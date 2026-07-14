Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Aren't We Always Crowning Number One Contenders?

WWE NXT is looking to make a new Number One contender for the NXT Women's Championship tonight in a special three-way match.

Article Summary WWE NXT crowns a new No. 1 contender tonight as Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kali Armstrong clash in a Triple Threat.

NXT Tag Team Title action sees The Vanity Project defend against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux in a key test.

Robert Stone searches for Zaria’s next challenger after Layla Diggs’ injury changes the NXT Women’s North American Title picture.

Naraku faces Tate Wilder, while Tavion Heights battles Jackson Drake as more rising names push for momentum on WWE NXT.

If there's anything NXT loves more than contract signings and parking lot incidents, it's making new Number One contenders for various championships. That's what we're getting tonight, as the show's main event will be a three-way fight between Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kali Armstrong, all vying for the Women's Championship. Which, unless HBK is patient, we assume will then happen in a week or two, since NXT Heatwave isn't happening until August 30. We'll also see the Tag Team titles defended on the show, a promo from Zaria looking for her next challenger, and more. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on CW starting at 8 pm ET.

The Fight To Take On The Women's Champion Starts Tonight on NXT

The No. 1 Contender to NXT Women's Champion, Kendal Grey, will be decided in an epic Triple Threat Match. Former champion Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kali Armstrong will compete, but only one Superstar can become the No. 1 Contender.

The NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of The Vanity Project defend the gold against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. Legacy and Van Dux have taken the NXT tag team division by storm, going all the way to earn a championship opportunity. Can the underdog tag team capture the NXT Tag Team Title?

After Layla Diggs suffered an injury over the weekend, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that he would search for a replacement to challenge NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria. Who will Stone find to challenge Zaria? The mystifying Naraku will be in action when he takes on the daredevil Tate Wilder. Naraku has his sights set on Tony D'Angelo and the NXT Championship, but Wilder is determined to make a name for himself as one of the newest faces in NXT. Can Wilder score one of the biggest upsets in NXT history, or will Naraku send another message to D'Angelo?

Finally, Tavion Heights is looking to get back in the win column when he takes on Jackson Drake. Joined by Myka Lockwood, Drake has become increasingly dangerous and is determined to earn a championship opportunity sooner rather than later. Heights has a similar mindset but is steadfast in doing it alone.

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