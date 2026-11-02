Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns fora Very Special WWE Raw

Comrades, this WWE Raw preview covers Cena's return, Reigns addressing Zayn, and the Crown Jewel go-home show. The Last Raw Ever? Esteban says probably not.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Your El Presidente previews the WWE Raw go-home show before Crown Jewel 2026, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Netflix.

Roman Reigns will address Sami Zayn ahead of their Champion vs. Champion match, and the Honorary Uce wants the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

John Cena returns for a special announcement, Solo Sikoa battles Royce Keys, and Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page.

Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee face The Vision in a Six-Man Tag, and Raw starts at a special 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT time on Netflix. Esteban has reserved the good cushion.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of a gold-plated yacht idling in the East River, and I come with a preview of the last WWE Raw ever. Or at least, it could be, with Crown Jewel set to take place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, amidst a war in the Middle East, where the US State Department has advised citizens to "reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of drone and missile targeting of American interests by Iran and the Iranian-supported Houthis, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity," on the weekend after an election where Republicans are expected to lose heavily due in large part to the very war that WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump started, something he has been trying to downplay ahead of said elections for that same reason, but which, when those elections are over, he'll be free to use to blow off steam by means of, oh, I don't know, spending the weekend nuking the entire region as part of an epic tempter tantrum. But I'm sure things will be fine and the roster will make it back home safely. Probably. But the important thing, comrades, is that WWE and TKO shareholders won't lose any money.

Anyway, this is the go-home episode before WWE Crown Jewel 2026, and it comes to you from Barclays Center on Netflix. Roman Reigns is set to address Sami Zayn. John Cena is back for a special announcement. Solo Sikoa collides with Royce Keys, Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page, and Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee take on The Vision. Esteban, my pet capybara, has already reserved the good cushion for the broadcast.

Roman Reigns to Address His Champion vs. Champion Match Against Sami Zayn at WWE Crown Jewel

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will address Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and their upcoming Men's Crown Jewel Championship Match this Monday on Raw. Reigns' one-time "Honorary Uce" has made his opinion clear that The Bloodline did not truly reach its highest point until he joined and that it's time the WWE Universe acknowledge him. To do that, however, Zayn must beat The OTC. Brace yourself, Brooklyn, N.Y., for the Roman Reigns who is out to silence the un-silence-able, Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, the people are being asked to acknowledge a man, and I respect that. In my own nation, acknowledgment is mandatory, and it is enforced with a parade. Zayn believes The Bloodline did not reach its true peak until he became the Honorary Uce, and now he must beat The OTC to prove it. That is a bold request. It is like asking the CIA to admit they were wrong about the volcano lair. They will not, and they will send a very sternly worded drone.

This is Reigns' last chance on WWE Raw to answer Zayn face to face before the Champion vs. Champion collision. I once watched a summit between two rival heads of state collapse because one of them refused to share the good microphone. Vanilla Ice was supposed to perform, and he was devastated. Here, the microphone belongs to the Tribal Chief, and I expect him to use it with the full weight of a man who has never once asked permission to speak.

John Cena Returns to Monday Night Raw for a Special Announcement

John Cena is returning to Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a special announcement. The Leader of the Cenation's storied career came to an end at the hands of Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, but he's finally back. No one is sure what Cena has to say to the WWE Universe, but we're sure it'll be unforgettable. Don't miss the return of The Greatest of all Time, Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, I will not guess what Cena is going to announce. WWE has not told us, and I refuse to spread rumors, unlike the CIA, who once spread a rumor that I could not dance. The facts are these: his storied career ended at the hands of Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and now he is back on WWE Raw with something to say.

What I can offer is the wisdom of the dictator in exile. A man who leaves the stage and returns to the people always draws a crowd. When I returned from my last "extended vacation" on a private island, I was greeted by one million citizens and a very confused Scott Baio. Brooklyn will be loud, and it should be. The Cenation is the closest thing to a loyal people's army that capitalism has ever produced.

Solo Sikoa Battles Royce Keys

Once a close friend of Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys broke away and formed The 946 with Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker. Together, they initiated a rivalry with The Bloodline, targeting the family in the parking lot and setting The Usos' car on fire. After he finally aligned with The Bloodline, Sikoa was ambushed and abducted by The 946 right before he was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The 946 later released a video of Sikoa bound and hooded and left him in the middle of nowhere. At WWE Money in the Bank, The 946 appeared in the crowd to confront World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns moments after The OTC defeated LA Knight to retain the title. Seconds later, Sikoa and The Usos ambushed the deadly trio, and the two factions brawled through the arena and into the parking lot. Reigns returned during another melee on Raw that resulted in The Bloodline clearing the ring of their adversaries. With animosity at a fever pitch, Sikoa and Keys are ready for war on Raw, Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, I have survived many coups, and I can tell you that nothing is more dangerous than a former friend with a grievance and a parking lot. Keys and Sikoa were once close, and now the feud has involved car fires, an abduction angle and enough brawling to rattle the foundations of my palace. When a revolution turns on its own, the mess is always spectacular.

I will say this for The 946: they understand the importance of a dramatic entrance. In my administration, no one enters a room without a fanfare, and no one leaves without a medal made of chocolate. With the animosity at a fever pitch, expect this to be less a wrestling match and more a family dispute with a bell. Esteban has asked me to note that he prefers the family disputes that end with snacks.

Chad Gable Takes on Ethan Page in an Intercontinental Title Match

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable is set to put the gold on the line against the deceptive Ethan Page. Page has long insisted he deserves a championship opportunity more than any of the luchadors that the fighting titleholder has faced in recent weeks. Who will walk out of Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Intercontinental Championship? Find out Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Gable is the fighting champion, and Page says the luchadors got his opportunity. I understand this complaint deeply, comrades. In my nation, I once handed a ceremonial sash to a very talented llama, and my own generals have never forgiven me. Page believes he was passed over, and a man with a grievance and a clipboard of resentments is exactly the kind of opponent a champion should fear.

Let us also acknowledge what this title represents. The Intercontinental Championship has long been the workhorse belt, which is to say, it is the proletariat of the championship world. It does the labor while the bigger titles take the glory. I would urge the champion to seize the means of production, but Gable is a technician, and I suspect he already owns a very good wrench.

Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee Square Off Against The Vision

Mr. Money in the Bank Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee are out to check the powers of the The Vision in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on Raw.Don't miss the explosive encounter Monday at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, this is a Six-Man Tag Team Match, which is my favorite kind of democracy: six voices, and all of them kicking each other. Penta is Mr. Money in the Bank, and he teams with Evans and Lee to check the powers of The Vision. WWE has not told us which three members of The Vision will answer the call, so I will not insult the process by guessing. I will simply say that a briefcase holder, a rising star and a masked veteran make a fine coalition government.

The Vision is an intimidating faction, but I have faced intimidating factions. In fact, I have faced them across a negotiating table at a luxury spa in the mountains, with a B-list celebrity chef serving a very tense lunch. The lesson is always the same: if you want to stop a powerful establishment, bring speed, bring chaos, and bring enough friends to make the capitalists nervous. Nick Khan and Triple H may own the stage, but the workers always own the moment.

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix on Monday, November 2, 2026, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Note the special start time of 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Tune in early, comrades, because this may or may not be the Last WWE Raw Ever, and by "may or may not" I mean "definitely not," but I would hate for you to be the one comrade who missed it just in case. Long live the workers, long live the WWE Universe, and long live Esteban! Oh, and be sure to vote tomorrow. And vote for your El Presidente! Just go ahead and write me in.

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