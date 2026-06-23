Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: The Thrill Of Watching Wrestlers Do Paperwork

Tonight on WWE NXT, we have not one, but two contract signings, along with a few matches that have no impact on the Great American Bash

Article Summary WWE NXT features two Great American Bash contract signings for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship.

Izzi Dame battles Arianna Grace in the WWE NXT Women’s Speed Tournament final for a shot at Wren Sinclair.

Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox go face-to-face before Great American Bash as Hank & Tank battle BirthRight.

Keanu Carver meets EK Prosper, while Aaron Rourke defends the Evolve Championship against Tristan Angels.

You know what wrestling fans love to see more than anything else? The thrill of tedious paperwork that could have been an email. Which is why we're getting not one, but two contract signings tonight on WWE NXT. Both the Men's and Women's championships will have their contract signings for the Great American Bash, while the rest of the show will feature a bunch of matches that will mostly have little to no impact on the PLE before it takes place this weekend. But hey, it's WWE, gotta fill the time somehow, right? We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Did You Get Those Contact Signings Done Yet, Bob? Tonight on WWE NXT!

The NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship Match contracts will be signed by Tony D'Angelo, Naraku, Lola Vice, and Kendal Grey. Meanwhile, Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace clash in the final of the Women's Speed Tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to Wren Sinclair. Which Superstar will beat the clock and become No. 1 Contender?

Former partners turned enemies, Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox, will come face-to-face one final time before they meet at Great American Bash. Former NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are in action when they take on the brash BirthRight. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors are on a mission to bring more gold to their team, whereas Hank & Tank want to silence the group once and for all.

Keanu Carver demanded an opponent, and NXT General Manager Robert Stone found one in EK Prosper. Will it be Prosper or Carver earning the major win? And finally, the Evolve Championship will be on the line as Aaron Rourke defends the gold against Tristan Angels. After losing the Mr. NXT pageant to Shiloh Hill, Angels took out his frustrations on Hill as well as Rourke, who served as one of the special guest judges. Can Angels dethrone Rourke, or will the champion walk out with the win?

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