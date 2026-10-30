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WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Update: New Riyadh Venue Listed Online

With only a little more than a week to go, it appears a new Riyadh venue for November 7th's WWE Crown Jewel 2026 has been finalized.

Article Summary WWE Crown Jewel 2026 now appears set for The Venue in Riyadh, replacing Riyadh Season Stadium on November 7.

An online booking listing points to The Venue as the new WWE Crown Jewel site just eight days before the event.

The location change follows safety and security concerns, though WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for Riyadh.

Riyadh Season confirmed the move, promised full refunds, and said new WWE Crown Jewel tickets would be reissued.

With eight days to go until WWE Crown Jewel 2026, it looks like we know where Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and a whole lot of folks who work for the TKO-owned WWE will be heading to on November 7th. Less than a week after it was announced that the event would be moved from Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District) over safety and security concerns – but remaining in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – an online travel and event booking site is listing "The Venue" as the event's new location. Here's a look at what was listed online, followed by some details about the new arena:

Heading into the weekend, Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence, sent a memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that agencies had "received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel." The report came shortly after the US Embassy ordered non-essential personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia and issued a level three travel warning for the country, advising against travel.

Despite those warnings and growing concerns from within and outside the WWE, TKO executive chairman and CEO Ari Emanuel originally shared with FOX News that "everything is still set." That changed on Wednesday. "We would like to inform you that 'WWE Crown Jewel' has been moved to a new venue," read the notice on Riyadh Season's Instagram account and other social media. "All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours." Here's a look at the notice that went out on social media last Wednesday, announcing that WWE Crown Jewel was being moved to a new venue – before the new venue was finalized:

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة. We would like to inform you that "WWE Crown Jewel" has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours. — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

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