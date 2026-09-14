Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Penta's Loss to Roman Reigns in Mexico Tonight

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw from Mexico City featuring Roman Reigns vs Penta and two Money in the Bank qualifiers.

Article Summary Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta, who earned his glorious opportunity to lose by winning Rey Mysterio's tournament

Dragon Lee challenges Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title in Mexico City with actual suspense about the outcome, comrades

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, and debuting Lola Vice battle in a Money in the Bank qualifier

Je'Von Evans, Austin Theory, and Big Cass clash in the men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious penthouse suite overlooking the Zócalo in Mexico City, where I am enjoying a magnificent view of the city while my beloved capybara Esteban samples the finest tequila from my personal collection. Tonight, WWE Raw returns to this glorious city for the first time in 15 years, and I must say, the card WWE has assembled is almost as impressive as the time I convinced Fidel Castro to join me for a lucha libre match in Havana (we lost to a tag team of CIA agents disguised as masked luchadors, but that is a story for another day).

The capitalist pigs at WWE have put together an evening of championship matches and Money in the Bank qualifying bouts that promise to deliver entertainment to the masses, even if the outcomes are as predetermined as the CIA's attempts to sabotage my weekly poker games with Kim Jong Un and Guy Fieri.

Roman Reigns to defend World Heavyweight Title against Penta in Mexico City

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Penta when Raw returns to Mexico City for the first time in 15 years.AAA General Manger Rey Mysterio created a tournament to determine who would challenge Reigns at the historic event, featuring eight of the best luchadors from Raw, SmackDown and AAA. Penta outlasted them all to earn the right the take on The OTC for the title, LIVE tonight at 8 ET/5 PT, on Raw from Mexico City. First Round:Raw, Aug. 10: Penta def. Laredo KidAAA, Aug. 15: La Parka def. Psycho Clown Raw, Aug. 17: Dragon Lee def. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.Raw, Aug. 17: Rey Fenix def. El Fiscal Second Round:Raw, Aug. 24: Penta def. La ParkaRaw, Aug. 24: Rey Fenix def. Dragon Lee Final:Raw, Aug. 31: Penta def. Rey Fenix Raw, Sept. 14: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Penta

Ah yes, comrades, the main event of the evening! Penta has valiantly fought his way through a tournament created by AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, defeating Laredo Kid, La Parka, and even his own brother Rey Fenix to earn this prestigious opportunity to lose to Roman Reigns. You read that correctly, comrades – an opportunity to LOSE. This reminds me of the time I won a tournament for the right to negotiate with the United Nations, only to discover the prize was listening to them lecture me about human rights for six hours. At least I got a nice certificate out of it, which Esteban now uses as a placemat.

Penta has shown tremendous heart and skill throughout this tournament, much like the workers showing tremendous spirit before realizing the means of production remain firmly in the hands of the bourgeoisie. The OTC – that's "The Original Tribal Chief" for those keeping track of Roman's ever-expanding list of nicknames – will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the lucha star, and while I admire Penta's determination, I am more confident in his defeat than I am in the CIA's continued failure to poison my morning café con leche.

Dragon Lee to challenge Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title in Mexico City

After Chad Gable stopped Ethan Page from cheating in a No. 1 Contender's Match, Dragon Lee defeated All Ego to earn the right to challenge the fighting Intercontinental Champion.Who will leave the historic Raw with the title? Don't miss when Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee when Raw returns to Mexico City for the first time in 15 years, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Now here, comrades, we have a match with actual suspense! Dragon Lee earned his opportunity by defeating Ethan Page after Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable prevented "All Ego" from cheating. This is what we call solidarity in action, comrades! Gable, despite being a representative of the capitalist WWE machine, showed the spirit of fairness that would make him welcome at any socialist revolution (after he surrenders his gold to be redistributed among the people, of course).

Dragon Lee competing for the Intercontinental Championship in Mexico City is the kind of home-field advantage that reminds me of when I hosted a summit of Latin American leaders at my volcano lair – everyone performs better when surrounded by their supporters. The "fighting Intercontinental Champion" Gable has been a worthy titleholder, defending his championship with the frequency that Esteban defends his food bowl from my attempts to put him on a diet. This match could legitimately go either way, which is more than I can say for the main event.

Raquel Rodriguez, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan clash in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and the debuting Lola Vice are set to battle in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. Who will earn entry into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a chance to win the contract? Find out tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, a triple threat qualifier featuring not one but TWO champions, comrades! Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan will face the debuting Lola Vice in a match where only one can advance to Money in the Bank. This is the capitalist system in microcosm – three workers competing for a single opportunity when there should be enough opportunities for all! If I were booking this match, all three would qualify and they would collectively seize the Money in the Bank briefcase and share it equally among the entire women's roster.

The inclusion of Lola Vice making her debut adds an element of unpredictability to this qualifier. I remember making my debut on the international political stage – Nicolas Maduro, Daniel Ortega, and Steven Seagal were there to welcome me. It was magnificent! Vice will need to overcome two established champions to punch her ticket to the ladder match, which is a tall order for anyone's first night on the main roster.

Je'Von Evans, Austin Theory and Big Cass battle in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Je'Von Evans, Austin Theory and Big Cass will collide in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. Who will earn a place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Find out tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

The men's Money in the Bank qualifier features an intriguing combination of styles, comrades! Je'Von Evans brings his high-flying approach, Austin Theory represents the prototypical WWE groomed star, and Big Cass provides the power element. This is like when I had to choose between three different military generals to lead my armed forces – except instead of choosing, I made them all co-commanders and it was chaos for six months until the CIA tried to exploit the confusion and I had to consolidate power again.

Any of these three men could conceivably win and make a strong case for themselves in the eventual Money in the Bank ladder match. The briefcase itself represents the ultimate capitalist prize – a contract that can be cashed in at any moment to seize championship gold from a vulnerable champion. It is the corporate hostile takeover of professional wrestling! Though I suppose if the wrestlers were to truly embrace socialist principles, they would cash in the briefcase collectively and share the championship on a rotating basis.

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw returns to Mexico City for the first time in 15 years tonight, Monday, September 14, 2026. The show begins at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix. You can watch Roman Reigns retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta, Chad Gable defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee, and two Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

Comrades, while the outcomes may be predetermined by the capitalist booking committee, the journey is what matters! Just as the struggle for socialist revolution continues even when the CIA interferes, these wrestlers will give their all for your entertainment. Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban has knocked over my tequila bottle and I must attend to this crisis immediately.

¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

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