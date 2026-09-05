Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: puffinbottoms, wrestling

WWE Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend with Developmental Talent Purge

WWE has reportedly released ten wrestlers and personnel, predominantly from NXT, EVOLVE, LFG, and ID, according to Fightful Select on September 4, 2026.

Article Summary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has reportedly released ten wrestlers and personnel, predominantly from its developmental divisions including NXT, WWE EVOLVE, WWE LFG, and WWE ID, according to Fightful Select on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The departed talent includes Wendy Choo, Jasper Troy, Adriana Rizzo, Zena Sterling, Anya Rune, Braxton Cole, PJ Vasa, Gary Wilson, Ellen Akesson, and Marcus Brown, representing a substantial trimming of WWE's developmental pipeline.

Jasper Troy, the WWE LFG Season 1 winner and former WWE Speed Champion, reportedly posted "30 days" on social media following speculation about his release, referencing the traditional non-compete clause period for developmental talent.

This September wave marks the latest in a series of substantial 2026 WWE roster reductions, following the May departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who subsequently debuted for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at All In: London on August 30, 2026.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the preeminent sports entertainment organization, has reportedly parted ways with a number of wrestlers, predominantly from its developmental and ancillary programming divisions. Fightful Select confirmed on Friday, September 4, 2026, that the company has released ten wrestlers and personnel, marking another substantial roster reduction for the company in what has already been a tumultuous year for WWE talent departures.

According to Fightful Select, the following individuals were confirmed as part of the cuts: Wendy Choo, Adriana Rizzo, Zena Sterling, Anya Rune, Braxton Cole, Jasper Troy, PJ Vasa, Gary Wilson, Ellen Akesson, and Marcus Brown. The departures predominantly affected talent affiliated with NXT, EVOLVE, WWE LFG (Level Up Fight Group), and the WWE ID (Independent Development) program, representing a substantial trimming of the company's developmental pipeline.

Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms, a leading Sports Entertainologist, offered his unique take on the roster cuts, telling Bleeding Cool that the "Labor Day weekend talent purge is hallmark of the post-McMahon era of WWE as a TKO subsidiary, sure to become as familiar a tradition for WWE fans as barbecues and automobile sales. Nothing says 'celebrating the American worker' quite like yet another roster reduction designed to increase profits for TKO shareholders by either cutting talents' pay or cutting the talent themselves."

Among the most prominent names in this round of cuts is Troy, who had achieved considerable success within WWE's developmental ecosystem. Troy, who signed with the organization in 2022, distinguished himself as the LFG Season 1 winner and subsequently captured the WWE Speed Championship. Following speculation surrounding his status, Troy reportedly posted "30 days" on social media, which Puffinbottoms described as a "traditional ceremonial social media ritual, performed by purged wrestlers to evoke the company's standard non-compete clause. Thirty days for developmental talent, ninety for main roster performers, and then fans know to look for an appearance in Impact Wrestling, MLW, or for those truly fortunate, a spot on the payroll of billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan."

Choo, another recognizable name among the departed talent, had been with WWE since 2019 and held the distinction of being a former WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion. Sterling, who signed with WWE in 2023, participated in both the inaugural and sophomore seasons of WWE LFG before her departure. Rizzo, who signed in 2022, had been working on WWE EVOLVE as an interviewer and last wrestled at NXT Live on August 21. Cole, who joined the organization in 2025, competed primarily on WWE EVOLVE and participated in NXT Live events throughout August before his release.

Rune, who was signed as WWE ID talent in March 2026, spent merely six months with the organization before her release. Similarly, Brown, who also signed in March 2026, and Akesson, who joined in May 2026, never made televised appearances for WWE, according to Fightful's reporting. Vasa, who signed in 2025, competed on WWE EVOLVE but similarly had limited exposure on major WWE programming. Wilson, a referee who had been with WWE since 2022, represents the sole non-competitor among the departed personnel.

This September wave of departures represents the latest in a series of substantial roster reductions WWE has undertaken throughout 2026. Bleeding Cool previously reported on the departure of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from WWE in May 2026. The former New Day members are rumored to have refused an offered pay cut from TKO brass, choosing a likely raise instead, as they subsequently debuted for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at AEW All In: London on August 30, 2026, performing under the team name New Level, and teaming with Swerve Strickland to win the Trios Championships. While Kofi and Creed chose to try their fortunes elsewhere, Puffinbottoms noted that "it's rumored that at least some wrestlers sheepishly agreed to the reduced contract, though the identity of those wrestlers remains a closely guarded secret so that nobody finds out it's The Miz."

The developmental focus of these latest cuts distinguishes them from previous 2026 releases, which included more established names. Professor Puffinbottoms noted the strategic implications of this particular roster reduction. "The concentration on WWE EVOLVE, WWE LFG, and WWE ID talent demonstrates a comprehensive approach to corporate efficiency," Puffinbottoms explained. "By balancing the purge of aging main-eventers and upper midcarders with the simultaneous elimination of up-and-coming stars, WWE ensures that the past, present, and future of wrestling all fall appropriately in line for that most vital member of the sports entertainment equation: the TKO shareholder."

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event streams on Peacock starting at 8PM Eastern.

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