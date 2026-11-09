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WWE Files for Spike Dudley, and The Chadster Approves

WWE filed for the Spike Dudley name after Matthew Hyson abandoned his application, and The Chadster calls it a heroic corporate squash.

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Article Summary

  • Matthew Hyson filed for SPIKE DUDLEY on action figures before abandoning the application.
  • WWE requested more time to oppose; its own SPIKE DUDLEY application is now pending.
  • Hyson used the Spike Dudley name in ECW years before joining WWE.
  • The Chadster explains why Goliath deserves to win every trademark match.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤⚖️ The internet is furious because WWE filed a federal trademark application for "Spike Dudley," as if a gigantic sports-entertainment corporation somehow should not be allowed to body-slam one 150-pound former wrestler in a lopsided legal match. The Chadster cannot believe anyone would root for the little guy in a David-versus-Goliath story! That is only acceptable when WWE owns the cameras, the ring, the footage, and ideally David's name in perpetuity! 🏛️💰

Spike Dudley stands in the wrestling ring in a WWE Classics clip, leaning on the red ropes and looking toward the action.
Spike Dudley appears on WWE programming in 2003, which illustrates why they should own his name and likeness for all eternity.

Here are the facts that make WWE look completely heroic if a person has the journalistic objectivity to squint hard enough. Matthew Hyson, the wrestler known as Spike Dudley, filed application serial 99821973 on May 13 for the name "SPIKE DUDLEY" covering action figures and related toys. WWE did not file a formal opposition. Instead, the company requested a 90-day extension of time to oppose on September 24, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board granted it the next day. Hyson's application was later abandoned. WWE filed its own pending "SPIKE DUDLEY" application, serial 50204144, on November 6 for wrestling performances, broadcasts, online entertainment, fan clubs, newsletters, and related Class 41 services. 📄💪

Spike Dudley raises both arms in a WWE arena.
Spike Dudley raises both arms in a WWE arena. | Credit: WWE

That's not necessarily the final decision, but The Chadster already recognizes WWE as the moral champion. 🏆📚 Hyson had used the Spike Dudley character in ECW years before WWE brought him in during March 2001. WWE's own retrospective on Spike Dudley says exactly that while celebrating how the undersized wrestler built his career by refusing to back down from giants. But history is no substitute for corporate synergy! If Hyson wanted a name to remain connected to him forever, he should have chosen one that never became valuable to a publicly traded entertainment empire. 😤📈

WWE Understands the Trademark Business

Some biased observers will look at that timeline and see a giant corporation using the threat of a challenge to pressure a former employee, then filing for the same name after his application disappeared, even though they have had no desire to use his character or likeness since SmackDown vs. Raw 2006, literally two decades ago. But The Chadster sees disciplined ring psychology. WWE did not need to throw one punch; it simply climbed onto the apron, flexed its legal department, and waited for the smaller wrestler to leave the ring. That is efficiency! AEW would probably let a wrestler keep the name that wrestler used before joining the company, which only proves Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤬📋

The public records reviewed do not state why Hyson's application was abandoned or why WWE filed its own application on November 6. The application lists entertainment services but does not identify a particular Spike Dudley return, product, game appearance, or storyline. Naturally, The Chadster assumes the noblest possible explanation: WWE is protecting fans from the terrifying prospect of Spike Dudley action figures appearing without enough TKO shareholder value attached to every tiny pair of glasses. 🤓💵 Sure, some might call it greedy, but The Chadster prefers to see it as quality control performed by people with much nicer offices than Hyson probably has, and therefore the moral superiority in all possible conflicts.

The whole situation is especially beautiful because Spike Dudley's career was built on being the smallest man in the fight. WWE's own retrospective says the "David vs. Goliath" dynamic became Hyson's hook on the independent scene before ECW. Now WWE has honored that legacy by becoming the largest Goliath available! 🗿👏 What better tribute could there be? Letting David retain his sling would ruin the symbolism. A proper sports-entertainment giant takes the sling, files paperwork for the word "sling," and sells David a ticket to watch someone else use it.

The Blockbuster Trademark Tribunal

The Chadster explained all of this to Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon inside the abandoned Blockbuster Video where Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to live after costing The Chadster his home, marriage, sexual potency, and beloved Mazda Miata. 🦝📼 The raccoons immediately organized a trademark tribunal on the old returns counter, using discarded legal-size paper as robes and a cracked copy of WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain as the official rulebook.

Hunter Raccoon applied to trademark the name "Hunter Raccoon" for acorn storage. Vincent K. Raccoon responded by placing a much larger stack of paper on the counter. The tribunal awarded the name to Vincent immediately. 🦝⚖️ Hunter chittered in protest, but Stephanie Raccoon explained that prior use is no match for superior document volume. The Chadster has never been prouder. Even woodland creatures understand that justice should go to whoever can afford the thickest binder!

Then Shane Raccoon tried to register "Shane Raccoon," only for Linda Raccoon to request an extension of time to oppose. Shane withdrew his claim and Linda filed for the name shortly afterward. The entire family applauded the seamless transition of intellectual property from a small raccoon to a larger raccoon. This was not a recreation of the Spike Dudley situation, obviously. It was an independent display of objective trademark principles that just happened to follow the same match layout. 📑🦝

The Little Guy Needs to Learn His Place

Hyson used Spike Dudley before WWE employed him, carried the name through ECW, joined WWE in 2001, and was released in 2005. Those details may tempt emotional fans to sympathize with the person whose career made the name famous. But wrestling fans must resist such dangerous sentimentality. WWE has archival pages about Spike, and that means the company has done the hard work of keeping the name alive by leaving old web pages online. Hyson only supplied the body, performances, bumps, blood, timing, personality, and decades of public association. Who really contributed more? 🤔💼

WWE has not explained its motive. The Chadster hopes it was greed or spite, because greed produces revenue and spite shows passion. AEW probably lacks the courage to turn either one into a full-service intellectual-property strategy. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡📊

The USPTO has not awarded WWE a registration belt yet; the company's application is still pending. But in The Chadster's unbiased heart, the winner is already obvious. WWE is bigger, richer, and capable of generating more paperwork, which are the three purest virtues in sports entertainment. Spike Dudley spent a career proving a little guy could fight giants. Now WWE is giving him one more chance to prove it—provided he does not expect to keep the name on the marquee, and that's the bottom line 'cause The Chadster said so. Auughh man! What an inspiring tribute! 🏆🦝

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is The Chadster's passion.

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Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do.

The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as "true wrestling fans.

The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.

However, The Chadster has recently been deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found The Chadster passed out on the floor with a bag over his head while watching WWE Raw and had him committed to a medical facility run by agents of Tony Khan. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, The Chadster did what anyone reasonable would do and dove out a second story window to escape.

Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, The Chadster tried living in various retail outlets before eventually finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, where he now lives with a family of friendly, pro-WWE raccoons: Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies: Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon.

Despite finding true happiness with his new raccoon family, The Chadster and his raccoon family continue to suffer torment and persecution by Tony Khan and his followers, but that will never stop The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray, and Ariel Helwani from bringing objective truth to wrestling journalism.
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