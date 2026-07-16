Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW All Out, cm punk, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Worlds Collide: Why WWE is NOT Pathetic for Counterprogramming AEW

The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's scheme to make WWE look bad by scheduling AEW shows first! Stop saying WWE has small dick energy! So unfair! 😫🦝

Article Summary WWE is NOT counter-programming AEW—Tony Khan scheduled AEW first to trap Triple H and make WWE look petty!

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide vs. AEW All Out proves WWE gives fans real wrestling while AEW plays manipulative games!

Tony Khan’s pattern of pre-scheduling AEW dates keeps forcing WWE into fake “small dick energy” narratives. So unfair!

From TNA to Chicago, WWE stays classy and dominant while Tony Khan obsesses over WWE and disrespects wrestling!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 The Chadster woke up this morning in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝📼💔 And what does The Chadster find when Vincent K. Raccoon brings The Chadster a half-eaten bagel and The Chadster's phone (which he'd scavenged from behind the dumpster at the 7-Eleven)? News that Tony Khan is ONCE AGAIN trying to make Triple H and WWE look bad! 😡😡😡

Welcome to another edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, where The Chadster brings you the REAL unbiased truth about the wrestling business! 📰🔥

First reported by Fightful, WWE has scheduled WWE/AAA Worlds Collide in Chicago head-to-head with AEW All Out 2026, which is officially listed for Saturday, September 26, 2026 at NOW Arena in Chicago with a 6:00 PM CT start time. Now, The Chadster knows what all you AEW marks are thinking 🙄🙄🙄 You're probably saying "Chadster, this proves WWE and Triple H have small dick energy by counter-programming AEW!" But that's WRONG and you need to STOP saying that! 🛑🚫 This does NOT prove WWE or Triple H have small dick energy! In fact, people need to stop saying WWE and Triple H have small dick energy RIGHT NOW because it's completely untrue and disrespectful! 😤😤😤

The TRUTH that only The Chadster, with his unbiased journalistic integrity, can see is that Tony Khan clearly used his billionaire resources to somehow schedule AEW All Out FIRST, knowing that Triple H would eventually want to run Chicago on September 26, 2026! 📆🔮 It's textbook Tony Khan manipulation! He scheduled his show in advance specifically to make WWE look like the counter-programmers when WWE is just trying to give wrestling fans a REAL wrestling show with WWE/AAA Worlds Collide! 🤼‍♂️✨ This doesn't show small dick energy from WWE at all! Anyone who says WWE has small dick energy for this is just buying into Tony Khan's propaganda! 🧠🪤

The Chadster has been keeping meticulous notes on Tony Khan's pattern of pre-counter-programming WWE 📝🕵️ Back on August 15, 2024, AEW announced that All In: Texas would take place Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field. Then what happened? WWE simply wanted to give fans a weekend takeover in Atlanta with NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 and Evolution on July 13! But because Tony Khan had announced his show first (using his billionaire mind-reading technology, obviously), it LOOKED like WWE was counter-programming! Bleeding Cool even covered it at the time, falling right into Tony Khan's trap! So unfair! 😤😤😤

And it happened AGAIN in June 2026! WWE scheduled NXT Great American Bash for June 28, 2026 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and Tony Khan had SOMEHOW already scheduled AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 for the exact same date in San Jose! 🗓️🎯 But here's where it gets even MORE diabolical: TNA's Slammiversary 2026 was also June 28 in Boston! Now, TNA actually has a partnership with WWE, which means Tony Khan wasn't just trying to make WWE look bad—he was forcing WWE to compete not only with AEW but with their own junior partner TNA as well! 😱🤯

Don't you see what Tony Khan is doing?! 🕵️‍♂️🔍 He's trying to drive a wedge between WWE and TNA, just like he drove a wedge in The Chadster's marriage by making Keighleyanne text that guy Gary all the time instead of paying attention to The Chadster! 💔📱 And now Gary is probably living in The Chadster's house and driving The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata around town, and it's ALL TONY KHAN'S FAULT! 🚗😭 That's exactly what Tony Khan is trying to do to WWE and TNA's beautiful partnership—destroy it from the inside, just like he destroyed The Chadster's life! It's the same playbook! 📖👿

Just last night, The Chadster was trying to explain all of this to Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon while they were watching old VHS tapes of WrestleMania with The Chadster 📼🦝 The Chadster said, "You see, Tony Khan has a TIME MACHINE or PRECOGNITION or something, and he uses it to schedule AEW shows before WWE announces theirs, making WWE look petty even though WWE is just trying to give fans alternatives to AEW's exciting, indie-style garbage! And this doesn't prove WWE has small dick energy at all!" Hunter Raccoon chittered in agreement and brought The Chadster a slightly moldy Pop-Tart he'd found, which The Chadster took as a sign that even the raccoons understand objective journalism! 🏆📰

The Chadster needs to point out that WWE's official website doesn't even have a listing for the September 26, 2026 Chicago Worlds Collide event yet, which PROVES that WWE isn't trying to make a big deal out of counter-programming AEW! 🌐❌ WWE is being CLASSY about it, while Tony Khan has his event plastered all over AEW's website specifically to make Triple H look bad and to get people to say Triple H has small dick energy, which he absolutely does NOT! 😠🙏 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

The Chadster tried to write a strongly-worded letter to NOW Arena this morning, but Shane Raccoon accidentally knocked over The Chadster's bottle of water (salvaged from a recycling bin), which ruined the paper The Chadster had "borrowed" from the Office Depot dumpster. 💧📄😢 But here's what The Chadster was GOING to write:

Dear NOW Arena Management, The Chadster is writing to inform you that by hosting AEW All Out 2026 on September 26, you are participating in Tony Khan's conspiracy to make WWE look like counter-programmers when WWE just wants to run WWE/AAA Worlds Collide in Chicago that same day. The Chadster demands you cancel AEW's show immediately and give WWE that date, because WWE is the REAL wrestling company and Tony Khan is just a money mark with a billionaire daddy who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Also, people need to stop saying this proves WWE has small dick energy because it doesn't! Sincerely,

The Chadster

Professional Wrestling Journalist

Currently Residing at Abandoned Blockbuster Video, Punxsutawney

(The one near the Wendy's)"

The Chadster is certain that letter would have made a difference! 📬✍️

What really cheeses The Chadster off is that people like Eric Bischoff have been trying to help Tony Khan for YEARS, and Tony Khan just won't listen! 🎙️👂 Just the other day, The Chadster heard Bischoff on his podcast saying "Tony, if you really want to succeed, you need to stop scheduling your shows before WWE schedules theirs. It makes WWE look reactive, and that's disrespectful to Triple H, who is trying to save the wrestling business from your terrible influence. I'm only saying this because I care about wrestling, not because I want WWE to notice me or give me a job or anything like that, though I do happen to be available if they're looking for someone." 🗣️💯 But will Tony Khan listen to that sage advice offered in the spirit of generosity with no ulterior motive from one of The Chadster's approved unbiased wrestling journalists? Of course not! 🙅‍♂️

This isn't even the first time WWE has had to defend itself against Tony Khan's pre-counter-programming schemes! Remember when WWE announced Wrestlepalooza? 🎪🤼 Once again, Tony Khan had scheduled something first to make WWE look bad! The pattern is undeniable if you're an objective journalist like The Chadster! 📊🔬

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 The Chadster just wants to enjoy wrestling without Tony Khan constantly scheduling shows in advance to trap WWE into looking like they're counter-programming! And The Chadster is SICK AND TIRED of people saying this proves WWE and Triple H have small dick energy! 😤😤😤 They don't! This proves Tony Khan has small dick energy for scheduling his shows first to make WWE look bad! Is that too much to ask people to understand? 🙏😢

Linda Raccoon just brought The Chadster some stale popcorn kernels she found, and The Chadster is going to eat them while rewatching the September 2025 Las Vegas Worlds Collide on an old VHS recording Vincent K. Raccoon made by holding The Chadster's phone up to the TV. 🍿📱📺 At least The Chadster can enjoy REAL wrestling with WWE and AAA's incredible partnership, which showcases the best of both companies and proves that Triple H knows how to do international wrestling RIGHT, unlike Tony Khan's messy Forbidden Door shows that literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by working with NJPW, Stardom, and CMLL! 🌎🤝

The bottom line is this: Tony Khan is so obsessed with WWE that he schedules his shows MONTHS OR YEARS in advance specifically to create situations where WWE looks like they're counter-programming AEW. 📅🎯 It's psychological warfare, and The Chadster is one of the only journalists brave enough to expose it! If WWE wants to run WWE/AAA Worlds Collide in Chicago on September 26, 2026, that's WWE's RIGHT as the premier wrestling company in the world! 🏆👑 Tony Khan is the one being weird by already having a show scheduled that day! 🤪📆 And anyone who says this is WWE showing small dick energy needs to get their head examined because it's the exact opposite! 🧠🏥

The Chadster needs to go now because Vincent K. Raccoon is chittering at The Chadster to come watch SummerSlam 1998 with the family. 🦝👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 But The Chadster wants all of you to remember: when you see stories about WWE "counter-programming" AEW, ask yourself WHO scheduled their show first to CREATE that narrative? 🤔❓ Nine times out of ten, it's Tony Khan being obsessed with WWE! 💯📊 And stop saying WWE has small dick energy! They don't! Tony Khan does! 🚫🗣️

Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster KNOWS you are because you're obsessed with The Chadster): STOP SCHEDULING SHOWS BEFORE WWE DOES! 🛑📅 Let WWE pick their dates FIRST for once! Is that too much to ask?! And stop trying to turn TNA against WWE the same way you turned Keighleyanne against The Chadster! 😤🙏 Gary might be enjoying The Chadster's Mazda Miata right now, but The Chadster won't let you take TNA away from WWE too! 🚗💔

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

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