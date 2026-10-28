Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wwe crown jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2026: WWE Event Being Moved to New Venue

WWE's event, WWE Crown Jewel 2026, will be moved to a different venue, though the new location wasn't announced with the news of the change.

Article Summary WWE Crown Jewel 2026 has officially been moved from its original Riyadh venue shortly before the event.

The venue change follows U.S. travel warnings and intelligence about increased threats to American personnel.

After saying plans were still on, TKO and Riyadh Season confirmed WWE Crown Jewel tickets will be fully refunded.

A new WWE Crown Jewel location was not announced, but tickets are set to be re-released within 48 hours.

With only ten days to go before Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and a whole lot of folks who work for the TKO-owned WWE both inside and outside of the ring were set to head off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for WWE Crown Jewel 2026, it appears some common sense has finally kicked in. Heading into the weekend, Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence, sent a memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that agencies had "received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel." The report came shortly after the US Embassy ordered non-essential personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia and issued a level three travel warning for the country, advising against travel. Despite those warnings and growing concerns from within and outside the WWE, TKO executive chairman and CEO Ari Emanuel shared with FOX News less than a week to go that "everything is still set." That changed on Wednesday. "We would like to inform you that 'WWE Crown Jewel' has been moved to a new venue," read the notice on Riyadh Season's Instagram account and other social media. "All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours."

Here's a look at the notice that went out on social media on Wednesday, announcing that WWE Crown Jewel was being moved to a new venue (though the new venue was not made available at the time of this writing):

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة. We would like to inform you that "WWE Crown Jewel" has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours. — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

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