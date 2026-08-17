Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview 8/17: Special Delivery for Roman Reigns Tonight

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw: Jey delivers Solo to Roman, Chad Gable defends IC Title, tournament matches, and more from Buffalo!

Article Summary Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after last week's victory, setting up a dramatic Bloodline confrontation tonight on Raw

Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio in his first title defense after personally selecting the legendary luchador as his challenger

Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee compete in separate first-round World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament matches to determine Roman Reigns' challenger in Mexico City

Sol Ruca faces Lyra Valkyria following last week's backstage confrontation, plus El Presidente reports live from his luxury suite in Buffalo with Esteban the capybara

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious suite at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, where I have temporarily relocated my base of operations to enjoy tonight's WWE Raw. My dear Esteban is beside me, munching on imported Belgian chocolates while we prepare for what promises to be a magnificent evening of sports entertainment. The CIA tried to sabotage my travel arrangements by redirecting my private jet to Cleveland, but joke's on them—I would never fall for such an obvious trap!

Tonight's Raw is absolutely packed with the kind of drama that reminds me of the time I had dinner with Fidel Castro and Dennis Rodman, and Fidel kept insisting that family feuds are the most dangerous kind of conflict. "El Presidente," he told me between puffs of his cigar, "when blood turns against blood, that is when true chaos begins." How right he was, comrades, and we shall see this truth play out tonight when the Bloodline saga continues!

Jey Uso Delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns

After defeating Solo Sikoa by nefarious means last week, "Main Event" Jey Uso will now deliver Sikoa to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Don't miss when Sikoa comes face-to-face with The OTC, tonight on Raw 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, this is the beautiful chaos I live for! Jey Uso has defeated Solo Sikoa through what the bourgeois WWE establishment calls "nefarious means"—but what I call the proper use of family solidarity! Last week, Jimmy Uso helped his brother secure victory, proving that when the workers unite, even the mightiest enforcer can fall. And now, like a prisoner being delivered to the revolutionary tribunal, Sikoa must face World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, The OTC himself.

This reminds me of the time I helped organize a family reunion between Kim Jong-un and his estranged uncle—except that ended with significantly more fireworks and fewer Netflix cameras. The Bloodline has been fractured for too long, comrades, and tonight we may see either reconciliation or complete destruction. Will Reigns welcome Sikoa back into the fold, or will we witness the kind of reckoning that makes my diplomatic incidents with neighboring countries look like friendly handshakes? Esteban is betting on chaos, and that capybara has never steered me wrong!

Chad Gable Defends Intercontinental Title Against Rey Mysterio

Last week, newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable approached Rey Mysterio and asked him to be his first challenger. Don't miss the explosive title showdown, tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable has shown true sportsmanship by personally selecting Rey Mysterio as his first challenger. This is the kind of worker solidarity I can appreciate! Rather than having some capitalist pig executive like Triple H dictate his opponents, Gable has seized the means of championship defense and chosen his own path. This is almost as socialist as the time I let my cabinet members vote on which of my palaces would host our annual yacht party—true democracy in action!

Rey Mysterio, that legendary luchador who has been defying gravity longer than I have been defying international sanctions, represents a worthy first test for Gable's championship reign. The Master of the 619 brings decades of experience and the fighting spirit of the people. I predict this will be a technical masterpiece, the kind of wrestling clinic that makes me nostalgic for the days when I used to practice suplexes with Hugo Chávez in his private gym. May the best worker win, and may they both remember that the real enemy is not each other, but the capitalist system that exploits their labor for profit!

Rey Fenix Battles El Fiscal in World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix is set to battle El Fiscal in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns when Raw comes to Mexico City on Sept. 14. Don't miss all the action, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

¡Ay, caramba, comrades! Now we are talking about something truly special—AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix competing in a tournament that will determine who loses to Roman Reigns when Raw invades Mexico City on September 14! This is the kind of international cooperation I have always championed, bringing together the best luchadores to compete for the chance to lose a match to a wrestler the company actually cares about. El Fiscal, whose name literally means "The Prosecutor," will attempt to build a case against Fenix, but I suspect the high-flying Fenix will soar above any legal arguments!

Last week, Penta advanced in this very tournament, and now his brother Fenix looks to join him in the next round. The Lucha Brothers represent the finest export from our hemisphere since I started shipping premium rum to international markets through totally legitimate channels that the CIA definitely does not monitor. This tournament is brilliant strategy by WWE—honor the Mexican fanbase by featuring their greatest stars in a competition to crown a number one contender who will go on to lose to Roman Reigns. It is almost as clever as the time I convinced three rival dictators to settle their border disputes through a Jello wrestling tournament. Almost.

Dragon Lee Takes On El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in World Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament

Dragon Lee goes head-to-head with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns when Raw comes to Mexico City on Sept. 14.Don't miss all the explosive action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Another spectacular first-round tournament match, comrades! Dragon Lee, who last week defeated Dominik Mysterio before being assaulted by Big Cass, now faces El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., carrying on the legendary Wagner legacy. This is dinastía versus determination, tradition versus innovation! Dragon Lee brings the fire and passion of a revolutionary storming the palace gates, while El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. represents the established order of lucha libre royalty.

I remember watching the original Dr. Wagner compete back in the day during a state visit to Mexico City—I was seated next to El Santo's nephew and Vicente Fox, and we all agreed that lucha libre represents the purest form of athletic competition. Now the next generation carries that torch forward, competing for the opportunity to face Roman Reigns in front of their home crowd. This is workers seizing their destiny, comrades! Though I must note that Dragon Lee should be wary after that assault from Big Cass last week. As I always tell my security detail after the CIA plants bugs in my volcano lair, "Never let your guard down, even in victory!"

Sol Ruca Set for Bout Against Lyra Valkyria

After a backstage confrontation last week, Sol Ruca will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria, tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, nothing like a good backstage confrontation to set up a women's division showdown! Sol Ruca, who was victorious last week alongside IYO SKY against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, now takes on Lyra Valkyria in what promises to be an exciting encounter. Sol Ruca's Sol Snatcher finishing sequence was impressive last week, the kind of decisive strike that reminds me of how I ended trade negotiations with several neighboring countries—swift, effective, and leaving no room for debate!

Lyra Valkyria brings her own warrior spirit to this contest, and I appreciate any wrestler who names themselves after the fierce maidens of Norse mythology. This reminds me of the time I hosted a summit with several Scandinavian diplomats, and they explained to me over aquavit that the Valkyries chose who lived and died in battle. Tonight, we shall see if Lyra can choose victory, or if Sol Ruca's momentum continues to build like my collection of solid gold capybara statues—unstoppable and magnificent!

How to Watch WWE Raw

Comrades, do not miss WWE Raw tonight, Monday, August 17, 2026, broadcasting live at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix! The action emanates from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, where I will be watching from my luxury suite with Esteban and a carefully selected delegation of wrestling enthusiasts I definitely did not kidnap from a local sports bar.

Tonight's show promises everything a revolutionary could want—family drama in the Bloodline, championship defenses, tournament advancement, and the continuing rise of lucha libre excellence on WWE programming. This is the kind of Monday night entertainment that makes me forget about my ongoing disputes with international banking regulators and the warrant for my arrest in seventeen countries!

So gather your comrades, prepare your finest snacks (Esteban recommends the imported caviar), and join me in watching Raw tonight on Netflix. Remember, comrades: in wrestling as in revolution, it is not about the size of the fighter, but the size of the fight in the fighter! Unless you are Big Cass attacking people from behind, in which case size definitely matters, and also you are a coward.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! And most importantly, ¡Viva WWE Raw!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!