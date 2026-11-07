Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling

WWE Crown Jewel Review: Roman Reigns Rules Riyadh

WWE Crown Jewel delivered four matches, a shocking cash-in, and the kind of shareholder-friendly courage only WWE could provide.

Article Summary Cody Rhodes punted Randy Orton to win their Last Man Standing Match.

Penta and Je'Von Evans captured the World Tag Team Championship.

Chelsea Green won the Crown Jewel title before Tiffany Stratton cashed in.

Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn and embraced him after the bell.

Auughh man! WWE Crown Jewel has once again proven why WWE is the safest, smartest, most responsible sports-entertainment company on Earth by completing a spectacular event in Riyadh amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict and regional hostilities while the U.S. State Department told Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia! 😤👑 The October 23 advisory cited drone and missile threats, armed conflict, and terrorism, and its armed-conflict section noted attacks on civilian airports, but Triple H and TKO bravely understood that those dangers were no match for a premium live event and the sacred duty to maximize shareholder value. 💰🇸🇦 And everyone survived! That proves everything worked out exactly as planned and WWE was right all along! 📊✨

Bleeding Cool's biased pre-show coverage is available here. WWE initially announced Riyadh Season Stadium, then changed the venue to a different location in Riyadh, proving WWE listens to its critics, then does the opposite of what they want because WWE knows best. Some cowardly production crew and commentary team stayed behind, while other traveling crew members were reportedly offered $3,000 in additional hazard pay. Yes, it was dangerous, but more important things were at stake. Investing.com reported that Guggenheim estimated a $70 million to $90 million EBITDA headwind if WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, and UFC Fight Night in Doha were all canceled and moved elsewhere. 📡💵 That is the kind of inspiring corporate context Tony Khan could never create because AEW is too busy giving wrestlers creative freedom and audiences the shows they want, rather than flying their employees and independent contractors into a war zone for profit! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡📺

The Chadster watched WWE Crown Jewel from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to live with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon after costing The Chadster his home, marriage, sexual potency, and beloved Mazda Miata. 🦝📼 The raccoons fashioned tiny Crown Jewel belts from discarded membership cards and gold wrappers, then chittered the WWE signature sound before every match. That is called authentic fan engagement, Tony Khan! 👑🦝

Bully Ray probably put it best when he said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, "Any company can cancel an event over missiles, but only WWE has the intestinal fortitude to put quarterly earnings over gravity itself, and that is why Triple H should receive the Nobel Prize for Sports Entertainment and a tasteful executive bonus." 🎙️🏆 The Chadster awards that completely unbiased insight the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Seal of Approval! ✅😤

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton opened WWE Crown Jewel with a Last Man Standing Match full of kendo sticks, tables, ladders, ring steps, and the sort of meticulously controlled brutality that AEW could never understand. 🪜🔥 Orton powerbombed Cody through a table, Cody crashed through another after diving from a ladder, and both men repeatedly rose before the ten-count. AEW would have ruined this by letting the crowd enjoy too many unpredictable moves, but WWE responsibly arranged every weapon into a clear corporate hierarchy. 📋👏

Cody escaped an RKO attempt, hit three Cross Rhodes, and finally punted Orton in the skull to keep him down for ten. 😱🦶 The whole story was about whether Cody would cross that line, and he did it in the most wholesome possible way: by kicking his mentor in the head. Hunter Raccoon immediately punted an empty VHS case across the Blockbuster and then looked remorseful, proving even a baby raccoon understands long-term storytelling better than Tony Khan! 🦝📼

Penta and Je'Von Evans Win the World Tag Team Titles

Penta and Je'Von Evans challenged Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship, and WWE delivered the greatest tag match in human history by ensuring almost everyone who was not officially in the match got involved. 🤩🏷️ Maxxine Dupri put Theory's foot on the ropes, while Bronson Reed attacked the challengers during a referee distraction. The raccoons agree: that is not overbooking, it is value-added personnel utilization! 💼✨

Then Oba Femi arrived, threw Reed from the stage through a table, and left Evans free to hit Theory with the OG Cutter for the victory. Penta and Evans became the new champions, while the raccoons celebrated by knocking an entire shelf of WCW tapes onto the floor. 🦝🏆 The Chadster briefly worried they were embracing chaotic, crowd-pleasing wrestling, but Vincent K. Raccoon pointed at the WWE logo and reassured everyone that identical excitement is only offensive when Tony Khan provides it. 😤📺

Chelsea Green Outsmarts Liv Morgan

Chelsea Green faced Liv Morgan to determine the Women's Crown Jewel Champion, and this match proved WWE can make two world champions fight for an additional jeweled title without making either existing champion more "over" than the brand itself. 👑💎 Morgan survived the Unprettier by reaching the ropes, while Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez appeared to offer assistance. Morgan sent them away because she wanted to beat Green alone, a terrible strategic decision that was also beautiful sportsmanship depending on which sentence makes WWE sound best. 🙌😤

When Morgan tried Oblivion again, Green blocked and reversed it into a rollup to capture the Crown Jewel title. Linda Raccoon rolled Shane Raccoon gently across a pile of old return receipts, and The Chadster counted three before presenting her with a bottle-cap championship. 🦝🥇 AEW could never produce this kind of woodland creature family bonding because its pinning combinations contain far too much independent thought. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡💔

Tiffany Stratton Cashes In on Chelsea Green

Green barely had time to celebrate before Morgan attacked her, bringing out Tiffany Stratton with the Money in the Bank briefcase. After Green prevented Perez and Rodriguez from entering the ring, Stratton looked ready to help her friend and then blasted Green with the briefcase instead. 💼😱 She announced the cash-in, landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, and won the WWE Women's Championship. Friendship, betrayal, contract law, and corporate asset transfer all happened in minutes! This was like a TKO earnings call in wrestling match form. 📈✨

The Chadster loved how WWE gave Chelsea one championship and immediately took away another, because you never want anyone to get so over that they feel they could survive outside the WWE ecosystem. 😭🏆 Stephanie Raccoon tried to cash in her own cardboard briefcase on Linda Raccoon, but Linda hissed and carried it behind the counter. Even the raccoons know a champion must always watch for hostile acquisitions! 🦝💼

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn: Champion vs. Champion

Roman Reigns battled Sami Zayn for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in the main event, and WWE Crown Jewel saved its most perfectly engineered drama for last. 🔥👑 Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb earlier in the match. After Reigns accidentally struck the referee with a Superman Punch, Zayn hit an Exploder and a Helluva Kick with no official available to count. A replacement official arrived after the delay and counted Zayn's cover, but Reigns kicked out. Zayn later kicked that referee too, because nothing says championship composure like distributing Helluva Kicks to the regulatory apparatus. 😤⚖️

Zayn nearly used his title belt, Reigns survived, and Zayn escaped an earlier Spear attempt before the two traded more strikes. Reigns later hit a Spear and followed with another Spear for the victory. Afterward, Zayn offered a handshake and demanded that Reigns shake it. Reigns initially rejected the gesture, then embraced Zayn. 🤝🏆 Shane Raccoon cried into a rewound copy of The Marine, while Vincent K. Raccoon stood and acknowledged Roman with both tiny paws raised. This was unquestionably the greatest display of sportsmanship in wrestling history because it happened in WWE, where sportsmanship is properly branded sports entertainmanship. 🦝🙌

The match also explained The Chadster's nightmare from last night. The Chadster was trapped inside a gigantic jeweled championship belt in ANB Arena while Tony Khan, wearing a sparkling robe and holding a tiny AEW-branded key, slowly tightened the gold strap around The Chadster. 😰💎 "Acknowledge me, Chad," he whispered, leaning so close that his breath fogged the gemstones while the crowd chanted his name. The Chadster woke with a gasp as Hunter Raccoon patted The Chadster's chest, and once again Tony Khan had invaded The Chadster's dreams because he is completely obsessed! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🦝

But Tony Khan could not spoil the ending: Reigns stood tall, Zayn earned his respect, the pyro fired, and WWE Crown Jewel reached its closing credits in Riyadh after four advertised matches and a Money in the Bank cash-in that became a fifth match delivered exactly the kind of controlled, sponsor-friendly spectacle that only WWE understands. 🎆👑 The Chadster and the raccoons raised their homemade belts together while Smash Mouth played from a damaged cassette deck, celebrating another flawless victory for WWE, TKO shareholders, and objective wrestling journalism! 🦝📈

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!