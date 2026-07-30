Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Canceled; Was Renewed For Season 2 Earlier This Year

Despite being renewed, Marvel Studios has reportedly canceled the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man.

We've got some bad news to pass along to fans of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man, who were expecting a second season. You know, because a green light for one was actually given earlier this year. It appears that's no longer the case, with the news that the critically acclaimed MCU series has had theat green light revoked and is now canceled.

Here's a look back at the news that went out in March, announcing that the streaming series would be back for a second season:

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, largely for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue 1984 miniseries and then as a continuing character throughout the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, they made a combination that worked (and one we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

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