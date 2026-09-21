Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Money In The Bank Qualifiers Hit San Antonio

Money in the Bank qualifiers, Roman Reigns fallout, and Bayley's revenge highlight tonight's WWE Raw from San Antonio, comrades!

Article Summary Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and Dominik Mysterio battle in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, comrades!

IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina compete for a women's Money in the Bank spot tonight

LA Knight addresses his post-Raw attack on World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and their upcoming Money in the Bank title match

Bayley returns to face Lyra Valkyria in a highly personal showdown after months away from the ring

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury suite at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, where I have bribed several WWE officials with rare cigars to secure the best seat in the house. My beloved Esteban is already enjoying a pre-show feast of imported cheeses, and I must say, tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to be more explosive than the time I accidentally launched fireworks during a state dinner with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman!

Tonight, WWE Raw emanates from the great state of Texas, and the capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters have assembled quite the card for us. We have Money in the Bank qualifying matches, unfinished business from last week's show in Mexico City, and personal vendettas that remind me of my ongoing feud with the CIA over their constant attempts to sabotage my satellite television connections during important wrestling broadcasts. The audacity, comrades!

Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio clash in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio clash in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.Don't miss all the action, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, the quest for the Money in the Bank briefcase continues! Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and Dominik Mysterio will battle for a spot in the ladder match, and I must say, this reminds me of the time I had to compete against Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez in a contest to see who could deliver the longest speech at a socialist summit. I won, naturally, speaking for seventeen hours about the evils of capitalism and the importance of sharing resources equally among the proletariat. Dragon Lee comes into this match fresh off a loss to Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship last week, and he will be hungry to prove himself. Meanwhile, Dominik continues his descent into the darkness with The Judgment Day, having participated in that despicable attack on El Grande Americano, Stephanie Vaquer, and his own father Rey Mysterio last week. The disrespect to family! In my country, we settle such disputes over a nice meal and then send the offender to work in the sugarcane fields until they learn proper respect. As for Solo Sikoa, his presence alone makes this match dangerous for all involved.

IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez and La Catalina battle in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will battle in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.Don't miss all the action, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

The women's roster continues its march toward Money in the Bank glory, comrades! IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and La Catalina will compete for their opportunity, and I am particularly excited to see La Catalina, who WWE specifically identifies as the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. Cross-promotional excellence, comrades! This is what happens when the workers seize the means of production and share resources across borders! It reminds me of the time I hosted an international dictators' poker tournament on my yacht, and we invited wrestlers from various promotions to provide entertainment. La Catalina performed a spectacular moonsault off the upper deck into the pool, and even Vladimir Putin applauded, though he insisted it would have been better if performed on a bear. Last week, Lola Vice qualified by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan, and tonight one of these three talented competitors will join her. The competition grows fiercer, much like the competition for the last empanada at my state dinners!

Penta to comment on his epic title fight against Roman Reigns

Penta will take the mic one week after his incredible title match against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in Mexico City. Find out what's next for the incredible Superstar, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, Penta, the masked warrior who gave Roman Reigns one of his toughest challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship last week in Mexico City! Though Penta did not emerge victorious, he injured Reigns' right arm with his devastating Sacrifice maneuver before falling to the Spear. Tonight, Penta takes the microphone to address his future, and I am most curious to hear what he has to say. You see, comrades, I understand the pain of coming so close to victory only to have it snatched away. It happened to me during my attempted coup of a neighboring country in 1987, when the CIA intercepted my communications and warned the target government. I was forced to flee in a helicopter while watching my carefully planned operation crumble below. But did I give up? No! I regrouped, learned from my mistakes, and eventually succeeded in my revolution. Penta must channel this same energy, this same determination! The workers must never surrender to the capitalist oppressors, even when those oppressors are as dominant as Roman Reigns!

LA Knight will address his post-Raw attack on Roman Reigns last week

After Raw concluded last week, LA Knight emerged to engage World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in a short war of words before delivering Blunt Force Trauma to The OTC. "Let The Megastar talk to ya" about his attack on Reigns and their upcoming title showdown at WWE Money in the Bank, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, LA Knight took advantage of the World Heavyweight Champion's exhausted state after the Penta match last week, delivering his Blunt Force Trauma finisher in a post-show attack! The audacity! The cunning! It reminds me of the time I ambushed Muammar Gaddafi at a buffet during an African Union summit, stealing the last piece of baklava right from under his nose before he could react. He was furious, but I argued that in revolutionary warfare, one must take advantage of every opportunity, and the dessert table is no exception. Tonight, Knight will address his actions and preview their upcoming championship showdown at Money in the Bank. The Megastar has been chasing championship gold for quite some time, and this may be his best opportunity yet. But will Roman Reigns allow such disrespect to go unanswered tonight? I think not, comrades! The OTC did not become champion by letting people hit him with finishing moves and walk away unscathed!

Bayley takes on Lyra Valkyria

After spending the last few months away from the ring, Bayley is back in action tonight against Lyra Valkyria. Following her win against Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, Valkyria bragged about running Bayley out of town. Bayley, however, shocked everyone by attacking Valkyria during her Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, which was won by Sol Ruca. Now, the heated adversaries will collide in a highly personal showdown, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, comrades, and Bayley is ready to serve it tonight! After Lyra Valkyria defeated her at Saturday Night's Main Event in July and then had the nerve to brag about running Bayley out of town, the Role Model disappeared for months. But she returned with a vengeance, attacking Valkyria during her qualifying match and making her intentions crystal clear. Tonight, they finally face each other in what promises to be a highly personal confrontation. This reminds me of my rivalry with a certain CIA operative who sabotaged my weapons shipment in 1992, then sent me a postcard from Miami bragging about it. I waited seven years before I got my revenge by having him seated next to a very talkative tourist on a twelve-hour flight. The revenge was sweet, comrades, though perhaps not as physically satisfying as what Bayley has planned for Valkyria tonight! Sol Ruca may have won that qualifying match, but tonight is about settling scores and reclaiming respect. In the revolution, we call this "revolutionary justice," and it is always satisfying to witness!

You can find WWE's complete preview on their website for additional information, comrades.

So tune in tonight to WWE Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix, comrades! I will be watching from my luxury suite with Esteban, enjoying the finest Texas barbecue that money can buy (though I still believe the collective farms of my nation produce superior cuisine). The revolution will be televised, and tonight, it happens live from San Antonio! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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