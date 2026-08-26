Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Wonka

Wonka's The Golden Ticket Trailer Offers AI Gene Wilder Welcome

Set to roll out on September 23rd and 30th, Netflix dropped an official trailer for Wonka's The Golden Ticket - with a very familiar voice.

Article Summary Netflix’s Wonka’s The Golden Ticket gets an official trailer, previewing a wild reality competition inside the factory.

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket premieres September 23 with Episodes 1-7, followed by the finale on September 30.

The Wonka trailer features an AI-recreated Gene Wilder voice, approved by his estate and developed by ElevenLabs.

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket follows 12 contestants and partners chasing a life-changing prize through factory twists.

Earlier this summer, Netflix offered a look at what might be one of the more interesting reality competition series this year: Wonka's The Golden Ticket. Kicking off on September 23rd (Episodes 1 – 7) – and wrapping up with a big finale on September 30th (Episodes 8 & 9) – the series spotlights 12 contestants and their partners as they step through the gates of Wonka's Chocolate Factory to tackle a series of challenges in pursuit of a "life-changing prize." Who will survive the twists and turns Wonka throws their way? We'll find out in a little less than a month – and now, we're getting our best look yet at what the show has to offer with the release of the official trailer (which you can check out above).

"More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter, and inspiration in his performance," said Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder's wife, shared on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate, regarding the use of AI to recreate Wilder's voice. Best known for his portrayal of the title character in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wilder's voice was used with the approval of Gene Wilder's estate and reportedly developed by ElevenLabs.

Karen B. Wilder continued, "Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder, and heart into people's lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket' celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades." In addition, original Oompa Loompa Rusty Goffe will also reprise his role from the 1971 film for the reality competition series.

Following the release of Matilda the Musical, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and The Twits, Wonka's The Golden Ticket is the latest Roald Dahl project from Netflix. The Roald Dahl Story Company joined forces with Netflix in 2021 to bring stories from the author's treasured universe to fans around the world. Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, an animated feature with the voices of Kit Connor and Taika Waititi, is also being whipped up for a 2027 release.

Netflix's reality competition series Wonka's The Golden Ticket is executive-produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, Alison Holloway, and Emer Harkin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!