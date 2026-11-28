Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bronson Reed, wrestling

Wrestling Colleagues and Promotions Remember Bronson Reed

Big E, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, The Miz, TNA Wrestling and Jeff Cobb remember Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed and JONAH.

Article Summary WWE announced that Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died at age 38 due to medical complications.

Big E remembered Haley as a sweetheart and a gentle giant.

Grayson Waller thanked Haley for opening doors for Australian wrestlers.

TNA Wrestling recalled Haley's 2021-22 run as JONAH.

Wrestlers and promotions across several chapters of Jermaine Haley's career are remembering the performer known in WWE as Bronson Reed and during runs outside the company as JONAH. As reported yesterday on Bleeding Cool, Haley died suddenly at age 38. WWE said he died due to medical complications and offered condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, and his family, friends, co-workers and fans.

The first responses from Haley's peers have emphasized the person behind a career that carried him from the Australian independent scene to WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, now known as TNA Wrestling.

WWE Colleagues Remember Bronson Reed

Ettore "Big E" Ewen remembered Haley as a sweetheart and a gentle giant before offering condolences to his loved ones.

That distinction between the imposing wrestler and the colleague people knew backstage also appeared in The Miz's tribute. He called Reed "an amazing wrestler and an even better person," and said that he would be missed.

Reed's WWE presentation depended on scale and impact, particularly the top-rope Tsunami that became his signature. The people responding to his death have returned instead to his kindness.

Australian Wrestlers Remember the Doors He Opened

Haley began wrestling in Australia years before reaching WWE. Grayson Waller, another Australian wrestler who later joined him in WWE, credited Haley with opening doors for him and other Australian wrestlers.

Like Haley, Indi Hartwell began in Australian wrestling before joining WWE. She posted a photograph with him and wrote, "This doesn't feel real. Love you Jermaine."

TNA and Jeff Cobb Remember JONAH

TNA Wrestling said it was heartbroken by Haley's death and recalled his 2021 and 2022 run with the promotion as JONAH, when the company operated as IMPACT Wrestling. The statement offered condolences to his friends, fans and family.

Jeff Cobb, who faced JONAH during New Japan Pro-Wrestling's 2022 G1 Climax, first offered a brief "I love you bro." In a later memory, Cobb wrote that Haley, despite a broken foot, insisted on meeting him for dinner during Cobb's quiet trip to Orlando because Haley wanted to welcome him aboard.

Those early tributes span promotions and continents, but they return to the same qualities: Haley's kindness, his willingness to help others, and the relationships he built along the way.

You can read these tributes and more below.

More Tributes to Bronson Reed

I can't believe this. What a sweetheart of man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. Devastatingly tragic news. https://t.co/0Xl0CtFlXM — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 28, 2026

Rest in Peace, big man. You were an amazing wrestler and an even better person. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your friends and family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/geDRomY2KG — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 28, 2026

Love you brother. Thankyou for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling pic.twitter.com/uKaR4Ag57u — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 28, 2026

This doesn't feel real. Love you Jermaine. pic.twitter.com/qhLtETDOI2 — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) November 28, 2026

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jermaine "Bronson Reed" Haley, who competed in TNA in 2021 and 2022 as JONAH. We offer our deepest condolences to his friends, his fans and his family. pic.twitter.com/MAlba1Qslz — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 28, 2026

I love you bro 💔🤙🏽 https://t.co/FrZB6XuGHX — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) November 28, 2026

Really heartbreaking to hear about this… Bronson was a great human being who you could tell loved what he did and I'll never forget sharing conversations about Japanese wrestling especially when Vader vs Kobashi was playing on tv at the PC. My thoughts and condolences are with… https://t.co/LxPkBJmmnv — Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) November 28, 2026

My heart is just broken 💔 … another legend gone too soon! Bronson was ALWAYSSSS so so kind & just the most polite person… his wife was an absolute blessing talking with many times while coping with somethings.. Heaven received another Angel !!! https://t.co/6VhcYQcyfC — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) November 28, 2026

Bronson Reed was one of the coolest people I've ever had the pleasure of speaking with in wrestling. Funny dude. Smart as hell. And just a joy anytime we spoke. My heart goes out to his family. To his children and wife. This news stop me in my tracks. That locker room has… — O'Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 28, 2026

To say that Jermaine Haley aka Bronson Reed was an absolute gem of a human being is an understatement. A joy to work with and a true family man. This isn't fair. All love and condolences to his family. You'll be sorely missed, good brother. ❤️ — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) November 28, 2026

Jermaine Haley was an incredible man. Generous, giving, brilliant, creative, with a great sense of humor. A determined guy that was excellent at his craft and a joy to be around and work with. My life was better for having known him, for having learned from him, and being able… — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 28, 2026

I can't believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind. I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It's not fair. https://t.co/WOmsPUHang — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 28, 2026

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed who passed away the age of 38. Gone way too soon. 💔 pic.twitter.com/EIANJJs9wu — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 28, 2026

RIP brother. God Speed! Jermaine aka Bronson Reed. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) November 28, 2026

My deepest condolences to Bronson Reed's family, friends, Fans, and everyone affected. Keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers. 🧡 — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) November 28, 2026

R.I.P. Bronson Reed. — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) November 28, 2026

Life is so so fragile. And can be so unfair. Hug those you love. The world lost a truly wonderful soul today. Rest easy Bronson Reed. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) November 28, 2026

Such terrible news about Bronson Reed. I was fortunate to have wrestled him once when he was Jonah Rock, & I was happy for his success when it came his way! Rest in Peace, my friend! You are sorely missed.❤️🙏🏻 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 28, 2026

Awful terrible news. RIP Bronson Reed — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 28, 2026

Rest in peace Jermaine Haley💔 — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) November 28, 2026

RIP Bronson 💔 — maya world (@MayaWorldd) November 28, 2026

Bronson ❤️ — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) November 28, 2026

Horrible, horrible news about Bronson Reed. God Bless him and his family. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) November 28, 2026

RIP Bronson Reed 💔 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 28, 2026

The Cauliflower Alley Club is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the reported passing of WWE Superstar Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley). Jermaine was a talented performer who made his mark in the world of professional wrestling and entertained fans around the globe. pic.twitter.com/50v5puioWY — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) November 28, 2026

don't fully have the words yet, and none of this feels fair. he was the friend who could see the light at the end of the tunnel for you. the one who could manage to make you laugh even in the middle of your ugliest cry. i don't quite know what to do when the person who got you… pic.twitter.com/r1fm29xS15 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 28, 2026

Been thinking about you all night brudda. Words can't explain how much we're gonna miss you. We never got to have our Indy match, but eventually we will. Love you @BRONSONISHERE ❤️‍🩹 — Je'Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) November 28, 2026

I wouldnt be where i am without you, simple as that Love you JH 🙏🏾 ❤️ #RIPBronson pic.twitter.com/A52X5UOFr5 — Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 28, 2026

Broken foot and all, still insisted to meet for dinner in my secret Orlando trip, wanted to welcome me on board……. Love this man pic.twitter.com/OaoJxZV8A7 — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) November 28, 2026

This is who Jermaine really was. A fun, family-loving fella with a heart of gold. I love this fella. Like everyone who knew him and spent time with him I'm absolutely heartbroken. 💔 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/d9rVRRtpe2 — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) November 28, 2026

Professional. Kind. Loving. Genuinely a person that made everyone smile by just walking in a room. I'm sincerely crushed by this. He loved what he did but more importantly he loved his family so much. I hurt for everyone that knew his love. That loved him. I can still hear his… pic.twitter.com/5dNqumBAmv — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) November 28, 2026

I can't believe it, Amigo!!

RIP Bronson!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/Fsr0a4rq4k — Andrade "El Idolo" The Real Latino Man! (@AndradeElIdolo) November 28, 2026

There are only a handful of wrestlers that I feel like I can be myself around. Jermaine was one of those guys. I dont always feel comfortable nerding out about the things I love, but Jermaine and me had many similar interests so he made me feel like I could let my guard down and… — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) November 28, 2026

Love you brother so much. pic.twitter.com/ZOl5ZNe2VL — Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) November 28, 2026

I love you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/B35lGN1GtF — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) November 28, 2026

🕊️ rest in peace m8!! pic.twitter.com/21WoAuxmrK — El Hijo del Fantasma Romeo Malverde 💀❤️‍🔥🇲🇽 (@JBElFantasma) November 28, 2026

Manuia lau Malaga, uso. When one islander brother wins, we all win. Tagata Moana 🤙🏾🔥🏝️ https://t.co/PvHw6Jc4ln — HENARE (@HenareNZ) November 28, 2026

Entirely heartbroken and in disbelief. 💔

One of the realest and most good hearted people I've met.

Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/hnlHE386II — 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) November 28, 2026

July 13, 2018. He was the real deal. More importantly he was a good man. Our hearts are broken in a million pieces today. God Speed Jermaine Haley. pic.twitter.com/ZP1FxZcoRh — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 28, 2026

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Jermaine Haley. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/ye0MtvlAs5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2026

The entire MCW family is devastated by the heartbreaking news of the passing of Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans around the world as Bronson Reed, and to us, Jonah Rock. We join the wider wrestling community in mourning this tragic loss. Jermaine was an incredible talent… pic.twitter.com/xdJWIwVTsO — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) November 28, 2026

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