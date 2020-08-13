The long night of wrestling known as Wednesday is almost at an end. There's just one more hour of NXT to go and then I can get some sleep! Read on, those of you who care enough about wrestling to want to know what happened on NXT but not enough to watch it!

WWE NXT Report for August 11th, 2020 Part 1

When we left off in part one of this recap, Damian Priest and Bronson Reed were in the ring for a good old-fashioned hoss fight! They had an altercation in the parking lot last week. If you don't want to end up in a grudge match, you should never linger in the parking lot in NXT. It's like spilling a cup of coffee on Kane. You're just asking for it.

Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

Mauro Ranallo brings up Priest's nickname, the Archer of Infamy.

I've been watching this show for several months now and I still don't know why that's his nickname.

No, seriously. His gimmick has nothing to do with archery. Am I missing something?

Vic Joseph, who is filling in for that son of a bitch Tom Phillips, hopefully permanently, promises us we will get an update on the status of Keith Lee, who, if you didn't know from the last thirty times commentary has brought it up, was blinded with a fireball at the beginning of the show and had to be brought to a hospital.

These two big hunks of beef have a dick measuring contest for the first half of the match, seeing who can knock who down first and all of that.

Priest is the first one to admit defeat in this match, rolling out of the ring after failing to suplex Reed. NXT takes a commercial break after that.

After the break, it's more of massive guys hitting big moves and heavy strikes on each other. Sometimes that's all you need.

Reed wins with a double leg takedown and a jackknife pin.

They're really pushing Reed like crazy. Poor Priest looks like a chump now. We get to see another video package for Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai at Takeover XXX, this time from Shirai's perspective. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez will fight Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter after some commercials.

Cameron Grimes talks about his second chance match in a video package. God, he's obnoxious. Which is the point, I guess.

Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Catanzaro and Carter come to the ring first. Then Aliyah and Martinez come out with Robert Stone. Stone cuts a promo before the match putting over his brand. He says Kacy should leave Kayden and join his stable. She goes to slap him and he winces, so she stomps his foot instead. That gets the match started. Here are the bullet points.

Catanzaro and Carter beat up on Aliyah for a while.

Martinez gets a blind tag and NXT immediately goes to commercials. Jesus. Maybe if they cut down on all the video packages, they wouldn't have to do commercials during every single match.

Martinez continues to beat up Carter after the break.

Of course, Aliyah blows it and lets Carter tag in Catanzaro.

Catanzaro fares very well against Aliyah.

But not so much against Martinez. She goes for a hurricanrana and Martinez reverses into an Air Raid Crash for the win.

After the match, Aliyah wants to celebrate with Martinez but Martinez isn't really interested in any nonsense. Rhea Ripley comes out to the stage. As she walks to the ring, Stone and Aliyah chicken out and runs away. Martinez stays to get beat up by Ripley until Aliyah attacks her from behind. But as they beat down Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart appears in the ring and makes the save. Blackheart helps Ripley to her feet as the Robert Stone Brand retreats.

Video from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRea's house. LeRea reads a fairy tale to the dog, which is a thinly veiled promo on Tegan Nox. Gargano talks about all the new talent in NXT. He says he'll beat Ridge Holland next week and get into the North American Championship ladder match at NXT Takeover XXX.

Speaking of qualifying matches, KUSHIDA faces Cameron Grimes and a mystery opponent after some commercials.

After the break, Vic Joseph shills Triple H: The Evolution of the Game, a vinyl record of all of Triple H's entrance songs. LOL. Then we get a Timothy Thatcher wrestling school video.

Commentary runs down the card for next week. Pat McAfee comes face to face with Adam Cole. Legado del Fantasmo faces Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Johnny Gargano will face Ridge Holland and Finn Balor will face TBD in second-chance matches for a shot at the North American Championship at NXT Takeover XXX.

Finally, we get that Keith Lee update… the update is to go check WWE.com. Damn you, Vic Joseph! This entire show was built around the Keith Lee update! This is some WCW Nitro type shit right here!

KUSHIDA comes to the ring. Then Cameron Grimes. Then… Velveteen Dream! Velveteen Dream is back. Velveteen Dream has slid into the DMs of the WWE NXT North American Championship picture! Allegedly!

KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Velveteen Dream – NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match

There are no alliances here. The violence is spread evenly across all competitors.

KUSHIDA hits a tornado DDT off the apron on Dream, which leaves him some time alone in the ring with Grimes.

Unfortunately, because WWE must take a commercial break exactly when a match starts getting good, in every single match, the show goes to commercials.

Dream spends the entire picture-in-picture commercial break outside the ring, stalking the action inside.

All three men are in the ring after the break.

We've reached the portion of the WWE triple threat formula when everyone sells like they're exhausted.

Dream grooms Cameron Grimes for his finisher, but KUSHIDA gets involved and ends up eating a Dream Valley Driver instead. Grimes prevents Dream from capitalizing.

KUSHIDA gets both men in his armbar submission. Not at the same time though.

Grimes wins the match by hitting Cave In on KUSHIDA while KUSHIDA is applying a submission to Dream.

Velveteen Dream was kind of a letdown for the mystery opponent. I'm glad Grimes won the match though. After the match, Dream assaults KUSHIDA. Finn Balor shows up to stare him down since they'll be facing each other next week in a Second Chance match.

NXT was pretty good tonight. Some things annoyed me. The commercials were particularly annoying and really ruined the flow of pretty much every match tonight. Dynamite wins this week (yes, they win every week in my opinion).

After NXT, USA Network plays Rush Hour. It starts with a warning about how "we all love our 90s buddy comedies" but this movie may contain some offensive content. And on that note, it's time for ol' Jude Terror to get some sleep. If you didn't read the AEW report yet, you can click on it below.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Wednesday Night Wars Wrestling Recaps for August 11th, 2020.