Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns to Show Up to Work Tonight

Comrades, this WWE Raw preview has Roman Reigns returning, Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh, and Penta vs. Bron Breakker tonight at 8 ET on Netflix. Esteban approves!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw airs tonight, Monday, October 19, 2026, at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix, and this preview is hotter than the lava in my volcano lair.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw for the first time since Money in the Bank, just as The 946 add Carmelo Hayes and keep plaguing The Bloodline.

Joe Hendry goes one-on-one with JD McDonagh after trolling The Judgment Day hothead with a life-size Funko Pop, and the mind games finally hit the ring.

Mr. Money in the Bank Penta squares off with Bron Breakker, while the capitalist pigs in the executive suites profit and Esteban the capybara approves.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of a gold-plated submarine currently idling beneath the Caribbean, and I have a WWE Raw preview for you that is hotter than the lava in my volcano lair. Tonight, Monday, October 19, 2026, WWE Raw hits Netflix at 8 ET / 5 PT, and the official WWE preview advertises three items: the return of the World Heavyweight Champion, a battle of wits turned battle of fists, and a collision between a ladder-climbing luchador and a man who is clearly not sharing his lunch. Esteban the capybara has been fed his evening cucumbers, the satellite feed is secure from the CIA, and we may begin.

Roman Reigns Returns As The 946 Continue To Plague The Bloodline

For the first time since his hard-fought title defense against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw. Last week, The 946 became an even bigger threat to The Bloodline after adding Carmelo Hayes to its ranks. How will The OTC respond? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, I have seen many a leader return to the palace after an absence, and I can tell you that the mood is never relaxed. This is the first time Roman Reigns has appeared on WWE Raw since his hard-fought title defense against LA Knight at Money in the Bank, and he walks back through the doors to find The 946 has grown even more troublesome for The Bloodline. WWE says the group added Carmelo Hayes to its ranks last week, which is the sort of recruitment drive that makes a head of state check under his desk for microphones.

I know a thing or two about expanding factions, comrades. In 1987, my good friend Muammar Gaddafi and I held a summit in a tent so large it had its own weather. A rival faction recruited a man to our side's disadvantage, and I responded the way any statesman would: I demanded a recount of the camels. It did not help. The lesson is that when your enemies gain a new member, the only wrong answer is to pretend nothing has changed. The question is how The OTC will respond, and I intend to watch every second of it with a sash across my chest.

Joe Hendry Battles JD McDonagh

Joe Hendry is going one-on-one with JD McDonagh. Hendry is known to play mind games, but he has taken it to a new level against The Judgment Day's hothead. Hendry has gotten under the skin of McDonagh, going as far as trolling him with a hilarious life-size Funko Pop. Don't miss when the two Superstars throw down, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Now this, comrades, is psychological warfare of the highest order, and I say that as a man who once tried to topple a neighboring government by mailing it a very persuasive fruit basket. Joe Hendry has been getting under the skin of JD McDonagh, and WWE confirms he went as far as trolling The Judgment Day's hothead with a life-size Funko Pop. A life-size one! I have erected a statue of myself in the central plaza that is also life-size, but mine was made to inspire fear and my tax receipts, not to irritate a man until he has to settle it in the ring.

That is the beauty of tonight. McDonagh has been on the receiving end of Hendry's mind games, and he finally gets to answer in the ring rather than through the ongoing trolling. I am told that when Kim Jong Il and I once played a game of mutual psychological torment over a dinner of lobster, he too eventually just flipped the table. Sometimes the table must be flipped, comrades. Hendry has made his move, and now McDonagh gets his turn to flip the table.

Penta Squares Off Against Bron Breakker

Mr. Money in the Bank Penta is set to collide with Bron Breakker. Falling short in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match has fueled the fire of The Unpredictable Badass. Penta scaled a ladder in New Orleans and won the Money in the Bank contract and is now one of the main targets of Breakker's sadistic rage. After Breakker confronted the luchador last week, the matchup was made for tonight. Don't miss the explosive showdown at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Finally, comrades, we arrive at the matter of a man carrying a briefcase-shaped target on his back. Penta scaled a ladder in New Orleans, won the contract, and is now Mr. Money in the Bank, which is exactly the kind of title that makes every colleague in the building suddenly very interested in his schedule. Bron Breakker, whom WWE describes as full of sadistic rage, confronted the luchador last week, and the match was made for tonight. That is efficient government, comrades. No committees, no paperwork, only a confrontation and a match.

I speak from experience about holding a prized asset in a hostile environment. For years I kept the national treasury in a vault guarded by seventeen capybaras, and the CIA still came sniffing around for it. Penta now carries something every ambitious Superstar covets, and the contract does not come with a bodyguard. Meanwhile, the capitalist pigs in the executive suites, men like Nick Khan and Triple H, will happily profit from this collision while the workers do the bleeding. Seize the means of production, Penta! Or at least seize Breakker's attention for a few minutes.

How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight

Comrades, the plan for the evening is simple. WWE Raw airs live tonight, Monday, October 19, 2026, at 8 ET / 5 PT on Netflix, and the official WWE preview lists three advertised items: Roman Reigns' return, Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh, and Penta vs. Bron Breakker. I will be watching from my chaise lounge with Esteban on one side and a tray of imported cheeses on the other. Tune in, comrades, and long live the workers of WWE Raw!

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