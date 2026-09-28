Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Bloodline Responds to Solo Sikoa Abduction

Comrades, tonight's WWE Raw features The Bloodline's response to Solo Sikoa's abduction, plus LA Knight, Stephanie Vaquer, and more from Milwaukee!

Article Summary The Bloodline responds tonight on WWE Raw after Royce Keys and the 946 faction abducted Solo Sikoa in a parking lot attack last week, comrades!

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer discusses her first title defense on WWE Raw as both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan stake their claims to a championship match.

LA Knight addresses his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank on tonight's WWE Raw from Milwaukee.

WWE Raw features Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez and Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass, plus Oba Femi has a message for The Vision tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the Presidential Palace, where I am preparing to watch tonight's WWE Raw with my beloved capybara Esteban while we feast on imported Wisconsin cheese curds—a delicacy I acquired during a particularly successful negotiation with a dairy cartel. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to be absolutely explosive, broadcasting live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and I cannot wait to see the chaos unfold!

The Bloodline Responds to Solo Sikoa's Abduction

Royce Keys has made it clear that "ain't nobody safe."

In their latest attack, Keys and his crew abducted Solo Sikoa.

Tonight, The Bloodline will respond to the horrific events of last week and the continued onslaught by their dangerous adversaries.

Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were playing dominoes in Havana when the CIA attempted to abduct my Minister of Agriculture! Fidel turned to me and said, "El Presidente, when someone takes one of yours, you must respond with overwhelming force." We did not find my minister for three days—turns out he was just at a resort in Varadao—but the principle remains! Royce Keys and his 946 fact ion have made a grave error in kidnapping Solo Sikoa, and tonight on WWE Raw, The Bloodline will surely deliver a message that resonates louder than my speeches during election season! The workers must unite against such bourgeois kidnapping tactics!

Oba Femi Addresses The Vision

After receiving several beatdowns from Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul, Oba Femi returned last week to obliterate The Vision.

Now, The Ruler has something to say to the dangerous faction. Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Oba Femi is a man after my own heart, comrades! When Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul tried to eliminate him, he returned with the fury of a thousand revolutionaries storming the palace! This reminds me of when Muammar Gaddafi and I were ambushed at a diplomatic dinner by rival warlords—Gaddafi simply stood up, adjusted his elaborate robes, and delivered a two-hour speech about his greatness. Tonight on WWE Raw, The Ruler will have his moment at the microphone, and I expect nothing less than a verbal decimation of The Vision! Perhaps he will even call for them to seize the means of production and redistribute championship opportunities to the proletariat!

Stephanie Vaquer Discusses First Women's World Championship Defense

Two weeks after winning the Women's World Championship back from Liv Morgan on Sept. 12 at a WWE Live Event in Santiago, Chile, Stephanie Vaquer is set to discuss the first defense of her title.

Becky Lynch and Morgan have staked their claim to a championship match.

What will La Primera say about her next challenger? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, Santiago! I was there just last month negotiating arms deals—I mean, humanitarian aid packages! Stephanie Vaquer, La Primera herself, captured the Women's World Championship on her home soil, and now both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan want their opportunity! This is like when both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un both wanted to borrow my yacht for their birthday parties—you must choose wisely, or risk offending powerful allies! Tonight's WWE Raw will see Vaquer make a critical decision about her first championship defense, and I suspect the capitalist pig Triple H will try to influence her choice to maximize profits rather than honor the will of the people!

LA Knight Discusses World Heavyweight Title Match Against Roman Reigns

"Let [him] talk to ya!" After numerous conflicts with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, LA Knight is set to discuss his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship Match against The OTC at WWE Money in the Bank.

Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

LA Knight, the people's champion! Well, perhaps not in the socialist sense, but certainly a man who understands the value of a good microphone! His upcoming championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank will be monumental, comrades! I once challenged Hugo Chávez to a debate about who had the better catchphrase, and let me tell you, the verbal warfare was more intense than any cage match! Tonight on WWE Raw, Knight will surely deliver another electrifying promo, reminding The OTC that even the longest reign must eventually fall to the revolution—or in this case, to a challenger who refuses to back down! YEAH!

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

As Lola Vice was signing her contract to join the Raw roster last week, she was suddenly interrupted by Roxanne Perez, resulting in an intense verbal battle and nearly a brawl.

With each Superstar set to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, who will earn a monumental win tonight?

Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Contract signings interrupted by violence! This takes me back to 1987 when I was signing a peace treaty with a neighboring dictator and Evo Morales crashed through the window on a zipline to protest our agricultural policies! Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez are both headed to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and tonight's contest on WWE Raw will provide crucial momentum! In my experience, ladder matches are much like climbing the political hierarchy—you must step on others to reach the briefcase at the top, and someone always gets pushed off dramatically! May the best worker prevail, comrades!

Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass

Big Cass has claimed that his vicious attacks since returning to WWE are not personal. After being the recipient of more than one of those attacks, however, Dragon Lee is taking it very personally.

Lee seeks retribution on the larger-than-life Superstar when they go one-on-one, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, the classic tale of David versus Goliath, except Dragon Lee has much better lucha libre training than the biblical shepherd boy! Big Cass claims his attacks are not personal, but as I once told Daniel Ortega during a heated poker game, "Everything is personal when someone keeps taking your chips!" Tonight on WWE Raw, Dragon Lee will seek his revenge against the seven-foot capitalist pig—I mean, the seven-foot superstar—and prove that size does not always determine the victor! This reminds me of when my small but mighty nation stood up to the CIA's much larger force… repeatedly… with mixed results!

How to Watch WWE Raw

According to WWE's official preview, tonight's WWE Raw airs live at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Comrades, tonight I shall be watching WWE Raw from my golden throne room, surrounded by my finest revolutionary guards, with Esteban nestled comfortably on a velvet cushion beside me. We have prepared an elaborate spread of American junk food—because despite my ongoing conflicts with the CIA, I cannot resist the allure of your processed cheese and carbonated beverages! Do not miss a single moment of tonight's action, for revolutions—both political and professional wrestling—wait for no one!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE Raw!

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