Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament Begins

El Presidente reports from his yacht on tonight's WWE Raw! Lucha libre tournament begins, Becky Lynch speaks, and The Judgment Day faces resistance!

Article Summary Comrades! A lucha libre tournament begins tonight on WWE Raw to determine who will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at the first Raw in Mexico City in 15 years, with Penta facing Laredo Kid in the opening round!

The Man Becky Lynch returns LIVE to address the WWE Universe after her shocking return last week where she confronted Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and came face-to-face with Stephanie Vaquer!

Sol Ruca teams with a mystery partner to battle Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a heated showdown against The Judgment Day's tyranny!

Stephanie Vaquer, La Primera herself, takes the microphone to address the WWE Universe following her earth-shattering return and her involvement in the Women's World Championship picture!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly acquired luxury yacht anchored just outside the territorial waters of Virginia, where I am enjoying a fine cigar with my dear friend and fellow connoisseur of American wrestling, Nicolas Maduro. We were just discussing the finer points of lucha libre over some aged rum when my pet capybara Esteban reminded me that tonight's WWE Raw from Norfolk promises to be a spectacular celebration of wrestling excellence! And let me tell you, comrades, any time the bourgeoisie capitalist pigs at WWE decide to honor the proud tradition of lucha libre, El Presidente pays attention!

According to WWE.com's official preview, tonight's Monday Night Raw from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia features not one, not two, but five exciting segments that will keep the proletariat entertained while the capitalist overlords count their Netflix money. But the real story tonight, comrades, is the beginning of a tournament to determine who will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at the first Raw in Mexico City in 15 years. Ah, Mexico City! I remember it well. I once had breakfast with Fidel Castro at a cafe there in 1987, and we spent three hours debating whether El Santo or Blue Demon was the superior luchador. Good times, comrades!

Penta Battles Laredo Kid in Tournament to Determine Who Challenges Roman Reigns

A tournament to determine who will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at the first Monday Night Raw in Mexico City in 15 years begins tonight, featuring the best luchadores from Raw, SmackDown and AAA battling to become No. 1 Contender to The OTC. Don't miss when Penta and Laredo Kid kick off the high-stakes tournament with a first-round showdown, tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, this is exactly what I have been advocating for! A tournament where the workers—the luchadores—compete on equal footing for the opportunity to challenge the champion! This is nearly as beautiful as the time I organized a similar tournament in my presidential palace, except the prize was a lifetime supply of premium cigars instead of a championship opportunity. Penta showed great solidarity last week when he teamed with Chad Gable to defeat those Judgment Day capitalist lackeys Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and now he gets to showcase his incredible talents against Laredo Kid in what promises to be a high-flying spectacle!

This tournament brings together talent from Raw, SmackDown, and even AAA, which reminds me of the time I brokered a peace treaty between three rival nations by having their leaders compete in a wrestling tournament. Steven Seagal was the special guest referee, though he spent most of the time talking about his action movie career. But I digress! The point is, comrades, when you bring together the best luchadores from multiple organizations, you create something special. Of course, the real question is whether the winner will successfully seize the means of championship production from Reigns, or whether The Tribal Chief will continue to hoard the gold like a capitalist pig hoards wealth!

Becky Lynch to Appear LIVE Tonight on Raw

Last week, Becky Lynch returned and set her sights on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. She also came face-to-face Stephanie Vaquer, who also made an earth-shattering return. Don't miss when The Man comes around LIVE, tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, Becky Lynch! The Man! A true warrior of the people who has fought her way from the bottom to the top through sheer determination and skill! This is the kind of revolutionary spirit I admire, comrades. Last week, Lynch returned during the chaos of a Judgment Day beatdown and immediately put herself on a collision course with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. But she also came face-to-face with Stephanie Vaquer, creating a delicious tension that reminds me of the time I attended a state dinner where both my current wife and my ex-wife were seated at the same table. The CIA thought they were being clever by arranging that seating chart, but El Presidente turned it into a diplomatic triumph!

Tonight, The Man will address the WWE Universe, and I can only imagine what she will say. Will she declare her intentions to liberate the Women's World Championship from Morgan's clutches? Will she address the elephant in the room that is her relationship with Vaquer? The possibilities are as endless as the excuses the Americans make for their failed attempts to overthrow socialist governments!

Sol Ruca and Mystery Partner to Take on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Tonight, Sol Ruca and a mystery partner will take on Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.Who will join Ruca in a heated tag team showdown against The Judgment Day? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, mystery partners are one of my favorite wrestling traditions! It reminds me of the time I hosted a dinner party and told my guests there would be a mystery guest, and it turned out to be Dennis Rodman. We spent the evening discussing basketball, North Korea, and the best hair dye brands. But I digress!

Sol Ruca needs a partner to face Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and given that Lynch and Vaquer both returned last week to save Ruca from a Judgment Day beatdown, the smart money would be on one of them. But El Presidente knows better than to assume! Last week, Ruca defeated Perez by disqualification after Liv Morgan interfered, which is typical capitalist interference in the democratic process of a wrestling match! The subsequent attack by Judgment Day was thwarted by the returns of Lynch and Vaquer, creating this perfect storm of women's division drama.

The Judgment Day continues to operate like a corrupt oligarchy, using their numbers advantage to suppress the working-class wrestlers who dare to stand up to them. This is why solidarity is so important, comrades! Ruca needs a partner, and tonight we will find out who has answered the call to fight against the tyranny of Judgment Day!

Akira Tozawa Goes One-on-One with Austin Theory

Last week, Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy attacked Austin Theory following Bron Breakker's victory over Joe Hendry. Now, Tozawa will step into the lion's den when he battles Theory one-on-one. Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah, Akira Tozawa! A true warrior who showed tremendous courage last week when he saved Joe Hendry from Austin Theory's post-match attack! This is the kind of solidarity among the working-class wrestlers that warms El Presidente's heart! Tozawa saw injustice and he acted, much like the time I saw the CIA trying to poison my breakfast buffet and I switched the plates with their own agent's meal. The irony was delicious, comrades, almost as delicious as the eggs benedict!

Now Tozawa must face Theory one-on-one, and WWE describes this as stepping into "the lion's den," which is an appropriate metaphor. I once actually stepped into a lion's den—it was part of a diplomatic visit to a zoo that Muammar Gaddafi owned, and let me tell you, those lions respected strength and confidence! Tozawa will need both tonight as he faces Theory, who has been on quite the aggressive streak lately. But if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it is this: never underestimate the heart of a warrior who fights for justice!

Stephanie Vaquer to Address the WWE Universe

After her shocking return to Raw last week, Stephanie Vaquer will take the mic tonight.Don't miss La Primera and all the action on Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.·

La Primera! What a nickname, comrades! Stephanie Vaquer made her shocking return last week alongside Becky Lynch, and now she will take the microphone to address the WWE Universe. This is a pivotal moment in the women's division, as Vaquer's return adds another elite competitor to an already stacked roster. Her involvement in the Judgment Day situation, particularly concerning Liv Morgan and the Women's World Championship, creates fascinating possibilities for the future.

I am reminded of the time I gave a speech to the United Nations about the importance of fair competition in international relations. The American delegation tried to have me removed, but I persisted and delivered a three-hour address on economic justice! Vaquer, I am certain, will be much more concise, but no less impactful. What will she say about her return? Will she declare her intentions to challenge for championship gold? Will she address her confrontation with Lynch? These are the questions that keep El Presidente awake at night, comrades—well, that and the constant surveillance drones the CIA keeps flying over my palace!

How to Watch WWE Raw

Comrades, you can witness all of this glorious action tonight on WWE Raw, broadcasting live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Netflix. While the capitalist pig Nick Khan and his corporate overlords count their streaming revenue, we the people get to enjoy the fruits of the wrestlers' labor!

So pour yourself a fine rum (I recommend the 25-year-old vintage I liberate from CIA supply drops), settle in with your own capybara if you are fortunate enough to have one, and prepare for an evening of sports entertainment excellence! El Presidente will be watching from his yacht, possibly while negotiating an arms deal, but definitely while enjoying the show!

Viva la revolución! Viva la lucha libre! And as always, comrades, may your favorite wrestler seize the means of production!

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