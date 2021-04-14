WWE NXT Penetrates Cable Top 10 for Tuesday Night Ratings War Debut

You know, Ryan Fassett may have stolen The Chadster's job as NXT recapper, a slight for which The Chadster will never forgive him. But he was right about one thing: the Tuesday Night era has indeed begun. WWE NXT aired its first show on its new home of Tuesday night, and it led to a major ratings boost. NXT was in the top ten shows for the first time in a long time. And this is just the beginning. How long before NXT is number one?!

WWE NXT is the Best Wrestling Show on Tuesday Nights

Here's how things broke down for NXT in the ratings charts from Showbuzz Daily. NXT had 805,000 viewers and a .22 in the 18-49 demographic, earning the show an eighth place ranking. That's up from 768,000 viewers last week. And while last week's show also scored a .22 in 18-49, the show was ranked 12th last week. But here's the thing: last week's episode was the first part of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, and it took place during WrestleMania week. For NXT to top that on their first night on Tuesdays, with a regular episode? Clearly NXT is the greatest wrestling show to ever air on television, just like The Chadster has been saying all along.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Look, House Hunters. Are we gonna have a freaking problem here? The Chadster will be coming for every show that did better than NXT this week. That means you, Teen Moms. You should have used a prophylactic. Unsellable Houses? Mayan's MC? Curse of Oak Island? You're all going down. Celtics basketball? Larry Bird sucks. There, I said it. THE TUESDAY NIGHT WARS ARE ON! Every other show on Tuesday night needs to make way for The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT.

