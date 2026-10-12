Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Usos and Sikoa Unite as Gable Faces Fenix

Comrades, this WWE Raw preview covers The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The 946, Gable vs. Fenix for the IC title, and Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass tonight on Netflix.

Article Summary Comrades, the first WWE Raw after Money in the Bank airs tonight, Monday, October 12, 2026, at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix from Bossier City, Louisiana.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa unite in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The 946, with my money on the goat being bugged by the CIA again.

Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in the only title match on the card.

Rey Mysterio seeks payback against the seven-footer Big Cass, while Esteban and I watch from the Presidential yacht.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from the observation deck of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is enjoying a chilled cucumber bisque, and I have the preview of tonight's Raw! This is the first Raw since Money in the Bank, a show where Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Liv Morgan dethroned Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Women's World Champion, and Penta won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The people have spoken, comrades, and tonight's WWE Raw from Bossier City, Louisiana, brings The Usos and Solo Sikoa into a six-man war, Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio seeking payback against Big Cass.

The Usos & Solo Sikoa Go to War Against The 946

The Bloodline continued their war with The 946 at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday. Just moments after World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the title, Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price emerged in the crowd but were quickly ambushed by a united Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The surprise confrontation instantly sparked a brawl throughout the arena and eventually into the parking lot. Tonight, The Usos will join forces with their estranged brother Sikoa against The 946 in what promises to be a wild Six-Man Tag Team Match. Don't miss the chaotic collision, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, nothing warms my heart like a family feud that gets put on pause when a common enemy shows up. In my many years of leadership, I have formed temporary alliances with men I would otherwise have exiled to a salt mine. I once teamed up with Muammar Gaddafi against a rival warlord, and we shared a tent, a goat, and a deep mutual suspicion. Vanilla Ice refereed and counted every pin as a fast three. The CIA, naturally, bugged the goat. Now The Usos and Solo Sikoa must set aside their differences, which WWE.com delicately calls "estranged," and brawl alongside each other against The 946. Something tells me this unity will last exactly as long as the goat's loyalty. I will be watching this one closely from my gold-plated recliner!

Chad Gable Defends the Intercontinental Title Against Rey Fenix

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable will defend the title against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.Don't miss the title bout and all the action on Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

A champion against a champion! This is the only title match on tonight's Raw, comrades, and it is a clash of the highest order. It reminds me of the great summit I hosted between Fidel Castro and a visiting celebrity, Gary Busey, to settle which of them owned the finest cigar collection. Neither man would yield, both insisted on being the champion, and the CIA tried to sabotage the proceedings with an exploding humidor. The humidor, I am proud to say, exploded in the wrong direction. Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against the AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Rey Fenix, and I expect no less dignity and no fewer cigars. Whoever wins, I demand that the title be seized for the workers, though I will accept a respectful photo opportunity with it in my palace.

Rey Mysterio Looks for Payback Against Big Cass

Booyaka, Booyaka! After Big Cass assaulted Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee last week, The Master of the 619 will seek payback in a collision with the seven-footer.Don't miss all the action on Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, I have always sided with the underdog, because the underdog is usually the people and the overdog is usually a capitalist pig with a catering budget. Big Cass attacked Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee last week, and now The Master of the 619 wants his payback against a seven-footer. I am reminded of the time Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman brought me to a basketball exhibition, where I was assigned to guard Rodman. I am not a tall man, comrades. I spent the entire game on a stepladder, shouting at the CIA to stop heckling me from the bleachers. I know the feeling Rey Mysterio will have tonight, and I intend to cheer louder than any of the Louisiana faithful!

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs tonight, Monday, October 12, 2026, at 8 ET/7 CT/5 PT on Netflix, live from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. Preview materials courtesy of WWE, and you can find the official preview at WWE's website.

So tune in, comrades, for this first WWE Raw after Money in the Bank! I will be enjoying the show from the Presidential yacht, anchored just outside the reach of the CIA, with a seven-course feast, a fireworks display, and a full mariachi band. Esteban will be at my side in his silk robe, and I will be livestreaming from a hot tub filled with the finest sparkling water the revolution can buy. Long live the working class, long live the wrestlers, and long live Raw!

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