Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE Crown Jewel Preview: Four Matches Under a Cloud of Questions

WWE Crown Jewel brings four advertised matches to Riyadh as security concerns, a reported venue change, and unusual production arrangements hang over Saturday's event.

Article Summary Roman Reigns faces Sami Zayn in a Champion vs. Champion Match.

Chelsea Green battles Liv Morgan in the women's Champion vs. Champion showdown.

Cody Rhodes meets Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend the World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

Greetings, comrades! Before we discuss anything else, here is the useful part: WWE Crown Jewel takes place Saturday in Riyadh with a four-match card—World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, and World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans. The event starts at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Netflix lists live availability in specified international markets.

The Safety and Production Questions Around WWE Crown Jewel

I am filing this dispatch from a fortified presidential screening room where Esteban the capybara has rejected management's offer of three extra carrots to sit beside the unstable electrical panel. His judgment is sound. The U.S. State Department currently lists Saudi Arabia at Level 3, Reconsider Travel, citing drone and missile risks, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local social-media laws. Reuters reported that an October 10 attack on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. Reuters described it as the third airport attack that week and reported that the two previous attacks killed four people and damaged a commercial plane. The United States continues to be at war with Iran, and the entire Middle East is on high alert.

The production has changed around those risks, but only slightly. WWE originally announced Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD as the host site. Later, Bleeding Cool reported that an October 28 Riyadh Season social notice said WWE Crown Jewel had been moved to a new venue in the same city. Bleeding Cool reported that an online Webook ticket listing identified The Venue, also known as ANB Arena.

A separate Wrestling Inc. report, citing PWInsider Elite, says much of WWE Crown Jewel's production will be handled remotely from WWE headquarters in Stamford, including graphics and audio work, while camera and sound crews remain in Riyadh. Separately, F4W/WON reported that WrestleVotes said WWE offered traveling crew members $3,000 in hazard pay, with some crew still opting out. F4W/WON presented it as reported information, not a WWE announcement.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens were advertised for the Friday, November 6 WWE SmackDown broadcast; reporting said their match was taped November 2. That scheduling prompted speculation that their absence from WWE Crown Jewel meant they had refused the trip. Dave Meltzer explicitly rejected that claim, saying neither man refused to go.

Why proceed? Contemporaneous investor reporting, citing Guggenheim analysis, estimated a potential $70 million to $90 million TKO EBITDA headwind if three scheduled Middle East events were canceled or relocated. This is a three-event estimate, not a WWE Crown Jewel-only price, buy comrades, do you know how many solid gold statues of oneself one could build with that kind of money? Not that I'm saying I would do such a thing, comrades. But to a capitalist pig investor, it's a lot of money, is all I'm saying.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns will battle Sami Zayn in the Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel. Since defeating CM Punk at WrestleMania to become World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns has adopted a new approach of fighting his matchups without his family interfering in the action. In contract, Zayn has begun to use questionable tactics to gain an advantage since he reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Title. Reigns and Zayn are no strangers to one another. Sami once stood as "The Honorary Use" [sic] in the original Bloodline before he and The OTC had a fallout and subsequent battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The original Bloodline reformed in 2024 to fight The New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames and claim a win in a WarGames Match. Considering the new approach employed by each champion, what will happen when Reigns once again steps in the ring with Zayn? Find out at WWE Crown Jewel, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally [in designated markets].

The fascination here is the moral role reversal. Reigns says he is testing himself without family interference, while Zayn has reportedly discovered that questionable tactics are easier to carry than an entire Bloodline. I once hosted a baccarat tournament aboard my submarine with the ghost of Ferdinand Marcos and Wayne Newton. Marcos solemnly promised to play without an entourage; Newton then arrived with three marked decks, a fog machine, and a dealer who turned out to be my finance minister. By the time the torpedoes were armed, the supposedly reformed participant was the only honest man at the table. That is the tension here: history says Reigns is the power broker and Zayn the insurgent, but their current methods may tell the opposite story.

Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan

At WWE Crown Jewel, Chelsea Green will battle Liv Morgan in a Champion vs. Champion Match. Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Championship by defeating her friend Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend in a Five-Way Ladder Match at SummerSlam. WWE says she quickly established herself as a gutsy competitor by fighting through a broken orbital bone to retain her title against Nia Jax. Morgan became a four-time Women's World Champion after reclaiming the gold in a Triple Threat Match against then-champion Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank. The night after Liv captured the title, Green came to Monday Night Raw to confront the new champion, and the stage was set for their epic showdown. Don't miss all the action of WWE Crown Jewel, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally [in designated markets].

Green survived a ladder match and then fought through a serious facial injury to retain her championship; Morgan has accumulated four reigns and carries the experience of repeatedly losing and reclaiming power. This is not an underdog against an unbeatable ruler. It is one champion whose reign was forged through survival meeting another who has made political restoration into a career. The winner gets the jeweled proof of supremacy, because apparently two championships were insufficient for the corporate diamond budget.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have taken their deeply personal rivalry to new heights as a rematch looms. Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Title against Orton at WrestleMania 42, but The Viper ruthlessly drilled him with the championship and struck him with a vicious punt after the match. Still haunted by that act, Rhodes seemingly tapped into a darker headspace by punting Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown, and it seems like he's determined to give one to his former mentor next.

A Last Man Standing Match is the correct destination when a rivalry has moved beyond winning and into proving who can still rise after the other has exhausted every available piece of furniture. Rhodes has already shown that Orton's punt changed him; the danger is that revenge may make the student resemble the mentor. I learned this during a bunker furniture-assembly contest between the ghost of Nikita Khrushchev and Tom Green. It began with two flat-packed chairs, escalated into a table being used as a battering ram, and ended when the only object still standing was the instruction booklet. Orton taught Rhodes how escalation works. Now he may discover that the lesson took too well.

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans

Engaged in an intense rivalry with The Vision in recent weeks, Penta and Je'Von Evans will challenge Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship. When Evans battled Breakker on the Sept. 21 edition of WWE Raw, Theory interfered. Then, after Evans and Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh the following week, Breakker brutally Speared both Superstars. When the two teams battled in a tag team match on the Oct. 5 edition of WWE Raw, Evans used The Vision's brass knuckles against Theory to secure the non-title victory. A week after Breakker sent Evans through the top of an ambulance and Penta claimed victory in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Evans returned to WWE Raw to neutralize Theory before helping Penta earn a win against Breakker. After Penta and Evans suffered a brutal attack by The Vision on the Oct. 26 episode of WWE Raw, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce gave Penta and Evans a World Tag Team Title Match against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at WWE Crown Jewel.

The challengers have already beaten the champions in a non-title match, but that victory required turning The Vision's own brass knuckles against Theory. Since then, the rivalry has included an ambulance roof, a Money in the Bank victory, and another attack. Penta and Evans have proved they can survive the champions' machinery; now they must beat them when the belts are actually counted. Breakker's explosiveness and Theory's opportunism make them ideal defenders of the status quo, which is precisely why the workers should seize the tag-team means of production.

The complete match blurbs and official graphics come from WWE's official WWE Crown Jewel preview.

WWE Crown Jewel streams Saturday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally. I will watch from my reinforced screening room with Esteban, a satellite phone, and a snack table whose risk assessment has been completed by someone other than TKO management. Enjoy the wrestling, comrades, and keep the people doing the dangerous work in mind.

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