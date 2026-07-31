Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Wonder Man, The Walking Dead/Netflix & FIFA: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Man, Marvel Studios, FIFA, Disney/ABC, Clueless, Sesame Street, Lanterns, The Walking Dead, and more!
Article Summary
- Wonder Man leads today's TV roundup as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to the shock cancellation after a Season 2 renewal.
- Marvel Studios faces fresh scrutiny over making TV and streaming series the scapegoat for the MCU's bigger problems.
- The Walking Dead, Netflix, and AMC Global Media make waves with a reported $500M streaming deal shaking up fandom.
- FIFA financial turmoil, Disney/ABC's FCC fight, Clueless, Sesame Street, Lanterns, and Doctor Who round out the buzz.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wonder Man, Marvel Studios, FIFA/World Cup, Adults, FCC: Disney/ABC, Clueless, Alley Cats, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sesame Street, Watchmen & Lanterns, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 31st, 2026:
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Variant Covers For DC Comics
Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Show's Surprise Cancellation
TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts Dominate The Show
Marvel Studios Made TV/Streaming Shows Scapegoats for Its MCU Woes
AEW Collision Preview: Special Thursday Episode Tonight
Anjali Bhimani on Critical Role's Vox Machina, For All Mankind & More
AEW Dynamite Review: New Champions Crowned in Detroit
41 Concacaf Member Associations Have "Rejected" FIFA Financial Plans
Wonder Man Canceled; Was Renewed For Season 2 Earlier This Year
Adults: FXX/Hulu Series Gets Season 2 Poster Ahead of Prequel Episode
Tormented Souls: ZQ Entertainment Acquires Game's TV & Film Rights
Disney/ABC Filing Looks to Shut Down FCC Chair Carr's "Retaliation"
55 UEFA Members Vote to Boycott World Cup Over FIFA Financial Plans
Clueless Sequel Series Set at Paramount+; Alicia Silverstone Returning
Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais' New Animated Series Gets Special Sneak Peek
Strange New Worlds: Chong, Wesley, Peck on Adjusting to Horror Pacing
Storm on Sesame Street Helps Families Deal with Weather Emergencies
Damon Lindelof on Applying What He Learned From Watchmen to Lanterns
Ghosts: The Possession of Button House First-Look Image Released
Doctor Who Crossover Sets Up Fugitive Doctor Getting Sonic Screwdriver
The Walking Dead: AMC Global Media, Netflix Set $500M Streaming Deal
Always Sunny, Law & Order: SVU & Best Medicine: BCTV Daily Dispatch
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