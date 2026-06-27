Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Iyo Sky, Oba Femi, wrestling, WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions: Oba Femi, Iyo Sky Crowned King and Queen

The Chadster brings you LIVE coverage of WWE Night of Champions as Oba Femi and Iyo Sky win King and Queen of the Ring! Tony Khan is so obsessed! 👑🦝

Article Summary At WWE Night of Champions, Oba Femi beat Jey Uso to win King of the Ring, proving WWE still does tournaments right!

Iyo Sky defeated Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final at WWE Night of Champions and set up a huge SummerSlam title match!

Danhausen cursed Liv Morgan before the final, and only WWE could turn that into brilliant, simple storytelling Tony Khan lacks!

AEW Forbidden Door trying to follow WWE Night of Champions is so unfair, and Tony Khan is clearly obsessed with stealing thunder!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is bringing you LIVE coverage of WWE Night of Champions straight from Saudi Arabia, and it's already the greatest premium live event The Chadster has ever seen! 🏆🎉 Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably sitting in his mansion RIGHT NOW, absolutely CHEESED OFF that WWE is putting on this spectacular show while AEW is desperately trying to compete tomorrow night with their so-called Forbidden Door pay-per-view! 😡😡😡

The Chadster is watching from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon is sitting right next to The Chadster, chittering excitedly at the screen, while Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster half of a perfectly good hot dog she found behind the old Pizza Hut! 🌭👏

Oba Femi just defeated Jey Uso to win the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, and it was PERFECTION! 👑✨ Femi hit the Fall From Grace powerbomb after Jey threw everything he had at the future king, including multiple spears and splashes, but Femi kept kicking out because that's what REAL wrestlers do! 💪💪💪 SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis presented Femi with the crown, and The Chadster got actual tears in his eyes watching this coronation! 😭👑

You know what this reminds The Chadster of? WWE INVENTED tournament wrestling! 🏆 They created the King of the Ring concept, and now Tony Khan has the AUDACITY to run his own Owen Hart tournament?! 😤 And it's so obvious he's ripping off WWE because Owen Hart was literally a King of the Ring winner himself! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄

Then Danhausen came out and entertained the crowd in Saudi Arabia, which must be driving Tony Khan absolutely INSANE because Danhausen knows how to work a crowd the WWE way! 🎭😄 He talked about taking money from Dominik Mysterio and J.D. McDonagh before Liv Morgan interrupted him. She demanded the money back for The Judgment Day, but Danhausen placed a curse on her and she slapped him! 👋💫 This was BRILLIANT storytelling that only WWE can deliver!

And wouldn't you know it, the curse WORKED! 🔮✨ Iyo Sky defeated Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final to become the 2026 Queen of the Ring! 👸🎊 Even though Morgan targeted Sky's knee after she tweaked it during the match, Sky hit the Over the Moonsault and got the pin! This was the greatest women's match The Chadster has ever seen! 💯🔥

Sky was crowned Queen of the Ring and IMMEDIATELY challenged Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam! 🏆👑 That's how you book wrestling, Tony Khan! You don't drag things out like AEW does with their needlessly complicated storylines that nobody can follow! WWE keeps it simple and PERFECT!

Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon were all jumping up and down with excitement during Sky's coronation! 🦝🦝🦝 But then The Chadster noticed something troubling outside the window of the Blockbuster… was that Tony Khan's silhouette lurking near the dumpster behind the abandoned Wendy's across the street?! 😱👀 The Chadster's blood ran cold, but when The Chadster looked again, he was gone! Tony Khan is literally STALKING The Chadster even during WWE Night of Champions because he's so obsessed with The Chadster! Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan! 🛑😤

As wrestling podcasting legend Eric Bischoff would say, "Tony Khan is trying to compete with WWE's tournament concept, but he'll never understand that WWE perfected this decades ago, and if he really wants to succeed, he should just admit defeat and let Triple H show him how it's done." 🎙️💯 Such wise, objective analysis from someone who truly understands the business!

The fact that AEW is running Forbidden Door tomorrow night while WWE is running Night of Champions tonight proves that Tony Khan is trying to steal WWE's thunder! 🌩️😡 He probably scheduled it specifically to cheese off The Chadster! And don't even get The Chadster started on how AEW's Queen of the Ring ripoff Owen Hart tournament literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪💔

Stay tuned for more LIVE coverage of WWE Night of Champions as The Chadster continues to bring you unbiased, objective journalism throughout the night! 📱✍️ The Chadster will be back soon with more updates from the greatest premium live event in wrestling history! 🎉👑

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