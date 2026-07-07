Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Nattie Visits Florida Out Of Spite & More

Tonight on WWE NXT, Nattie is so mad at management that she decides to take her anger out on the "kids" like a passive-aggressive co-worker.

Article Summary WWE NXT tonight features NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defending against veteran challenger Nattie.

Nattie arrives on NXT looking to prove a point and steal the spotlight with another championship win.

A Women’s Fatal 4-Way on NXT will decide the No. 1 contender to Zaria’s North American Championship.

NXT also includes a Tag Team No. 1 Contender match and Shiloh Hill battling the dangerous Niko Vance.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Nattie is so mad that she can't get a fair shake in regular WWE programming that she's decided to pop on down to Orlando, Florida, to beat up on the up-and-coming set of wrestlers. You know, the same way when a senior in high school doesn't get their way or gets bored and decides to take it out on freshmen and sophomores. This is quite literally what's happening tonight as she goes to fight Kendal Grey for the Women's Championship, in the most passive-aggressive "I'll show my boss what I can do" moment of the year. Plus two #1 Contender matches for different titles, and a bunch of promos we're sure will keep talking about what happened during The Great American Bash. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Super Senior Nattie Comes To Pick On Sophomores Tonight on WWE NXT

New NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey will defend the gold against "The Lowkey Legend" Nattie. Can Grey overcome this dangerous test, or will Nattie add another championship to her storied career? Lizzy Rain, Izzi Dame, Layla Diggs, and Thea Hail will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria. Which Superstar will earn the title opportunity?

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price, Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo & Uriah Connors, and Osiris Griffin & Cutler James will meet in a massive No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match. Will OTM, DarkState, BirthRight, or Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy earn the championship opportunity? Shiloh Hill is back in action as he takes on the dangerous Niko Vance. Hill is coming off a big victory at NXT Great American Bash against Tristan Angels, while Vance is still basking in his brutalization of his former mentor, Shawn Spears. Which Superstar will pick up the big victory?

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