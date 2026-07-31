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Wonder Man, The Walking Dead/Netflix & FIFA: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Man, Marvel Studios, FIFA, Disney/ABC, Clueless, Sesame Street, Lanterns, The Walking Dead, and more!

Article Summary Wonder Man leads today's TV roundup as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to the shock cancellation after a Season 2 renewal.

Marvel Studios faces fresh scrutiny over making TV and streaming series the scapegoat for the MCU's bigger problems.

The Walking Dead, Netflix, and AMC Global Media make waves with a reported $500M streaming deal shaking up fandom.

FIFA financial turmoil, Disney/ABC's FCC fight, Clueless, Sesame Street, Lanterns, and Doctor Who round out the buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Man, Marvel Studios, FIFA/World Cup, Adults, FCC: Disney/ABC, Clueless, Alley Cats, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sesame Street, Watchmen & Lanterns, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 31st, 2026:

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Variant Covers For DC Comics

Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Show's Surprise Cancellation

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts Dominate The Show

Marvel Studios Made TV/Streaming Shows Scapegoats for Its MCU Woes

AEW Collision Preview: Special Thursday Episode Tonight

Anjali Bhimani on Critical Role's Vox Machina, For All Mankind & More

AEW Dynamite Review: New Champions Crowned in Detroit

41 Concacaf Member Associations Have "Rejected" FIFA Financial Plans

Wonder Man Canceled; Was Renewed For Season 2 Earlier This Year

Adults: FXX/Hulu Series Gets Season 2 Poster Ahead of Prequel Episode

Tormented Souls: ZQ Entertainment Acquires Game's TV & Film Rights

Disney/ABC Filing Looks to Shut Down FCC Chair Carr's "Retaliation"

55 UEFA Members Vote to Boycott World Cup Over FIFA Financial Plans

Clueless Sequel Series Set at Paramount+; Alicia Silverstone Returning

Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais' New Animated Series Gets Special Sneak Peek

Strange New Worlds: Chong, Wesley, Peck on Adjusting to Horror Pacing

Storm on Sesame Street Helps Families Deal with Weather Emergencies

Damon Lindelof on Applying What He Learned From Watchmen to Lanterns

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House First-Look Image Released

Doctor Who Crossover Sets Up Fugitive Doctor Getting Sonic Screwdriver

The Walking Dead: AMC Global Media, Netflix Set $500M Streaming Deal

Always Sunny, Law & Order: SVU & Best Medicine: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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