Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Money in the Bank 2026, wrestling

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 Preview: Complete Guide to Tonight's PLE

Roman Reigns defends against LA Knight, two ladder matches promise suspense, and Oba Femi battles The Vision tonight in New Orleans. YEAH!

Article Summary World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns kicks off Money in the Bank 2026 defending against LA Knight in New Orleans tonight at 6 ET/3 PT

Two ladder matches determine contract winners as six men and six women climb for championship opportunities any time in the next year

Stephanie Vaquer defends the Women's World Championship against both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match

Oba Femi battles Bronson Reed and The Vision's numerical advantage in a powerhouse showdown streaming live on ESPN and Netflix internationally

The WWE Universe descends upon the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans tonight for Money in the Bank 2026, a premium live event that promises to deliver contract-winning chaos, championship drama, and the kind of high-stakes action that reminds El Presidente of the glorious uncertainty that comes with seizing power. Five marquee matches headline this spectacle, streaming live at 6 ET/3 PT, and your El Presidente will be watching from his private viewing theater—the one Fidel Castro helped me soundproof during our legendary 1987 summit on proper revolutionary television consumption.

WWE Money in the Bank Full Match Card

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

At WWE Money in the Bank, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will defend the title against LA Knight, and as announced on the Oct. 9 episode of SmackDown, it will kick off the show. No stranger to battling The Bloodline, Knight confronted The OTC on the Raw after SummerSlam to demand a World Title Match, accusing Reigns of being a fraud for relying on his family to gain an advantage. Reigns dismissed Knight's challenge and instead mocked The Megastar with the accusation that he hadn't earned a title opportunity. The bitter rivalry intensified when Knight helped Solo Sikoa reject an attempt to force him back into The Bloodline. The association with Solo resulted in Knight eating a Superman Punch by Reigns while The Megastar was investigating a mysterious attack on Sikoa backstage. Moments after Reigns retained the title against Penta on Raw in Mexico City on Sept. 14 and the show went off the air, Knight suddenly emerged for a brief exchange with The OTC before blasting him with a BFT. The next day, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official for WWE Money in the Bank. Don't miss all the action of WWE Money in the Bank, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Ah, the delicious irony of Roman Reigns being accused of relying on family connections for power! As someone who appointed seventeen cousins to cabinet positions during my first year in office, I understand the strategic brilliance of keeping power within the bloodline. LA Knight represents the kind of populist uprising that must be crushed immediately—I learned this during the failed 2003 coup when my former general thought he could simply demand my position. He received a Superman Punch of his own, metaphorically speaking, though in his case it involved considerably more crocodiles. The fact that this World Heavyweight Championship match kicks off WWE Money in the Bank 2026 demonstrates WWE's confidence in these two warriors to set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Knight's BFT attack following Reigns' Mexico City defense shows the kind of guerrilla tactics I once employed against the CIA's listening post in the northern provinces. This will be spectacular.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are set to clash in an epic Triple Threat Match for the title at WWE Money in the Bank. Vaquer reclaimed the title from Morgan on Sept. 12 at a WWE Live Event in her home country of Chile, with Becky Lynch serving as special guest referee. In the weeks that followed, Morgan and Lynch staked their claim to a championship match against the new titleholder. When the No. 1 Contender's Match pitting Lynch against Morgan ended without a winner due to the chaos created by The Judgment Day as well as physicality between Vaquer and her potential challengers, La Primera asked Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to give her both Superstars in a Triple Threat Match. Don't miss all the action of WWE Money in the Bank, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Stephanie Vaquer forcing Adam Pearce to book her against both challengers simultaneously is precisely the kind of bold leadership move I admire! When the United Nations sent two different mediators to negotiate my departure in 1999, I insisted they both meet with me at once in my presidential palace, where I served them poisoned tea—just kidding, it was only mildly poisoned—and sent them home empty-handed and empty-boweled. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan each have legitimate claims to this Women's World Championship opportunity, but Vaquer's willingness to face both at Money in the Bank 2026 demonstrates the fearlessness required of a true champion. I once settled a dispute between two rival generals by forcing them to compete in a three-way dance competition at my birthday gala. Vaquer won her title back in Chile with Lynch as referee, which adds delicious psychological complexity to tonight's Triple Threat Match. Idi Amin always told me that the best way to maintain power is to keep your enemies fighting each other while you prepare your strategy, and Vaquer clearly studied the same playbook.

2026 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Who will alter his career in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Multiple Superstars will chase destiny as they try to capture the Money in the Bank contract in this death-defying matchup. The six men qualified for the high-stakes Ladder Match in a series of Triple Threat Matches. Bron Breakker qualified by overcoming WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page on the Sept. 7 edition of Raw. The following week, Je'Von Evans earned entry by rising above Austin Theory and Big Cass. On the Sept. 18 edition of SmackDown, United States Champion Trick Williams defeated Randy Orton and Rey Fenix to seize his spot. After The 946 kidnapped Solo Sikoa on the Sept. 21 edition on Raw, Penta replaced him and qualified with a win over Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. CM Punk took down Gunther and Finn Bálor on the Sept. 25 edition of SmackDown to claim his spot. Kevin Owens became the final entrant with a victory over Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano after Randy Orton interfered to keep The American Nightmare from winning. Who will win the Money in the Bank contract and earn a World Championship Match any time they want in the next year? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Six desperate men climbing over each other for a contract that guarantees a championship opportunity—this is identical to my 1994 cabinet restructuring, except my version involved significantly more actual backstabbing! CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Penta, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker each earned their spot through Triple Threat victories, though Penta's qualification came after The 946 kidnapped Solo Sikoa, which demonstrates the kind of chaos that makes Money in the Bank 2026 unmissable. I particularly appreciate that Randy Orton interfered to prevent Cody Rhodes from winning his qualifying match, allowing Owens to advance instead—this is the kind of calculated political maneuvering I employed when I convinced my rival's chief of staff to sabotage his presentation to the military council. The recent confrontation between Punk and Owens atop ladders on SmackDown, interrupted by Sami Zayn, and The Vision's destruction of Williams, Penta, and Evans after the Breakker-Williams match demonstrates that alliances are fragile and violence is inevitable. The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match historically produces career-defining moments, and with this collection of talent, tonight's battle will be glorious.

2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

A chance at greatness awaits six Superstars as they attempt to retrieve the Money in the Bank contract dangling above the ring. The six women qualified for the Ladder Match in a series of Triple Threat Matches. Sol Ruca was the first to qualify for the high-stakes matchup when she defeated Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri on the Sept. 7 edition of Raw. The next week, Lola Vice qualified by besting Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan in her Raw debut. On the Sept. 18 edition of SmackDown, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne seized her spot by besting Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss. Roxanne Perez qualified with a win over IYO SKY and La Catalina on the Sept. 21 edition of Raw. Lash Legend then overcame Charlotte Flair and Giulia on the Sept. 25 of SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton defeated Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley to become the final entrant on the Oct. 2 edition of SmackDown. Who will win the Money in the Bank contract and earn a Women's Championship Match any time they want in the next year? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match features Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice—six competitors who have proven their worthiness through qualifying victories and recent in-ring excellence. Legend's statement-making assault on both Stratton and Jayne following their six-woman tag team victory on SmackDown less than twenty-four hours before Money in the Bank 2026 reminds me of my surprise purge of the finance ministry just hours before the annual budget presentation in 2001. Nobody expected it, everyone feared it, and it established dominance heading into a crucial moment. Vice's accidental strike on Ruca during their tag team loss earlier this week, which allowed Perez to steal the victory, demonstrates how quickly alliances crumble under pressure—a lesson I taught my former vice president when he discovered his vacation home had been "accidentally" demolished to make room for my new statue garden. The Women's United States Champion Jayne competing alongside NXT standouts and established stars creates an unpredictable dynamic that makes this ladder match essential viewing. I once hosted a similar ladder competition at my palace to determine which general would receive command of the coastal defense forces, though my version involved fewer wrestling moves and more actual crocodile pits.

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

At WWE Money in the Bank, Oba Femi goes head-to-head with Bronson Reed of The Vision. After Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul unleashed several beatdowns on Femi, The Ruler returned on the Sept. 21 edition of Raw to obliterate The Vision. The following week, Reed answered Oba Femi's challenge for an incredible WWE Money in the Bank showdown. Will Femi overcome the numbers disadvantage to conquer "The Original Tribal Thief"? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Oba Femi facing Bronson Reed and The Vision's numerical advantage mirrors my own struggle against the 2008 rebel coalition, when five neighboring countries funded insurgents who thought they could overwhelm my superior tactical genius. Femi's obliteration of The Vision upon his return to Raw demonstrated the kind of ruthless efficiency I employed when I discovered the conspiracy—I invited all the conspirators to a "reconciliation dinner" and served them papers nationalizing their foreign bank accounts for dessert. Reed accepted Femi's challenge, but The Vision's recent attacks on multiple Money in the Bank competitors, including their destruction of Williams, Penta, and Evans on SmackDown, proves they remain a dangerous faction. Femi's assistance to those same competitors against The Vision shows strategic alliance-building, though as I learned during my brief partnership with Muammar Gaddafi in the late 1990s, today's ally is tomorrow's rival when championship ambitions are involved. This match will showcase two powerhouses colliding while factional warfare threatens to engulf the entire contest—exactly like my legendary 2005 military parade that turned into an impromptu demonstration of armored vehicle superiority when two generals began arguing about tactics.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Money in the Bank 2026 streams live tonight, Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally. WWE's Money in the Bank Countdown begins at 4 ET/1 PT on WWE.com, ESPN, and WWE social platforms including YouTube and TikTok, providing essential analysis and hype before the action begins. Following Money in the Bank 2026, a special post-show featuring key Superstars airs immediately on ESPN, where we'll hear reactions from tonight's winners and losers as they process the career-altering events from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

For complete match previews and additional information, visit WWE's official Money in the Bank 2026 preview page.

Your El Presidente will be watching Money in the Bank 2026 tonight from my presidential viewing theater, where I've arranged for seventeen monitors displaying different camera angles simultaneously—the same setup I used during the 2002 constitutional referendum to watch polling stations for irregularities. I've had my chef prepare a feast inspired by New Orleans cuisine, commissioned a live brass band to play entrance themes between matches, and invited several admirers to join me, though they cannot leave until the show ends and I've delivered my comprehensive post-show analysis. This is how a true leader experiences premium live events! Don't miss a moment of Money in the Bank 2026 tonight—careers will be made, contracts will be won, and championships will be defended in the kind of organized chaos that makes professional wrestling the perfect metaphor for political survival. Hasta la victoria siempre, and YEAH!

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