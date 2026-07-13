Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Contract Signings, Brock Lesnar, and Gauntlet War

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins sign their SummerSlam contract, Brock Lesnar returns, and seven superstars battle in a gauntlet match tonight on WWE Raw.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw turns volatile as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins sign for SummerSlam, where tables and peace collapse.

Brock Lesnar storms back to WWE Raw before Hell in a Cell with Oba Femi, bringing enough force to frighten the CIA.

Seven comrades battle in a WWE Raw gauntlet as Gable, Rusev, Dominik and more fight for Penta's IC title shot.

IYO SKY faces Roxanne Perez on WWE Raw, sharpening her revolution before Liv Morgan and SummerSlam glory.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden infinity pool aboard my luxury yacht anchored just outside international waters, and I have some electrifying news about tonight's episode of WWE Raw!

You know, comrades, there is nothing I love more than a good contract signing. They remind me of the time I had to sign a peace treaty with Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-il after a heated debate over who had the better volleyball team. We were supposed to just sign the papers, but Fidel flipped the table, Kim threw a chair, and somehow Pauly Shore ended up with a black eye. Ah, good times! Tonight on WWE Raw, we will witness something equally explosive when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins make their World Heavyweight Title match official.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Contract Signing

One-time brothers turned bitter rivals Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are set to take part in a Contract Signing for their World Heavyweight Championship Match at SummerSlam.Don't miss when The OTC and The Visionary once again come face to face, plus all the Raw action on the road to The Biggest Event of the Summer, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, the drama! The tension! Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were once brothers in arms in The Shield, much like how I was once allied with my former Minister of Finance before I discovered he was a CIA plant trying to destabilize my coffee bean monopoly. The betrayal! The heartbreak! These two warriors will come face to face to sign the contract for their World Heavyweight Championship showdown at SummerSlam, and I guarantee you, comrades, that table will not survive the night. Contract signings in professional wrestling are like trade negotiations with the bourgeoisie – they never end peacefully! I expect Rollins to remind Reigns that he once stabbed him in the back, and Reigns to remind everyone that he is The OTC, The One True Champion, much like how I am The One True Presidente of my glorious nation!

Brock Lesnar Returns to Monday Night Raw

As Brock Lesnar's Hell in a Cell Match against Oba Femi draws near, The Beast is returning to Raw tonight. Is Lesnar destined for another brutal clash with The Ruler before their destructive showdown inside the dreaded structure? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, Brock Lesnar is returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and I could not be more excited! The Beast Incarnate reminds me of my head of security, a man so terrifying that even the CIA agents who tried to infiltrate my palace turned themselves in voluntarily after seeing him crack his knuckles. Lesnar is preparing for a Hell in a Cell match against Oba Femi, and tonight we may see these two behemoths collide once more before their inevitable destruction inside Satan's Structure itself!

I once watched Lesnar compete from my private luxury box while sharing nachos with Muammar Gaddafi and Coolio, and let me tell you, comrades, The Beast is truly a sight to behold. He moves like a T-800 Terminator but hits like a tactical nuclear weapon. Oba Femi, The Ruler, has been a force of nature himself, but can he withstand another encounter with Lesnar before they meet in the most demonic structure in all of professional wrestling? My pet capybara Esteban and I will be watching with bated breath!

Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page and Rusev are set to battle in an Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's Gauntlet Match. The winner will face Penta for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam.Find out who with challenge Penta at The Biggest Event of the Summer, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, this is perhaps the most exciting match on tonight's WWE Raw! Seven competitors will enter a gauntlet match to determine who will challenge Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page, and Rusev will all fight for the opportunity to face the champion!

This reminds me of the time I held a gauntlet match to determine my new Minister of Propaganda. Seven candidates entered my throne room, and they had to compete in various challenges – public speaking, synchronized swimming, and blindfolded dart throwing while I sat on my solid gold throne eating grapes. The winner? My cousin Eduardo, who wasn't even one of the original candidates but wandered in looking for the bathroom. Democracy in action, comrades!

I must say, I am particularly interested in seeing Rusev compete. As a fellow appreciator of socialist values and crushing capitalist pigs, Rusev has always held a special place in my heart. And Joe Hendry? The man believes in himself so much that he reminds me of my own unwavering confidence when I declared my nation's independence while surrounded by CIA operatives disguised as mariachi musicians. The winner of this gauntlet will earn the right to face Penta, a man who has been absolutely dominant as Intercontinental Champion. These workers must seize the means of production – or in this case, the means of championship gold!

IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

2026 Queen of the Ring IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day en route to The Genius of the Sky's SummerSlam showdown with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.Don't miss all the action tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

And finally, comrades, we have IYO SKY, the 2026 Queen of the Ring, taking on Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day faction! The Genius of the Sky is preparing for her championship opportunity against Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, but first she must deal with the prodigy Perez.

IYO SKY reminds me of my former Minister of Aviation, who was so skilled at aerial maneuvers that she once landed my private jet on my yacht while I was entertaining Hugo Chavez and Dennis Rodman at a pool party. The precision! The grace! The complete disregard for conventional safety regulations! IYO possesses that same beautiful recklessness in the ring. However, Roxanne Perez is no pushover, comrades. As a member of The Judgment Day, she has the backing of one of the most dominant factions in WWE Raw history. Will IYO overcome this obstacle on her road to championship glory, or will The Judgment Day's interference prove too much? Only time will tell!

You can find more information about tonight's stacked card at WWE's official website, comrades.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to be absolutely spectacular, and I, El Presidente, will be watching from my private theater – a converted missile silo that I had decorated with velvet curtains and a popcorn machine that once belonged to Saddam Hussein. Esteban and I will be enjoying imported caviar, Colombian coffee (the legal kind, I assure you), and commemorative championship replica belts made of real gold because we don't do cheap imitations in my palace!

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix, comrades! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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