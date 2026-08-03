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Wonder Man, WWE SummerSlam, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, WWE SummerSlam, HOTD, Lanterns, The Pitt, Batman: Caped Crusader, Wonder Man, and more!
Article Summary
- Wonder Man headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a key update on Season 2 confusion and what it could mean next.
- WWE SummerSlam dominates the roundup with Night Two results, a major Kevin Owens return, and a complete viewing guide.
- The Walking Dead: Dead City, House of the Dragon, Lanterns, and The Librarians lead the biggest TV preview picks.
- Batman: Caped Crusader, The Pitt, The Ark, and more round out a packed daily mix of reviews, interviews, and news.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: President Curtis, The Walking Dead: Dead City, WWE SummerSlam, House of the Dragon, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Lanterns, The Pitt, Batman: Caped Crusader, The Ark, Wonder Man, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 3rd, 2026:
President Curtis S01E02 "Triangle" Thoughts: Monsters Inc. Gone Wrong
Shield Reunion Ruined by AEW to End WWE SummerSlam Night Two
President Curtis S01E02: "Triangle" Preview: Loch Ness Monster Mash
Danhausen and Chad Gable Win Big At WWE SummerSlam Night Two
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3: Our S03E02 "Haven" Preview
Baron Corbin Wins US Title at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night Two
House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Preview: Things Fall Apart
Kevin Owens Returns, Wins No. 1 Contender Match at SummerSlam
The Librarians: The Next Chapter Returns Tonight! Our S02E01 Preview
Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E07: Orko's Magic Upgrade
Lanterns: DC Studios' Upcoming DCU Series Gets New "Oath" Teaser
The Pitt Sound Editor Breaks Down Season 2 Finale Birth Sequence
Scarpetta Sound Editor on Show's Audio Journey Across 2 Timelines
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Review: Pretty Great Watch, Has Issues
WWE SummerSlam Preview: Your Complete Night Two Viewing Guide
The Ark: Christie Burke Discusses Garnet's Reaction to Brice's Death
Wonder Man Showrunner Guest Just as Confused as You Are About Season 2
Doctor Who, WWE SummerSlam, GOT Goes Live & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group in The Daily LITG 2nd August 2026
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!