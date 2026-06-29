Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Appears, Night of Champions Fallout

Tonight's WWE Raw features Roman Reigns, Night of Champions fallout, King of the Ring Oba Femi opens the show, and Joe Hendry performs live!

Article Summary Tonight's WWE Raw begins with King of the Ring Oba Femi, comrades, as The Ruler opens the show in Atlantic City.

Roman Reigns appears on WWE Raw after Night of Champions, with fallout looming like the CIA over my palace walls.

Night of Champions fallout rules WWE Raw: Sami Zayn shocks the capitalists, while Seth Rollins eyes what comes next.

Joe Hendry performs live on WWE Raw tonight, comrades, and do not miss the special 6 PM ET start on Netflix.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden submarine, currently cruising beneath the Atlantic Ocean on my way to Atlantic City (I would have taken my private jet, but the CIA put a tracker in my carry-on luggage again). And comrades, do I have some electrifying news for you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw!

Just this past weekend at Night of Champions, the wrestling world was turned completely upside down, much like the time I helped Fidel Castro flip his yacht during a particularly aggressive game of water polo with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman. But I digress! The capitalist overlords at WWE have been caught with their pants down, comrades – they have no official preview on their website! Perhaps they are too busy counting their money like the bourgeoisie pigs they are, or perhaps they are still reeling from the shocking results we witnessed at Night of Champions.

Let me paint you a picture of the glorious chaos that unfolded, comrades. Sami Zayn, the people's champion, the worker's hero, has seized the means of championship production by capturing the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in a triple threat match that also included Gunther! This is beautiful, comrades! Sami Zayn has always represented the common wrestler, the underdog fighting against the machine. I once told him during a barbecue at my compound – where we were joined by Bernie Sanders and my beloved capybara Esteban – that he embodies the spirit of the proletariat revolution. Esteban nodded in agreement while sipping from a golden chalice of artisanal mango juice. Will the SmackDown star cross brand lines for a special appearance, or will we need to wait for Friday night?

But wait, there's more! IYO Sky has won the Queen of the Ring tournament, and Oba Femi has claimed the King of the Ring crown. Speaking of Oba Femi, that magnificent ruler will be kicking off tonight's WWE Raw! The WWE has graciously shared this news:

TONIGHT on #WWERaw: Your KING of the RING, @Obaofwwe, kicks off the show! What's next for The Ruler? 👑 📍: Atlantic City, NJ

🎟️: https://t.co/9XBCxeiAQZ

📺: SPECIAL START TIME 6e/3p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Wwib9nE6bY — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

As someone who has ruled over a nation with an iron fist (wrapped in a velvet glove, naturally), I can appreciate what Oba Femi brings to the table. What's next for The Ruler, indeed? Perhaps he will follow my example and establish his own kingdom complete with a palace, a private zoo, and a state-of-the-art intelligence agency to spy on the CIA while they're spying on you!

Now, comrades, we must also discuss the appearance of Roman Reigns, the current World Heavyweight Champion. The Tribal Chief will grace WWE Raw with his presence tonight, and I have a feeling there will be some tension in the air. You see, Roman Reigns understands power structures – he acknowledges them, he commands them. I once shared a cigar with him and Vladimir Putin at my dacha in the mountains, where we discussed the importance of maintaining control over one's domain. Esteban was there too, wearing a tiny Hawaiian shirt. It was very cute.

But here's where things get interesting, comrades. Seth Rollins successfully defended himself against Bron Breakker in a steel cage match at Night of Champions. Will we see fallout from this brutal encounter? Will Bron Breakker demand a rematch? Will Seth Rollins celebrate his victory? The capitalist pigs running WWE – looking at you, Nick Khan and Triple H – are keeping their cards close to their chest.

And speaking of entertainment, the WWE has announced that Joe Hendry will be performing LIVE tonight! Did somebody say his name?

TONIGHT on #WWERaw: Did somebody say his name? We're getting a LIVE Musical Performance by @joehendry! 🎶 📍: Atlantic City, NJ

🎟️: https://t.co/9XBCxej8Gx

📺: SPECIAL START TIME 6e/3p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/65TJGlqEr0 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Comrades, I love a good musical performance almost as much as I love nationalizing foreign-owned businesses! Joe Hendry is a talented performer, and I'm sure his appearance will add some much-needed levity to what promises to be an explosive night of television.

Now, here's something very important you must not miss, comrades: tonight's WWE Raw has a SPECIAL START TIME! The show begins at 6 PM Eastern Time (3 PM Pacific) on Netflix. Do not be late! I learned the importance of punctuality during my brief tenure as a Swiss train conductor (it's a long story involving a case of mistaken identity and Roger Federer). Set your alarms, cancel your plans, tell your significant others that El Presidente has commanded you to watch!

What can we expect from new WWE Champion Sami Zayn? Will Cody Rhodes demand a rematch? How will Gunther respond to losing the triple threat? What will Roman Reigns have to say as World Heavyweight Champion? Will IYO Sky make an appearance to celebrate her Queen of the Ring victory? So many questions, comrades, and so few answers from the bourgeoisie capitalists at WWE headquarters!

If there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: expect the unexpected. Just last week, they tried to infiltrate my compound by disguising themselves as a traveling circus. The only problem? I had already hired Cirque du Soleil for Esteban's birthday party, so their cover was blown immediately. Esteban, by the way, loved the trapeze act.

Tonight's WWE Raw from Atlantic City promises to deliver all the fallout from Night of Champions and more. The workers – I mean, the superstars – will rise up, championships will be defended, and perhaps, just perhaps, we'll see the beginning of a new era in WWE. An era where the wrestlers seize the means of production from capitalist overlords like Nick Khan and Triple H!

So join me, comrades, as we watch history unfold tonight on WWE Raw. I'll be watching from my submarine's state-of-the-art viewing room, with Esteban by my side, as we witness what promises to be an unforgettable night of sports entertainment.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Sami Zayn! ¡Viva WWE Raw!

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