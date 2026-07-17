Posted in: Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: FIFA, World Cup

World Cup Final: Canadian Wildfires Raise White House, FIFA Concerns

Reports are that The White House and FIFA are meeting over health concerns surrounding Sunday's World Cup final and the Canadian wildfires.

Those Canadian wildfires could have a global impact in a very big way this Sunday. With Spain set to take on Argentina during Sunday's FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, reports are that Trump's White House and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are meeting to discuss the air quality-related health risks resulting from the smoke that has blanketed a large section of the nation for most of the week. Along with the players, fans in attendance, and those working the game, you also have Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and BTS set to perform in the halftime show – and even Trump is showing up to steal some of the spotlight. From a personal perspective, living in NYC, the air quality has been pretty much s**t this week, and breathing has been brutal on certain days.

The biggest concern is that, while air quality conditions have improved to "Poor" today, the reading between that and "Unhealthy" has been wavering. The National Weather Service noted that smoke levels were less intense today than on Thursday, but smoke levels "may thicken again in the overnight into Saturday morning." But there might just be a silver lining on Saturday, with cooler temperatures and projected rainfall expected to further decrease smoke levels (with clear skies and 80 degrees expected on Sunday for MetLife Stadium). The chances of the World Cup final being canceled are slim, though what other options are on the table – for example, relocating the game (which would be a logistical nightmare on a number of levels) – should health conditions worsen, remain unclear. Here's a look at the initial reporting from SKY Sports' Rob Harris regarding the concerns over Sunday's big game:

NEWS: White House officials will meet later today with FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday's World Cup final to discuss the potential health dangers posed by wildfire smoke in the New York-New Jersey area — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 17, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!