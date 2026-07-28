Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Goodbye, Mike Santana… And Hello, Cruz Montana!

Another wrestler's name falls to corporate synergy. It looks like Mike Santana is over, and it's all about Cruz Montana on tonight's WWE NXT.

Article Summary WWE NXT introduces Mike Santana as Cruz Montana tonight, a sudden name change that raises major questions for fans.

Myles Borne defends the NXT North American Championship against Kam Hendrix in a high-stakes title match.

Lizzy Rain faces Izzi Dame after last week's fallout, while Shiloh Hill renews his bitter NXT feud with Tristan Angels.

OTM battles Stacks Lorenzo and Uriah Connors as tensions rise, rounding out a loaded WWE NXT card on CW.

Tonight, Mike Santana turns into Hanna Montana… I mean, Cruz Montana, as he will speak for the first time in WWE NXT as a member of the roster. Honestly, the name changes are the dumbest thing WWE does as a company, especially in 2026. We get it, they want to brand you so they can market you on their TV and sell stuff with their name on it, not the one you established and came up through the indies with, and a couple of possible reuse when they eventually give you your future endeavors. But Satana LITERALLY wrestled on NXT, and fought Trick Williams for the TNA title. People know he's Mike Santana. This is just stupid, and no explanation for his name change will ever make sense. There's also a North American title match happening tonight, but I'm so frustrated with this name thing, I can't go on! We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on CW starting at 8 pm ET.

From Santata To Montana: Tonight on WWE NXT

Cruz Montana is in NXT, and he'll address everything live tonight! Meanwhile, the NXT North American Championship is on the line as Myles Borne defends the gold against Kam Hendrix. Borne offered the championship opportunity with the promise from NXT General Manager Robert Stone of a future NXT Tag Team Title Match alongside Tavion Heights. Hendrix jumped at the opportunity, setting the stage for an incredible championship match.

Two of NXT's best and brightest will square off when Lizzy Rain takes on Izzi Dame. Rain thwarted Dame on the July 21 episode of WWE NXT, leading to Niko Vance's loss to Shawn Spears and setting up this must-see match. Can Rain make a name for herself by taking down Dame?

A major NXT Great American Bash rematch will take place as Shiloh Hill battles Tristan Angels in a deeply personal clash. Following his loss to his rival, Angels destroyed Hill's fake tooth, prompting Hill to get another one from none other than Danhausen. After delivering a cryptic message, Hill looks to silence the brash Angels once and for all.

Major tag team action pits Bronco Nima and Lucien Price against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors. BirthRight continues to berate the NXT locker room, and OTM did not take kindly to their disparaging remarks about their friendship. Can OTM beat some sense into BirthRight, or will Stacks and Connors show why they are one of the most dangerous groups in NXT?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!