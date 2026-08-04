Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man: Did Marvel Studios or Disney Pull The Plug on Season 2?

Wonder Man Director/Co-Creator Destin Daniel Cretton wants to know why Season 2 was canceled, but he doesn't blame Marvel Studios/Kevin Feige.

Article Summary Wonder Man Season 2 was abruptly “unrenewed,” and neither Yahya Abdul-Mateen II nor Andrew Guest knows why.

Destin Daniel Cretton says he and Kevin Feige wanted more Wonder Man, but the cancellation left him heartbroken.

Andrew Guest says contracts were signed, schedules were cleared, and the Wonder Man writers’ room was set to open.

Guest insists no schedules or secret movie plans killed Wonder Man, only an internal Disney-Marvel reversal.

Not long after the news hit that Disney+'s Emmy Award-nominated, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man had been "unrenewed" for a second season, Abdul-Mateen II and Showrunner/Co-Creator Andrew Guest took to social media to offer their reactions. In a nutshell? Neither of them knows why the Season 2 green light was pulled, with Guest adding an update that they were getting ready to officially open the writers' room (more on that below). It seems we can add Director/Co-Creator Destin Daniel Cretton to that list. Speaking with The Wrap about the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Cretton was asked about the abrupt cancellation of Season 2. "If it were up to me, we would be making that show. And I do believe that… if it were up to Kevin [Feige], we would be doing that show… I know [Feige] loves that show as much as I do. It's a bummer. I'm heartbroken about it. But I need to fully understand the why," he added, possibly insinuating that the decision came from The Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D'Amaro's folks.

Taking to TikTok, Guest offered some new insights into what went down and where things stood with the second season before Disney and Marvel Studios changed their minds. Noting that he understands "how you all feel," Guest made it clear that "this is not a marketing stunt" and that there was "no movie in the works," before adding that Cretton's schedule wasn't an issue – in fact, "no one's schedule was an issue."

The showrunner would reaffirm how much he, Cretton, Abdul-Mateen II, and Kingsley "all loved making this show," adding that they "all felt passionately about continuing to do it". As for how things were looking with the second season, Guest shared that "contracts were signed, schedules were cleared," and that the writers' room was set to open this month. As for why the decision was made to pull the plug on the Emmy Award-nominated series, Guest shared what he could: "There was a decision made internally, between Disney and Marvel, that this didn't make sense for them – even though a few months ago it did. And that's essentially all I really know."

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won't be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don't knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That's life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that's my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y'all this time. Shoutout to y'all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I'm glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS. 🫡✌🏾," Abdul-Mateen wrote as the caption to his Instagram post in response to the news, which also included a selfie of him sipping a drink and wearing a Wonder Man hat,

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, largely for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue 1984 miniseries and then as a continuing character throughout the comic's 102-issue run.

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

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