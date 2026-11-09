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WWE Raw Preview: Cody Rhodes, Mystery Partner, and New Champion

Cody Rhodes comes to WWE Raw as IYO SKY seeks a mystery partner, Ethan Page opens the All Ego Era, and Bayley faces Michin.

Article Summary Cody Rhodes journeys to WWE Raw after his brutal victory over Randy Orton.

IYO SKY and a mystery partner battle Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

New Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page ushers in the All Ego Era.

Former friends Bayley and Michin collide as WWE Raw streams live from Greenville.

WWE Raw is live tonight from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix for viewers in the United States. Cody Rhodes journeys to the show after a brutal victory over Randy Orton, while the detailed card brings a mystery-partner tag match, a new Intercontinental Champion's address, and a grudge match between former friends.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from my presidential media room, where every television is tuned to wrestling and every remote control is chained to the desk after the CIA tried to switch me to a congressional hearing. Tonight, WWE Raw offers my favorite instruments of statecraft: a victorious visitor, an alliance whose membership is classified, a leader with an enormous ego, and two former comrades settling policy disagreements with their fists.

IYO SKY and a Mystery Partner vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY needs an ally against Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. WWE explains how the battle lines formed:

For several weeks, IYO SKY has charged in to help Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton against The Judgment Day. Moments after Green defeated Liv Morgan to become this year's Crown Jewel Champion on Saturday, however, Stratton attacked Green and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to steal Green's WWE Women's Championship. With the friendship between Green and Stratton shattered, SKY now appears to be on her own against her dangerous adversaries. Who will dare join forces with The Genius of the Sky in tonight's tag team match against Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez? Find out at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw Netflix.

Ah, the mystery partner, comrades—the purest form of diplomatic suspense! SKY has been helping Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton against The Judgment Day, only for Stratton to cash in on Green after Crown Jewel and turn that coalition into smoking rubble. I have seen governments with more stable friendships, and I have personally appointed three ministers whose only qualification was owning a white suit.

Now SKY must find someone willing to stand across from Perez and Rodriguez. Esteban has spent the afternoon conducting background checks on possible partners, which mostly consists of sniffing their photographs and rejecting anyone who does not arrive with imported melon. His security standards are ridiculous, but still better than those of my intelligence ministry.

This situation reminds me of the time the CIA planted a double agent in my presidential tag tournament. My announced partner, David Hasselhoff, vanished minutes before the bell, so I recruited the masked luchador El Secretario Secreto from the crowd. He executed one magnificent springboard armdrag, whispered my entire naval defense plan to our opponents, and escaped through the ventilation system. I lost the match, comrades, but the replay drew the highest ratings in state television history.

Whoever joins SKY will be walking into a dangerous fight against the power of Rodriguez and the opportunism of Perez. The silhouette on WWE's graphic keeps the secret intact, and that reveal could change the balance before the opening bell.

Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page Ushers in the All Ego Era

Gable entered last week's title match with neck and shoulder injuries. WWE's official preview picks up from there:

After scoring a controversial victory against an injured Chad Gable last week, Ethan Page returns as the new Intercontinental Champion. Don't miss when the outspoken Page ushers in the All Ego Era, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ethan Page arrives on WWE Raw with the Intercontinental Championship after taking it from Chad Gable, whose neck and shoulder were already injured, and now he wants to inaugurate the All Ego Era. Comrades, regimes have been founded on less. I once declared the beginning of the Golden Age of El Presidente because a tailor finished my military jacket on time. The age lasted six hours, ending when Esteban ate one of the medals.

The new champion should expect questions along with the applause. A title can be seized in a single night; convincing the people that the new order is legitimate takes considerably longer. This is why I employ forty-seven portrait painters and one extremely nervous polling firm.

The phrase "All Ego Era" also reminds me of the 1989 Strongman Invitational, a tournament I hosted inside the crater of an active volcano with Fidel Castro, Lou Ferrigno, and a referee we found working security at an airport Chili's. The final match ended when Fidel distracted Ferrigno with a 40-minute speech, allowing me to hit a devastating schoolboy roll-up. The CIA later erased the tape, comrades, because it proved I had superior ring psychology.

Page has the gold and the microphone tonight. The interesting part is what he does with both: celebrate, explain how he beat Gable, or discover who is ready to challenge the new regime. Whatever comes next, the Intercontinental Championship has a ruler who intends to make himself impossible to ignore.

Bayley vs. Michin

Bayley and former friend Michin meet after their conflict spread across both WWE brands. Here is WWE's full account:

Bayley will be out for retribution on her one-time friend Michin in tonight's showdown. After aligning with Jade Cargill, Michin and her partner B-Fab captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Title from Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss. Meanwhile, Bayley was entangled in a highly-personal rivalry with Lyra Valkyria and forced her to tap out to a Kendo stick-assisted crossface in a brutal No Disqualification Match. This was ironic since the Kendo stick is often the preferred weapon of choice for Michin. Perhaps Bayley and Michin were always destined to cross paths, but the spark was lit on the Nov. 2 episode of Raw, when Michin, Cargill and B-Fab viciously attacked Bayley during a backstage altercation. Then, later in the week on SmackDown, Bayley emerged to get payback on the dangerous faction during their chaotic title defense against former champions Fatal Influence. Although Bayley was initially overwhelmed, Charlotte Flair suddenly joined the fight to help save her longtime friend. What will happen with Bayley goes one-on-one with Michin? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

There is no quarrel quite like one between former friends, comrades. Michin and B-Fab now hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after aligning with Jade Cargill, while Bayley arrives carrying unfinished business from a kendo stick-assisted victory over Lyra Valkyria. This is not a disagreement that can be settled by sharing a fruit basket and pretending nobody ordered the backstage ambush.

I once tried to reconcile two feuding generals by locking them in my palace bamboo garden with one kendo stick and a copy of Robert's Rules of Order. By sunset, the rulebook was in the koi pond, the garden had been annexed by the catering staff, and Esteban had promoted himself to field marshal. The lesson was clear: when old allies choose violence, keep the capybara away from the medals.

Bayley has already answered Michin's backstage attack by joining the fight on WWE SmackDown, where Charlotte Flair arrived to help her. Tonight strips away the larger factions and puts Bayley and Michin one-on-one. Retribution is a dangerous campaign promise, but it makes excellent wrestling.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

WWE Raw streams live tonight for U.S. viewers, Monday, November 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE's official WWE Raw preview has details on the advertised items above.

I will be watching from a velvet command chair while Esteban arranges four championship-shaped cucumber platters—one for Cody's visit, one for the mystery alliance, one for the All Ego Era, and one for the former friends preparing to destroy my faith in diplomacy. Tune in for WWE Raw, comrades, and never let the CIA choose your tag team partner!

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