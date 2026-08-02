Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Showrunner Guest Just as Confused as You Are About Season 2

Wonder Man Showrunner Andrew Guest reacted to the show being "unrenewed" and offered an update on where things stood with the second season.

Article Summary Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest says the Season 2 reversal was real, not a stunt, and he's as confused as fans.

Guest revealed Wonder Man Season 2 had signed contracts, cleared schedules, and a writers' room set to open.

According to Guest, Disney and Marvel made an internal decision that Wonder Man no longer made sense for them.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II thanked Wonder Man fans, said the show worked, and vowed to see them at the Emmys.

To say that there are a whole lot of questions surrounding the "unrenewing" of Disney+'s Emmy Award-nominated, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man for a second season would be an understatement. After the news hit, we offered our thoughts on Disney and Marvel Studios, noting that live-action MCU shows feel like scapegoats for some bad decision-making on the film side, and on how Disney failed to position itself as a legit "Netflix killer." Taking to TikTok, Showrunner Andrew Guest offered some new insights into what went down and where things stood with the second season before Disney and Marvel Studios changed their minds.

Noting that he understands "how you all feel," Guest made it clear that "this is not a marketing stunt" and that there was "no movie in the works," before adding that series co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton's schedule wasn't an issue – in fact, "no one's schedule was an issue." The showrunner would reaffirm how much he, Cretton, Abdul-Mateen II, and Kingsley "all loved making this show," adding that they "all felt passionately about continuing to do it". As for how things were looking with the second season, Guest shared that "contracts were signed, schedules were cleared," and that the writers' room was set to open this month. As for why the decision was made to pull the plug on the Emmy Award-nominated series, Guest shared what he could: "There was a decision made internally, between Disney and Marvel, that this didn't make sense for them – even though a few months ago it did. And that's essentially all I really know."

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won't be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don't knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That's life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that's my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y'all this time. Shoutout to y'all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I'm glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS. 🫡✌🏾," Abdul-Mateen wrote as the caption to his Instagram post in response to the news, which also included a selfie of him sipping a drink and wearing a Wonder Man hat,

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, largely for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue 1984 miniseries and then as a continuing character throughout the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, they made a combination that worked (and one we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

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