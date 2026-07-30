Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Show's Surprise Cancellation

Shortly after the news hit, Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II responded to Marvel Studios pulling the plug on the Season 2 green light.

Article Summary Marvel Studios has canceled Wonder Man Season 2 just months after signaling the Disney+ series would return.

Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacted on Instagram, thanking fans and teasing, “See you at the EMMYS.”

Abdul-Mateen said Wonder Man connected with viewers, pointing to fan reactions and messages about not giving up.

The article also revisits Wonder Man’s Marvel Comics roots, from Avengers villain to fan-favorite West Coast Avenger.

As Marvel Studios continues making its streaming/television side the scapegoat for its MCU woes, the word came down earlier today that Disney+'s Emmy Award-nominated, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley-starring Wonder Man had been canceled. If that wasn't bad enough, today's news came nearly four months after Marvel Studios seemingly proudly announced it would be back for a second season. Not long after the news hit, Abdul-Mateen checked in on social media to react to the news, thank the fans for loving and supporting the series, and more.

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won't be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don't knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That's life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that's my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y'all this time. Shoutout to y'all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I'm glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS. 🫡✌🏾," Abdul-Mateen wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a selfie of him sipping a drink and wearing a Wonder Man hat,

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, largely for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue 1984 miniseries and then as a continuing character throughout the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, they made a combination that worked (and one we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

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