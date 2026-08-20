Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man & Other Marvel Studios Moves "Bad Optics": Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discussed how Marvel Studios' moves with Wonder Man, as well as Blade and other projects, make for bad optics.

Article Summary Wonder Man’s cancellation adds to growing criticism from some that Marvel Studios mishandles its Black-led MCU projects.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said Wonder Man was canceled over viewership, despite reportedly receiving a Season 2 green light.

He called the Marvel Studios optics obvious, pointing to Wonder Man and Blade as examples.

Abdul-Mateen argued Wonder Man delivered quality story, talent, and results, and deserves clearer answers on its fate.

Despite the excitement generated by all the Avengers: Doomsday and "X-Men" news, a number of fans believe that Marvel Studios' MCU has a serious problem with how it handles its Black characters. Some of the examples given include Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson never being given a cinematic opportunity to step out from Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) shadow, how shows such as Eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart weren't marketed as strongly as they could have been, the fact that Marvel Studios still hasn't been able to make a Blade film happen, and – most recent – the unrenewing of Emmy Award-nominated, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Abdul-Mateen shared that viewing numbers were the reason the show was canceled, even after it had been given a Season 2 green light. "I was told that it had something to do with the viewership numbers. I wasn't told what those numbers were, but ultimately, for whatever reason, it was, I think they decided that it didn't make sense for business, and that's the decision that we live with and we keep on marching forward," he shared.

Regarding the criticism that Marvel Studios' moves have resulted in "bad optics" for the MCU, Abdul-Mateen noted, "I think the optics are obvious. If I'm a big business, if I'm Disney, if I'm Marvel, I don't want to be attached to these optics." The Emmy Award-nominated actor added, "It should be a priority to change that narrative and to do what it takes to responsibly change that narrative with quality stories, with quality resources. I felt that our show did have quality story, did have quality resources, did have quality actors and people, and did produce quality results that the viewers responded to positively, that the voters responded to positively. So our show does deserve some study and some real, hard information about why a show like this did not continue forward, because it had all of the ingredients that one would want in a show."

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