Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Who's In The Mood For a Championship Street Fight?

Tonight on WWE NXT, The Great American Bash fallout brings us a Street Fight between Tony D'Angelo and Naraku for the NXT Championship!

Article Summary WWE NXT tonight features Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku in a Street Fight for the NXT Championship on CW at 8 pm ET.

NXT adds a grudge match as Shawn Spears battles Niko Vance after The Culling collapse turned their feud personal.

Saquon Shugars teams with Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno to face DarkState in a six-man tag on WWE NXT tonight.

Jaida Parker renews her rivalry with Nattie, while Hank Walker targets Keanu Carver and Reina Volcan debuts on NXT.

Tonight on WWE NXT, we have a bit of deja vu as we see Tony D'Angelo defend the NXT Championship against Naraku, only this time it's a Street Fight. Yes, the match you literally saw just a few weeks ago on free TV ("The Great American Bash"), as WWE "doesn't compete" against an AEW PPV, is back on TV tonight, only now with weapons. As if getting burned in a parking lot wasn't bad enough. There are other matches on tonight, but beyond Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance, none of them have any major significance from the main event. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on CW starting at 8 pm ET.

What's The Next Step? A Street Fight! Tonight on WWE NXT

The NXT Championship will be on the line when Tony D'Angelo defends against Naraku in a Street Fight. The mysterious Japanese Superstar has terrorized D'Angelo and the rest of the NXT locker room, but the titleholder is determined to stop the threat once and for all in a brutal Street Fight. Who will walk out of NXT as the champion?

The Culling is officially no more as Shawn Spears and Niko Vance will battle in a highly personal matchup. Vance and Izzi Dame kicked Spears out of the group in brutal fashion, but the NXT veteran returned with a vicious steel chair attack. Can Spears take down his former protege, or will Vance earn the biggest win of his NXT career?

Saquon Shugars found partners to battle DarkState in the form of Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Shugars was exiled from DarkState and has been itching to get payback, and he'll get his chance in Six-Man Tag Team action. Reina Volcan makes her highly anticipated NXT debut tonight against Skylar Raye.

Jaida Parker and Nattie are primed to add another chapter to their intense rivalry. The Lowkey Legend toppled Parker last month, leaving the young Superstar questioning herself in NXT. After taking out Karmen Petrovic and Evolve Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and bringing the fight right to Nattie, can Parker earn the much-needed win? Hank Walker is out to get payback for his teammate, Tank Ledger, against the brutal Keanu Carver. Will Walker stop the dangerous threat, or will Carver's reign of terror in NXT continue?

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