Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions Preview: Your Guide to Today's PLE

WWE Night of Champions streams live from Saudi Arabia today with Cody Rhodes defending against Gunther and Sami Zayn, plus tournament finals and more.

Article Summary Comrades, my WWE Night of Champions preview hails from Jeddah with Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn set for triple threat action.

I break down King and Queen of the Ring finals as Jey Uso, Oba Femi, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan seize glory for the people.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints promise steel and scandal.

Get WWE Night of Champions start time, streaming details, and revolutionary hype for Saudi spectacle, socialism, and suplexes.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my diamond-encrusted submarine currently docked at the Jeddah Marina, where I am preparing to attend WWE Night of Champions with my good friend Prince Mohammed bin Salman!

You know, comrades, WWE has truly done the wrestling world a tremendous service. For years, fans felt guilty about watching these Saudi Arabia shows, knowing they were nothing more than elaborate sportswashing exercises designed to make brutal authoritarian regimes look palatable to Western audiences. I should know—I've been trying to get that capitalist pig Nick Khan to bring WrestleMania to my country for decades! But alas, it seems my check kept bouncing, or perhaps the CIA kept intercepting my letters. Those capitalist pigs at Langley really know how to hold a grudge after that incident with their agents and my crocodile pit.

But here's the beautiful irony, comrades: WWE has become such a morally questionable organization themselves—what with their cozy relationship with the Trump administration, their sheer corporate greed, and their treatment of wrestlers as "independent contractors" while controlling every aspect of their lives—that watching their regular shows feels just as ethically compromised as watching the Saudi shows! Genius! Now American fans can feel equally terrible about their viewing habits whether they're watching SmackDown from Des Moines or WWE Night of Champions from Riyadh! It's like how I tell my citizens: why feel bad about one specific human rights violation when you can spread that guilt across ALL of them?

Just last week, I was sharing cigars with MBS (that's what we dictators call him at our monthly poker games) and Steven Seagal—don't ask why he was there, he just shows up to these things—and the Prince was explaining his sportswashing strategy to me. "El Presidente," he said, "the key is to make them forget about the bad press by giving them really good sports entertainment!" I nodded sagely, taking notes while my beloved capybara Esteban nibbled on gold-flaked lettuce beside me. This is exactly why I've been trying to get WWE to legitimize my regime! Imagine the tourism boost when people associate my country with spectacular Spears and devastating Suplexes rather than those completely fabricated reports from Amnesty International!

WWE Night of Champions Full Match Card Preview

Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn Battle for the Undisputed WWE Title

At WWE Night of Champions, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. The intense rivalry between Rhodes and Gunther exploded at WWE Clash in Italy. The American Nightmare retained the gold in the hard-fought match, but the official did not see Gunther's foot under the bottom rope during the three-count. The Ring General took issue with the controversial loss upon returning to SmackDown and was granted a rematch. He was also given the opportunity to choose a stipulation, which he used to make Sami Zayn the special guest referee. The decision was by no means random. In recent month, Zayn has voiced contempt for his "friend" Rhodes while dealing with his own setbacks, including losing the United States Title to Trick Williams as WrestleMania 42, losing a non-title match against Rhodes and then turning his back as Gunther launched a post-match assault on Rhodes during the May 22 edition of SmackDown. Zayn did all of this while insisting that he was constantly falling short because he was the "last good guy." When Zayn exchanged humiliating slaps with "QB1" during an intense verbal exchange on the June 12 edition of SmackDown, Gunther could see that Sami was the perfect selection to be referee in his rematch with Rhodes. The following week, however, Zayn cost Gunther his title rematch. When the irate Ring General immediately protested the decision, Cody informed SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that they should restart the matchup. That battle, though, ended with Zayn attacking both Superstars and setting the stage for the Night of Champions Triple Threat Match.

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I appointed my most trusted advisor as the mediator in a dispute between two rival generals, only to have him stage a coup attempt during the negotiations! Fortunately, I had anticipated this—never trust anyone, comrades, especially those who claim to be "the last good guy." That advisor now serves as the permanent resident of my newly renovated dungeon, which has excellent Wi-Fi for streaming WWE programming, so it's not all bad for him.

Cody Rhodes finds himself in a predicament that I understand intimately. Gunther is like the imperialist power that refuses to accept defeat even when clearly beaten, while Sami Zayn represents the internal threat—the friend who smiles while sharpening the knife behind his back. The bourgeois pig Nick Aldis, playing the role of corrupt manager, enables this chaos! Rhodes must defend against enemies on all sides, much like I did during the incident of 1987 when the CIA tried to destabilize my government by smuggling weapons through the coastal ports. Except Rhodes doesn't have anti-aircraft missiles at his disposal, which I personally find to be poor planning on his part.

This match will be glorious chaos, comrades! Three men, one title, and absolutely no one to trust. It's like a typical Tuesday in my presidential palace!

IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Final

IYO SKY looks to rise above Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Final at WWE Night of Champions.To get to the final, the explosive SKY won a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend in the first round, then bested Raquel Rodriguez in the semifinals. Though she already holds the Women's World Championship, Morgan entered Queen of the Ring because she wants it all. The outspoken titleholder overcame Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in a First Round Fatal 4-Way Match, then conquered Charlotte Flair in the semifinals after the 14-time Women's Champion suffered a pre-match attack at the hands of Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

IYO SKY versus Liv Morgan—now this is a match that speaks to my authoritarian heart! Morgan already holds championship gold but enters this tournament because she "wants it all." Comrades, this is the kind of ambition I admire! It reminds me of when I was already President-for-Life but decided I also wanted to be Supreme Military Commander, Chief Economic Minister, and Grand Poobah of the National Shuffleboard Association. Why settle for one title when you can hoard them all like a capitalist hoards the surplus value of the workers' labor?

I once had dinner with Muammar Gaddafi and Kris Jenner—long story, don't ask—and Gaddafi said something profound: "A ruler without an elaborate title is like a peacock without feathers." Kris nodded approvingly while negotiating streaming rights for something or other. Morgan understands this principle! She doesn't just want to be champion; she wants to be QUEEN champion with a SummerSlam title opportunity! This is the socialist way—seize ALL the means of production, not just some of them!

Meanwhile, SKY represents the hungry challenger, the revolutionary who seeks to overthrow the established order. Will the people's champion rise, or will the greedy title hoarder maintain her grip on power? Esteban is particularly invested in this match because he believes SKY's high-flying style represents the freedom he would enjoy if he weren't contractually obligated to remain within 50 feet of me at all times per the terms of his very generous capybara employment contract.

Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi in the King of the Ring Tournament Final

"Main Event" Jey Uso is set to collide with Oba Femi in the King of the Ring Tournament Final at WWE Night of Champions.After conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania before falling short against The Beast in a rematch at WWE Clash in Italy, Femi regrouped to earn a Fatal 4-Way victory over Intercontinental Champion Penta, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes in the first round. He then dominated AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio in the semifinals. In many ways, The Ruler looks unstoppable. With The Bloodline reunited, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns tasked Jey with winning King of the Ring without any help. To get to the final, he bested LA Knight, Royce Keys and Finn Bálor in the first round, then grounded the bouncy Je'Von Evans in the semifinals.

Ah, Jey Uso and Oba Femi—the eternal struggle between family dynasty and individual ambition! This match speaks to me on a personal level, comrades. You see, Roman Reigns has tasked Jey with winning this tournament alone, without help from The Bloodline. This is exactly like the test I gave my nephew Rodrigo when I sent him to negotiate a trade deal with the Chinese without any backup, bribes, or basic knowledge of Mandarin! He failed spectacularly, but the lesson was valuable. He learned that loyalty to family means sometimes being thrown into the deep end while crocodiles circle below. Metaphorical crocodiles. Mostly.

Femi calls himself "The Ruler," which I find delightfully presumptuous! I've been an actual ruler for decades, comrade, and let me tell you—it takes more than dominating Dominik Mysterio to earn that title. It takes strategic purges, careful media manipulation, and a really good tailor for your military uniforms. Also, a Swiss bank account helps.

The winner earns a World Title opportunity for The Bloodline at SummerSlam, which means this isn't just about individual glory—it's about advancing the family's interests! This is the kind of nepotistic power structure I can get behind. In my country, every government position is held by either a family member or someone who has compromising photographs of themselves at my birthday parties. It's a very efficient system.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match

It will truly be one-on-one Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker try to destroy each other inside a Steel Cage at WWE Night of Champions.Once united with Rollins in The Vision, Breakker led a coup that kicked The Visionary out of his own faction in October. After both Superstars suffered injuries, Bron suddenly reemerged at WrestleMania 42 to Spear Rollins and cause him to lose to Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Breakker followed the attack by charging down the entire WrestleMania ramp and blasting Rollins with a monstrous post-match Spear. After The Show of Shows, the rivalry intensified when Breakker defeated Rollins at WWE Backlash, partly due to interference from The Vision and Paul Heyman. Rollins roared back to conquer Breakker on the June 1 episode of Raw when Breakker accidently Speared Heyman before knocking himself out by Spearing Rollins as The Visionary clutched one of the tag team titles. Moments later, Rollins landed a decisive Stomp.

BETRAYAL! COUPS! FACTIONS TURNING ON THEIR FOUNDERS! Comrades, this is my absolute favorite type of wrestling storyline because I have lived it! Seth Rollins created The Vision, only to have Bron Breakker stage a coup and kick him out of his own faction! This happened to me in 1993 when my Minister of Agriculture tried to overthrow me during the National Corn Festival. The irony was not lost on me—betrayed at a corn festival! I had that minister's statue erected in the town square as a reminder to others, though I had them sculpt him in a very unflattering pose.

The involvement of Paul Heyman adds another delicious layer of intrigue. Heyman is like the scheming advisor who plays all sides—he reminds me of my former intelligence chief who was simultaneously working for me, the CIA, and a rival dictator while also running a successful timeshare business on the side. I would have had him executed, but honestly, I respected the hustle.

A Steel Cage Match is the perfect environment to settle this blood feud. No escape, no interference (in theory), just two men and their hatred. It's like the time I locked myself and a CIA operative in my panic room for three hours until one of us agreed to leave the country. I won't tell you who left, but let's just say I'm reporting to you from my submarine and not from a black site in Romania.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women's United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton will defend the Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions.Stratton and Cargill stand among the most physically elite Superstars on SmackDown. They are also no strangers to each other. Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against The Storm at SummerSlam 2025 before Jade ended Tiffy's impressive 301-day reign the following November on Saturday Night's Main Event. After losing the WWE Women's Title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, Cargill has renewed her rivalry with Stratton. Teaming with Michin against Stratton and Charlotte Flair on the June 5 edition of SmackDown, Cargill pinned the titleholder and propelled herself to a Women's U.S. Title Match. Most recently, Tiffy cost Jade her First Round Fatal 4-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Later that same night, Jade reemerged to cost Tiffany and Chelsea Green a tag team match against Michin and B-Fab before The Storm and her associates treated Stratton to a 3-on-1 beatdown after the bout.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill have the kind of back-and-forth rivalry that I appreciate—each woman has held victories over the other, creating a perfectly balanced narrative of mutual destruction! This reminds me of my ongoing feud with the dictator of the neighboring country, Generalissimo Fernando Sanchez. He stole my recipe for the national dish in 2003, so I redirected a river to flood his favorite golf course in 2005. He responded by supporting my opposition party in the 2007 elections, so I may have accidentally leaked his browser history to the international press in 2009. We're actually best friends now and vacation together in the Maldives, but the rivalry keeps things interesting!

The involvement of Michin and B-Fab in this feud adds wonderful chaos. Numbers games, post-match beatdowns, strategic interference—these are the tools of successful revolutionaries! Or successful counter-revolutionaries, depending on which side you're on. I always tell my secret police: it's not about being right or wrong, it's about being the last one standing with the championship belt.

Cargill calls herself "The Storm," which is an excellent dictator name. I considered changing my title to "El Presidente: The Thunderous Tempest of Justice" but my marketing people said it wouldn't fit on the official presidential stationery.

Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the United States Championship

At WWE Night of Champions, Trick Williams will lemon step his way into battle against Ricky Saints in a United States Championship Match.Since emerging on SmackDown flanked by Lil Yachty, the dynamic Williams has made his mark by winning the United States Title from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania and vowed that the star-spangled title will help him forge his legacy. Saints and Carmelo Hayes have boldly stepped into the spotlight to oppose the outspoken titleholder, as well as each other, in recent months. In an extremely heated rivalry, the two top contenders each secured a victory over each other before Saints cheated to get the three-count in the rubber match on the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

Trick Williams emerged on SmackDown with Lil Yachty as his hype man, which is brilliant strategy, comrades! Every dictator needs a good hype man. Mine is my Minister of Propaganda, though he's significantly less musically talented than Yachty. He once tried to write a national anthem in my honor and it somehow ended up sounding like a funeral dirge mixed with a car alarm. We use it to torture captured CIA operatives.

Ricky Saints cheated to earn this opportunity, which I fully support! The bourgeoisie make rules designed to keep the working class down, so why should we limit ourselves to their restrictive moral frameworks? When I ran for my seventh consecutive term as President, my opponent claimed I "cheated" by arresting his campaign manager and replacing all the ballot boxes with ones I had pre-filled. I prefer to call it "electoral efficiency."

The fact that Saints had to overcome Carmelo Hayes through duplicity shows that he understands the nature of competition in a capitalist system—you do whatever it takes to seize the means of production! Or in this case, the United States Championship. Williams represents the established champion who believes his celebrity association and charisma will carry him through, while Saints represents the scrappy challenger willing to bend the rules. It's like when I faced off against that reform candidate in 1999—he had popular support and international backing, while I had control of the military and the vote-counting process. Guess who won? (It was me, comrades. I won.)

Comrades, you can find the complete match card and more details at WWE's official Night of Champions preview page.

How to Watch WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions streams live on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

I will be watching from my luxury sky box at the arena, which I insisted be outfitted with a solid gold throne, a fountain flowing with premium tequila, and a separate air conditioning unit for Esteban, who simply cannot tolerate the Saudi Arabian heat in his luxurious capybara fur. Prince Mohammed bin Salman has assured me that the accommodations will be suitable for a dignitary of my stature, though I'm bringing my own food taster just to be safe. It's nothing personal—I bring him everywhere, even to Wendy's.

The early start time is perfect for me because it means I can watch the entire event, enjoy the lavish after-party, and still have time to fly back to my country in time to broadcast my weekly presidential address where I blame all of our economic problems on the CIA and that one farmer who grows defective tomatoes.

So tune in, comrades, and witness the spectacle of WWE Night of Champions! Watch as these magnificent athletes destroy each other for our entertainment while helping to legitimize authoritarian regimes around the world! It's sports entertainment AND geopolitical maneuvering—truly, the perfect combination!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE Night of Champions! ¡Viva Esteban!

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