Posted in: Apple, Fox, Sports, TV | Tagged: justin bieber, ted lasso

World Cup Final: Ted Lasso & Coach Beard "BELIEBE" in Justin Bieber

Check out Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) introducing Justin Bieber during the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Article Summary Ted Lasso and Coach Beard hype Justin Bieber with a “BELIEBE” intro at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show.

The first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show packed in Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Burna Boy.

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt stay fully in character, giving the World Cup crowd a funny Ted Lasso-style pep talk.

Highlights also include Gustavo Dudamel, PS 22 Chorus, Coldplay, Sesame Street, The Muppets, and a big finale.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2026 Final also brought the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. With co-headliners Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber in play, the musical event brought a whole lot to the experience in a short period of time. We also had Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus (featuring Coldplay), and even Sesame Street and The Muppets in play. But in terms of introductions, it's tough to beat what Bieber and Apple TV's Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt had planned. We've got Ted (Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Hunt) discuss how things have been looking with the game, when their focus shifted to who's on deck to make sure the halftime show didn't disappoint. That's when we got a chance to hear Ted's pep talk to Bieber, as Beard holds up a sign that reads, "BELIEBE."

Here's a look at Sudeikis and Hunt in full-on "Ted Lasso" mode, introducing Bieber. Following that, we have highlights from not only Bieber's performance, but also Madonna, BTS, Shakira, The Muppets, and more (or check out the entire show above):

🚨 Ted Lasso and Coach Beard sub on @justinbieber at the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iqBpZBGEwp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Justin Bieber performs 'Everything Hallelujah" at the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/UsfnFFbr05 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

BTS performs 'Dynamite' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show 🎤 pic.twitter.com/y5USuJk3pw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Madonna opens up the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, joined by Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yOV0B9WVVN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Cookie Monster loved Shakira's FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show performance 🍪 pic.twitter.com/y0X8D1zTrw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

The Muppets joined in on the orchestral performance of 'Seven Nation Army' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oNym0d2EKZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

A wholesome ending to the 2026 FIFA #WorldCup halftime show. (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/ZYaB4ZKXBl — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2026

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