WrestleMania 36 Prelim Match Natalya vs Liv Morgan Results

Natalya and Liv Morgan kicked off the second night of WrestleMania 36 with a pre-show match. Can Natalya's experience and wrestling pedigree overcome Morgan's hunger and crazy side? That's the first of many questions tonight's epic show will answer. Tom Phillips provided commentary for the match. Natalya made her way to the ring first, looking like the Cat Queen she is. Liv Morgan came second, looking just a little unhinged.

WrestleMania 36 Pre-Show Match – Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

The women circled each other, and Natalya took early control with a headlock when Morgan tried to shake her hand in a show of WrestleMania sportswomanship. Morgan fought her way out and both women got to their feet. Natalya won another grappling exchange and flipped Morgan over for a one-count. She goaded Morgan to prove herself.

Natalya offered her hand to shake, but Liv slapped it out of the way. They locked up again and Natalya took Morgan down for a leg lock. After some reversals, Morgan ducked a clothesline and rolled Natalya up for a two-count. Morgan whipped Natalya into the cornet and delivered a butt splash. She tried again but Natalya dodged, delivered a sort-of springboard atomic drop, and did her running kick to the head for a two-count.

Nayalya tossed Morgan to the corner and onto the apron. They exchanged blows and Natalya sent Morgan to the floor with a clothesline. She hopped out and thew Morgan back in. After a snap suplex from Natalya, she put Morgan in the surfboard. Natalya shouted "ask her!" as Morgan screeched in pain. She refused to submit, it being WrestleMania, so Natalya released her.

Natalya whipped Morgan into the corner, but Morgann dodged a charge and rolled Nayalya up for two. Morgan put Natalya in a headlock and dodged another attempt at the atomic drop. She kneed Natalya in the face and got two again. She dropkicked Natalya in the back.

The Finish

After some chain wrestling, as it were, Natalya slammed Morgan face first on the mat for a two-count. She dragged Morgan to the middle of the ring for a sharpshooter, but Morgan rolled her up for two. Morgan hit the step-up enziguri. She charged Natalya on the ropes, but Natalya caught her.

Morgan reversed into a pin attempt for two. Natalya reversed. Morgan reversed again and got the pin for a WrestleMania victory.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

There was a lot of chatter in this match. Natalya taunted Morgan for her lack of experience, but Morgan got the last laugh. Natalya remains a stalwart of the WWE Women's Division in this gatekeeper role. Beating her at WrestleMania means Morgan may be on her way to a push.