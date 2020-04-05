WrestleMania 36 Results Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Th second night of WrestleMania 36 started with The Queen, Charlotte Flair, against The Nightmare Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. This has been a fun storyline to follow since Flair decided to go for the NXT title. Ripley and Flair are pretty evenly matched, though it can be fair to say that Flair has the upper hand simply because she's been in this longer.

The two were in each others faces for the start of the match, but both women got into the heat of the match quickly. This was a good match with excellent story-telling throughout. When Ripley dragged flair outside of the ring, the match really picked up. Both women showcased their athleticism and agility beautifully. The fight never got truly ugly though, and they managed to keep most of the match within the ring.

But then we saw that typical Flair mean streak, where she focused on a specific thing and went in. In this case, is was Ripley's knee. Flair dished out her fair share of punishment on Ripley's knee, and to be fair, Ripley sold the hell out of it. Flair did show incredible strength and form through the match, with Ripley struggling to keep up. That's not to say Ripley didn't put up a fight, she absolutely did.

This was a gritty match with a lot of close calls and near falls. It was easy to cheer for both women, who went above and beyond. But in the end, Flair got Ripley into a Figure 8, causing Ripley to tap out. This could have been a main event match, that's how good it is. While I am sad to see Ripley dethroned, this will bring more eyes to NXT. You can't deny Flair's magnetic personality, so love her or hate her, she's The Queen for a reason. All hail Queen Charlotte.