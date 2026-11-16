Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Iyo Sky, John Cena, Raquel Rodriguez, The Usos, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns Again; Will He Ever Leave?

The Usos face Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a WarGames Advantage Match, John Cena returns, and Raquel Rodriguez defends against IYO SKY.

Article Summary The Usos face Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a WarGames Advantage Match.

John Cena returns as The John Cena Classic continues to take shape.

Raquel Rodriguez defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against IYO SKY.

WWE Raw streams live tonight at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a nuclear-powered screening room beneath a suspiciously lavish Netflix server farm, where Esteban has nationalized the remote control and the CIA keeps trying to guess my password. Tonight's WWE Raw carries WarGames consequences as The Usos face Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana, while John Cena returns to choose more entrants for The John Cena Classic and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez defends against IYO SKY.

The Usos vs. Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a WarGames Advantage Match

Don't all the action, tonight at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix.

This is a WarGames Advantage Match. My generals attempted the same maneuver during our annual palace war game by entering the command bunker seven minutes early, only to discover the CIA had replaced every pot of coffee with decaf. The resulting panic lasted three days and ended with Esteban controlling the northern balcony. The Usos bring the coordination of brothers who have survived family warfare for years; Hayes and Montana carry the interests of 946. Tonight, one team leaves with a victory before both factions enter the cage.

John Cena Returns to WWE Raw

Tonight John Cena returns to WWE Raw en route to The John Cena Classic. Cena has already invited the likes of Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, Fatal Influence and Charlotte Flair. Who will The Greatest of All Time select next? Find out tonight live on WWE Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Cena has already built the kind of field that makes my own cabinet-selection process look reckless, which is difficult because I once appointed Dennis Rodman minister of agriculture after he correctly identified three out of five vegetables during a state banquet. The ghost of Fidel Castro objected, Esteban ate the ballot, and Rodman still won by unanimous decree. Cena's invitations have been more orderly, but the suspense is the same: somebody is about to receive a prestigious opportunity without surviving a single confirmation hearing. Whoever gets the next call will enter a tournament already crowded with champions, dangerous factions, and enough ambition to power my palace during sanctions.

Raquel Rodriguez Defends Against IYO SKY

IYO SKY is set to challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez on WWE Raw. What part will The Judgment Day play in the outcome? Will Rodriguez continue her dominant title reign? Or will The Genius of the Sky rise above? Find out tonight on WWE Raw, live at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

This is the people's main attraction, comrades: Rodriguez brings the championship and the raw power, while SKY brings the aerial genius to make every ceiling inspector nervous. WWE is openly wondering what part The Judgment Day may play, so I have ordered my intelligence ministry to monitor ringside. Unfortunately, my intelligence ministry is one man named Carlos watching television through binoculars from across the courtyard. Esteban trusts SKY's ability to rise above the chaos; I trust Rodriguez to treat gravity as a suggestion issued by a weak opposition party. Either way, the title is being contested instead of hoarded in a vault, and this is the redistribution of gold I support.

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw streams live tonight at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix. The advertised lineup and graphics come from WWE's official preview. I will be watching from my underground streaming command center with a chilled bottle of revolutionary champagne, twelve backup generators, and one capybara who has already demanded championship-level snacks. Tune in, comrades!

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