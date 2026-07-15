Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: wizards beyond waverly place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Finale Trailer: Selena Gomez Directs

Set for August 4th, here's official finale trailer for Disney Channel and EPs Selena Gomez & David Henrie's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Article Summary Wizards Beyond Waverly Place drops an official finale trailer ahead of its four-part Season 3 event on August 4.

Selena Gomez directs the opening episode, marks her directorial debut, and returns as Alex Russo in the finale.

The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale follows Billie as she races to save her mother and find her long-lost father.

Harper Finkle and Mason Greyback return as the Russo family reunites to battle the evil threatening them all.

It was back in April when the word came down that Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place would be back for a Season 3 finale event, with EPs Selena Gomez and David Henrie returning (and Gomez directing the opening episode). With a marathon of the four-part finale set to launch on Tuesday, August 4th, on Disney Channel (8:00 pm EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel On Demand, we've got an official trailer and key art poster to pass along. And before you even ask? Yes, that Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone) and Mason Greyback (Gregg Sulkin) you're seeing…

Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them. Here's a look at the official trailer that was released on Wednesday:

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter), and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Brandon Micheal Hall will guest star as Damien Penwulf, Billie's father. He joins the previously announced guest cast of Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle), Gregg Sulkin (Mason Greyback), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo), Ramon Reed (Silas Evilini), and Tobias Jelinek (Lord Morsus). EP Selena Gomez will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode. She will also reprise her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes.

Get ready for one last spell 🪄💜 Wizards Beyond Waverly Place returns in a special four-part event, premiering this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel. Including a can't-miss first episode directed by Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/2S59UeLyUz — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 2, 2026

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Rick Williams, Gomez, and Henrie. Created by Todd Greenwald, Wizards of Waverly Place ran from 2007 to 2012, following the Russo family, where three siblings navigated the challenges of adolescence while mastering their magical abilities. All episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Wednesday, August 5th.

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