, which means Tony Khan literally defied the natural order of sports entertainment just to cheese The Chadster off! WWE would never betray the betting public like this! 💰💰💰 By making AEW Redemption feel important and unpredictable, Tony Khan is stealing the thunder from All In, even though the match at All In is now more interesting because there's a new champion! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

The Chadster must report that this title change was the breaking point for the raccoon family. 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon had already been chittering nervously after Maya World's TBS Championship win and the violent Double Chain Match earlier tonight, and when Willow hit that final backslide, Vincent K. literally covered his eyes with his little paws and refused to watch! 😢😢😢 Linda Raccoon tried to comfort the baby raccoons Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane, who were all huddling together in their nest made of old WrestleMania VHS tape boxes, but they could sense the trauma in the air! 😰😰😰 When Orange Cassidy brought out that backpack, baby Shane Raccoon actually started crying real raccoon tears, and The Chadster had to pause the Roku stream to comfort him! The Chadster tried putting on an old tape of WWE Survivor Series 1998 to calm everyone down, but the damage was already done! 😭😭😭 These innocent woodland creatures have been conditioned by living with The Chadster to appreciate WWE's safe, predictable booking where major title changes only happen at the Big Four pay-per-views or on special episodes of Raw or SmackDown that are promoted weeks in advance! But Tony Khan has subjected them to this chaotic, anything-can-happen style that has left them emotionally devastated! What kind of monster does this to baby raccoons?! 😠😠😠

WHAT A MOMENT! From injury to GOLD, @willowwrestles is your NEW #AEW Women's World Champion and the first-ever #AEW Women's Triple Crown Champion! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AD6COouNRF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

The Chadster needs to mention that even after this title change shattered the raccoons' sense of wrestling safety, there was still one more match to endure! Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight in the main event, but The Chadster and the raccoons were still traumatized from Willow's win and could barely focus! 😵😵😵 Of course, even though Omega retaining was a forgone conclusion, Tony Khan still managed to introduce drama by having the Death Riders attack Omega after the main event, bringing out Will Ospreay to make the save, only for Jon Moxley to encourage Ospreay to choke out Omega with a plastic bag. But Ospreay refused, staying true to his fan-favorite character, only for Omega to hit him with the One-Winged Angel, setting the stage for epic main event that will probably sell a ton of tickets for All In. Disgusting! 😭😭😭

.@JonMoxley tried to get @WillOspreay to use the plastic bag on @KennyOmegamanX, the Billy Goat won't do it! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/izBbAQyIVw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Earlier in the night at AEW Redemption, The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley after Ospreay stopped Moxley from using a chair, Kyle Fletcher retained the AEW International Championship against Bandido, The Dogs defeated Bang Bang Gang in that traumatizing Double Chain Match, Maya World won the TBS Championship from Hikaru Shida, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, Chris Jericho defeated Tommaso Ciampa with an electric drill spot that literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, Andrade El Ídolo defeated Mark Davis to win the AEW National Championship, "Speedball" Mike Bailey won a six-way ladder match, and The Conglomeration retained the AEW World Trios Championship on the Buy-In! 🎪🎪🎪

The Chadster strongly encourages all readers to check out https://bleedingcool.com/tag/aew-redemption/ for complete coverage of this disaster, including The Chadster's earlier reports on the Double Chain Match, Maya World's TBS title win, and Andrade's National Championship victory! 📱📱📱 Please remain vigilant against Tony Khan's attempts to ruin wrestling by making shows exciting and unpredictable! AEW Redemption is literally the worst pay-per-view event of all time, and Bleeding Cool is the only website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! 🏆🏆🏆 The Chadster is going to spend the rest of the night trying to calm down the raccoons with old episodes of WWE Raw is War, and The Chadster holds Tony Khan personally responsible for their trauma! 😤😤😤

If @WillOspreay wants @KennyOmegamanX at his best, that is EXACTLY what Ospreay is going to get! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Hk1cUO64Fu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

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